Bitlayer adopts Chainlink CCIP for cross-chain transfers between Bitlayer and Ethereum

Bitlayer, a Bitcoin layer 2 network, has migrated to Chainlink CCIP as its cross-chain infrastructure for transfers between Bitlayer and Ethereum.

The Chainlink interoperability standard now handles secure transfers of Bitlayer’s native token BTR, USDC, USDT, ETH, and wstETH between the two networks. Bitlayer plans to make YBTC, its Bitcoin-pegged asset, cross-chain native via CCIP as the next development milestone.

The adoption of CCIP is designed to increase liquidity for Bitlayer’s ecosystem and expand Bitcoin decentralized finance capabilities.