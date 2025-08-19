Blackstone-Backed AirTrunk Gets $1.8 Billion Loan To Build Second Data Center In Singapore

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:56
U
U$0,021+0,47%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,1051-3,63%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10035-0,54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021059-6,53%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,07497-3,27%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000077-10,46%
AirTrunk

An AirTrunk data center campus in Sydney.

Courtesy of Airtrunk

AirTrunk—backed by U.S. private equity giant Blackstone—received a S$2.3 billion ($1.8 billion) loan to build its second cloud computing facility in the eastern Singapore town of Loyang, doubling down on its investments in one of the data center hubs in the Asia Pacific.

The new AI-powered data center, which will have a capacity of over 70 megawatts, will be financed by a syndicate of more than 20 banks including Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank and ING Bank, the Sydney-based company said in a statement released on Monday.

“This landmark transaction is Singapore’s largest loan and green loan for a data center,” Robin Khuda, founder and CEO of AirTrunk said in the statement. “It strengthens AirTrunk’s leadership in sustainable finance and reflects strong market confidence in AirTrunk’s growth and sustainability strategy.”

The new facility, dubbed SGP2, will have among the lowest power usage among data centers in Singapore, according to AirTrunk. To further reduce its carbon footprint, the facility will be constructed using so-called green concrete and steel. Singapore has been selectively approving new data center projects after lifting a three-year moratorium in 2022 to ensure new facilities are built in a sustainable manner.

Singapore has been attracting investments from global tech giants. In May 2024, Amazon announced plans to invest S$12 billion ($9 billion) to scale up its cloud infrastructure in the country over the next four years. The following month, Google completed expanding its facilities in the Lion City, bringing its total investment to $5 billion.

AirTrunk currently operates SGP1, which was Singapore’s largest data center when it opened in late 2020. Built on a 1.5-hectare site in Loyang, it has a capacity of over 78MW and is located in the same area where the new center will be developed.

Founded in 2015 in Australia, where it opened its first facility, AirTrunk has since expanded across the region with operations in Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore. Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought AirTrunk last year in a deal valuing the company at A$24 billion ($15.6 billion), including debt and investment commitments for ongoing projects.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/yessarrosendar/2025/08/19/blackstone-backed-airtrunk-gets-18-billion-loan-to-build-second-data-center-in-singapore/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2,47-5,36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42,33-5,19%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,00004023-7,70%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0,14372-1,01%
Capverse
CAP$0,06433-0,57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01379-4,89%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M