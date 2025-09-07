Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

By: PANews
2025/09/07 18:41
PANews reported on September 7th that Bio Protocol founder Paul Kohlhaas posted on the X platform that AUBRAI generated $180,000 in fees and exceeded $20 million in transaction volume in the eight days since its launch. Next steps include releasing the aubr.ai terminal, allowing for the minting of IP-NFTs, launching Aubrai IPTs on Bio Protocol to fund experiments, and commencing RMR 2 research.

