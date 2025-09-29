BlockchainFX Raises $8M, Ozak AI Hits $3.4M, But BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Brings Developers Real Working Tools

ExchangeDEX+
In 2025, crypto presales have become battlegrounds for investor attention. Projects like BlockchainFX and Ozak AI are attracting millions based on potential, but there’s one name separating itself not by promises, but by production, BlockDAG.  While many crypto teams build hype with whitepapers and pitch decks, BlockDAG is releasing live testnet infrastructure, real-time dApps, and an ecosystem users can interact with today.  Its Awakening Testnet, which supports 1,400 transactions per second and full EVM compatibility, allows developers to build smart contracts, mint NFTs, and deploy live decentralised applications using a dedicated IDE and smart contract faucet. The difference between speculating on an idea and interacting with a functioning network is what makes this comparison matter.  BlockchainFX Presale Surpasses $8M With Strong Market Buzz BlockchainFX has captured the attention of presale hunters across the market by surpassing $8 million in early fundraising. Analysts, including those at BlockchainReporter, have already described it as the best crypto presale to watch this quarter.  What drives its appeal is not just the money raised but how effectively it creates market excitement. Its messaging leans on projected value growth, detailed roadmap milestones, and the promise of future exchange listings. The project is still in the presale phase, which means participants are buying at the earliest stage of development, making it a speculative play with potentially high risk and high reward. Ozak AI Secures $3.4M But Lacks Live Tools Ozak AI, priced at just $0.012, is capitalising on the AI sector’s pull. Backed by $3.4 million in presale funding, the project rides the current popularity of artificial intelligence integration into blockchain systems. As Blockzeit recently highlighted, Ozak AI is quickly becoming a popular choice among retail investors looking for the top crypto to invest in with a tech-oriented angle.  Still, at its core, Ozak AI is presenting a narrative, a compelling one, but not yet a deployable product. The website and roadmap provide projections and outlines, but the tools for developers or users to engage with the token ecosystem are either still in progress or unavailable. BlockDAG: From Testnet to Real-Time Access BlockDAG Network is not selling a pitch; it’s offering a platform. With over $410 million raised and 26.5 billion coins sold, the project is in its 30th batch, priced at $0.0013, delivering a massive ROI since batch 1. This contrast between fundraising scale and low entry price is driving large-scale adoption, but what sets BlockDAG apart is not just capital raised but its capability delivered. The Awakening Testnet introduces live infrastructure, featuring 1400 TPS, a complete account-based model that aligns with Ethereum standards, and integration of account abstraction. These features enable smart wallets, social recovery, and gasless transactions, advanced utilities that are typically seen only in mature networks.  Through the BlockDAG IDE, developers can build, debug, test, and deploy smart contracts instantly. Additional modules, such as the Reflection DApp and Lottery DApp, provide users with on-chain, trustless utilities that demonstrate how BDAG coins function in a real-world environment. Beyond development, the platform offers NFT explorer tools, WalletConnect, CSV exports, and real-time analytics via a dashboard covering metrics like gas usage, fees, and active addresses.  A testnet faucet provides users with BDAG coins for experimentation, further encouraging ecosystem engagement. Most importantly, BlockDAG’s network doesn’t exist behind a “coming soon” banner; it’s usable now, allowing investors and developers to interact directly with what they’re buying into. In an environment where presales often lead to months or years of waiting, BlockDAG’s emphasis on shipping usable components signals a deeper commitment to delivery. It changes the user’s role from passive investor to active participant. Real Product vs Future Pitch The contrast between these three projects is clear. BlockchainFX and Ozak AI are gathering momentum on the strength of sector narratives and speculative potential. They are appealing options for those who want to take positions early in the hope of long-term gains. However, they still depend on future development cycles to prove their utility. BlockDAG, on the other hand, is already proving itself. Its testnet is live. Its tools are available. It has not only raised over $410 million but has built a functioning infrastructure that supports developers, users, and builders alike.  While the others promise possibilities, BlockDAG is delivering presence. For anyone serious about finding the best crypto presale that goes beyond hype, BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet demonstrates what execution looks like and why infrastructure matters more than intention. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu  Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. BlockchainFX Raises $8M, Ozak AI Hits $3.4M, But BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Brings Developers Real Working Tools

By: Coinstats
2025/09/29 11:00
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

