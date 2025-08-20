Bitcoin Below $114K, Ether Loses $4.2K Ahead of Jackson Hole

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 16:35
Cryptocurrencies continued their slide on Tuesday with bitcoin

sinking below $114,000 as investors are turning cautious that Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s Friday Jackson Hold speech may come with a hawkish surprise.

BTC dropped to $113,700 during the early hours of the U.S. session, its weakest price in almost two weeks and pulling back 9% from its Thursday record high above $124,000.

Ether (ETH) slid 3.5% over the past 24 hours below $4,200. Major altcoins weren’t spared either: Chainlink

, Avalanche , Toncoin , Ethena and Aptos declined 4%-6% in a day.

The crypto pullback occurred alongside with traditional markets turning risk-off, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes down 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively, in the morning.

A check of crypto treasury companies shows that bubble continuing to deflate, with BTC accumulator KindlyMD (NAKA) lower by another 14% on Tuesday. ETH-focused names Bitmine Immersion (BNMR) and Sharplink Gaming (SBET) are down 10% and 8%, respectively.

Since soaring as high as $124 in late May in wake of its transition to an ether treasury strategy company, SBET — to pick one — has now crumbled by about 85% to its current $18.60.

The grandaddy of the group — Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) was down 5.7% on Tuesday, now lower by 20% over the past month and off 37% from a record high hit late last year. Shares, of course, remain up more than 20-fold since Saylor began purchasing BTC about five years ago. Being the first mover has its advantages.

JPOW coming to JHOLE

Investors, who previously saw a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve as a given, are now weighing the odds that Fed Chair Jerome Powell might argue for holding rates steady during his Friday keynote address at the Kansas City Fed’s Economic Symposium.

Despite recent signs of a weakening job market and slowing economy, last week’s far hotter-than-expected PPI report reignited concerns of inflation reaccelerating.

Economists at Bank of America said in a report that they see the Fed holding rates in September.

“With inflation essentially stuck over the past year, the tariff pass-through that we still expect, and the labor supply story keeping the unemployment rate historically low, we still think there is a strong case for the Fed to remain on hold,” the analysts said.

Market participants put a 85% likelihood of 25 basis point cut next month, down from as high as 98% at one point last week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/19/bitcoin-drops-below-usd114k-ether-loses-usd4-2k-as-jackson-hole-speech-might-bring-hawkish-surprise

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Ex-Trump administration official joins stablecoin giant days after leaving government role
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0005528+%3,44
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,803-%2,19
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,017412+%0,95
Blockhead2025/08/20 16:45
XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Introduction: A New Era for Passive Crypto Income The cryptocurrency landscape has matured into one of the most attractive investment opportunities of our time. Digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum opened the door to decentralized finance, but XRP has taken its place as a leader in real-world financial adoption. With lightning-fast transactions and growing institutional […] The post XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:54
Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors

PANews reported on July 2 that Matrixport analyzed in its latest report that in the eyes of Wall Street, Bitcoin is ideally positioned as a "non-correlated asset" that can be
PANews2025/07/02 15:23
