Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $260 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 15, Eastern Time) was US$260 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$262 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of IBIT has reached US$60.04 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$7.54 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.634 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Bitwise ETF BITB, with a single-day net outflow of US$18.8102 million. Currently, BITB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.331 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$151.716 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.6%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.091 billion.