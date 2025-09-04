Bitcoin Faces Major Resistance: Will It Break or Crash Below $100K Soon?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/04 03:01
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00203678+0.77%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,970.34+0.66%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09988+2.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.1198+0.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.15431+1.46%
SOON
SOON$0.2743+3.00%
  • Bitcoin struggles at $110K resistance, will it crash below $100,000?
  • Whale supply declines—could Bitcoin face a major pullback soon?
  • Bitcoin’s next move: Breakthrough or fall under $100,000 support?

Bitcoin is hitting crucial resistance levels, leaving investors wondering if the cryptocurrency will break through or fall back below $100,000. As of the latest update, Bitcoin is trading at $111,018, showing a modest 0.63% increase in the past 24 hours. With a market capitalization now exceeding $2.21 trillion and trading volumes surpassing $47 billion, Bitcoin’s price action remains under scrutiny.


Also Read: John Deaton Credits XRP Army for Role in Ripple’s Legal Triumph


Struggling to Break Resistance at $110,700

Bitcoin recently touched the upper boundary of a descending channel around $110,700, a level that has proven difficult to break. According to analyst Ali Martinez, the failure to get through at this stage several times now indicates that the buyers are struggling to pick up steam.


Consequently, Bitcoin can even experience a pullback to $107,200 in the short term. The pressure could even decrease further to reach $103,000. Thus, this is a crucial range that would dictate the direction of Bitcoin in the next few days, provided that the decline pressure eventually persists.


Decline in Whale Supply Signals Potential Risks

A key on-chain metric indicates that Bitcoin’s whale supply is steadily declining, which could signal a change in the market dynamics. According to Glassnode data, the average size of Bitcoin in the hands of each whale is down to only 488 BTC, the last point this indicator reached in December 2018. This may indicate that large holders are declining their exposure, which may lead to a greater risk of a pullback when smaller investors and institutions fail to soak up the supply.


Although such redistribution of Bitcoin among small investors can help stabilize the market, it also creates a risk when the demand of retail or institutional investors decreases. The fact that the whale has not accumulated once could put greater pressure on the Bitcoin price in this situation. The support is about $58,000- $60,000, and the Resistance is about $72,000.


Historical Patterns Suggest a Potential Pullback

Despite the technical challenges and declining whale supply, Bitcoin’s correction remains within historical norms. According to CryptoQuant, Bitcoin has not fixed above 28 percent in the current bull market. The latest 12 percent decline from its all-time high of $123,000 falls within the standard percentage of 20 to 25 percent.


This implies that the pullback at hand could be a normal market cycle rather than a more severe contraction.


With Bitcoin still struggling to push resistance at $110,700, everyone is waiting to see whether it will break this or drop below the critical level of $100,000. Investors will be closely watching these key support and resistance levels to gauge the next significant move in the world’s largest cryptocurrency.


Also Read: Former Ripple Executive Predicts Arbitrum’s ZK Rollup Will Change Everything!


The post Bitcoin Faces Major Resistance: Will It Break or Crash Below $100K Soon? appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$854.1+0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241-0.56%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002568+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1478+0.27%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15421+1.38%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001608-0.67%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2811-3.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04265-0.44%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand