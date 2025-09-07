Bitcoin may sink ‘below $50K’ in bear? Justin Sun’s WLFI saga continues: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

An analyst forecasts Bitcoin may tap $50,000 in the 2026 bear market, Justin Sun urges WLFI to unfreeze tokens: Hodler’s Digest

Several financial institutions and market analysts are now projecting the US Federal Reserve, the countrys central bank, will slash interest rates from the current target rate of 4.25%-4.5% at least twice in 2025.

The banking forecasts followed a weak August jobs report that saw only 22,000 jobs added for the month, versus expectations of about 75,000.

Analysts at Bank of America, a banking and financial services company, reversed their long-held stance of no rate cuts in 2025 and are now projecting two 25 basis point (BPS) cuts one in September and another in December according to Bloomberg.

