The post BlockchainFX Trumps Tapzi, SpacePay, and Pepenode as the Best ICO for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.

BlockchainFX Trumps Tapzi, SpacePay, and Pepenode as the Best ICO for 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 19:32
Crypto News

Crypto in 2025 is full of noise, but a few names are standing out with real progress and unique mechanics. Some are building actual platforms that already work, while others are experimenting with skill-based gaming, crypto payments, and new ways of mining meme tokens.

The mix is diverse, but they all carry different levels of upside and excitement depending on how they are built and what problems they solve.

What makes these networks interesting is that they aren’t just selling hype, they have specific features that give them a clear angle. BlockchainFX (BFX) is already running as a live platform with millions raised, Tapzi is building out skill-focused GameFi, SpacePay is pushing retail crypto adoption, and Pepenode is blending meme culture with virtual mining. Each has a unique case for why people are calling them the best ICO for 2025.

1. BlockchainFX – Presale With Real Utility

BlockchainFX has quickly built its reputation by showing proof of delivery, not just promises. Its presale started at $0.01 and now sits at $0.026, with a confirmed $0.05 launch price. That alone guarantees a 2x return at listing. More than $8.8 million has already been raised from over 10,000 participants, and the BLOCK30 bonus hands out 30% extra tokens, one of the most generous offers in this cycle. The limited entry window adds urgency, and it’s why many already rank it among the best ICO for 2025.

The big advantage is that BlockchainFX isn’t waiting until launch to prove itself. It’s already live as a multi-asset trading super app, supporting crypto, equities, forex, ETFs, commodities, bonds, and futures, all from one interface. It’s also cross-chain, connected to Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Base, and Tron. Thousands of users are trading inside the beta right now, showing that this is a project with working products and not just a whitepaper idea.

The rewards system makes it even harder to ignore. With 70% of platform fees redistributed, stakers earn in both BFX and USDT daily. The platform is currently offering staking returns of 4–7% daily, equating to nearly 90% APY. Add in token buybacks, a deflationary burn, exclusive Visa cards for presale buyers, and predictions pointing toward a 40x to 100x upside, and BlockchainFX starts looking less like speculation and more like an early entry into one of the best ICO for 2025 opportunities.

2. Tapzi – Skill-Based Web3 Gaming

Tapzi is pushing into GameFi with a very different approach: skill-based earning instead of pure luck mechanics. Its presale is still in Stage 1, with tokens selling at $0.0035 and more than 58 million tokens already purchased. Around $95,000 has been raised, and reports point to a projected listing price of $0.01, setting up the potential for a 185% return at launch. The supply is capped at 5 billion tokens, with 20% allocated to the presale and the rest split between liquidity, team, rewards, and marketing.

The platform itself is centered on accessible games like Chess, Checkers, Rock-Paper-Scissors, and Tic Tac Toe, where users stake TAPZI and earn based on performance. Features like gasless gameplay and mobile-first access reduce friction for new users. It also plans an SDK for developers to build and plug in new games. Tapzi has already passed audits with SolidProof and Coinsult, and its team is KYC-verified, giving it a stronger trust foundation. For anyone watching GameFi closely, Tapzi feels like a fresh direction that could help it rank with the best ICO for 2025 if adoption follows through.

3. SpacePay – Retail Crypto Payments

SpacePay is designed to tackle one of the toughest barriers for crypto: merchant adoption. Its presale has already passed $1.3 million raised, with tokens priced at $0.003181 each. What makes it stand out is the ability for merchants to start accepting crypto payments directly on existing Android-based POS terminals, needing nothing more than a software update. This means no new hardware costs and faster adoption potential.

It supports over 325 cryptocurrencies and wallets, instantly converting crypto payments into fiat for merchants at the point of sale. Transaction fees are set at 0.5%, making it cheaper than many traditional payment processors. The SPY token supply is around 34 billion, with allocations to presale, rewards, partnerships, and marketing. Staking rewards and revenue sharing from transaction fees are baked in, with governance and loyalty perks to keep holders engaged. By making crypto spending as simple as swiping a card, SpacePay could carve out a real utility niche and line up as another contender for the best ICO for 2025.

4. Pepenode – Virtual Mining Meets Meme Coins

Pepenode is blending mining mechanics with meme culture in a way that has caught plenty of attention. Its presale has crossed $1.18 million, with earlier rounds pricing tokens at around $0.0010491. Some reports show the raise pushing past $1.5 million in recent weeks, as demand builds around its mine-to-earn model. The total supply setup also involves strong burn mechanics, with about 70% of tokens spent on in-game upgrades being permanently removed from circulation.

The key hook is its “virtual mining rigs,” where users create server rooms and nodes without needing hardware. Rewards come not only in PEPENODE tokens but also in meme assets like PEPE and FARTCOIN. Staking yields during presale have been advertised as high as 848% in short rounds, driving heavy FOMO. The roadmap includes moving from off-chain simulations to on-chain functionality post-launch, with DEX listings, NFT upgrades, and mobile app expansion. The combination of mining simulation, meme engagement, and high-yield staking gives Pepenode a unique edge in what could become one of the best ICO for 2025 stories.

Why BFX is the Best ICO for 2025

Each of these projects shows a different angle on how crypto in 2025 could evolve. BlockchainFX leads by delivering a live platform and staking rewards that are already paying out today. Tapzi aims to reshape Web3 gaming with a skill-based model that makes user performance central to earnings. SpacePay is tackling merchant adoption with a simple plug-and-play payment system, while Pepenode is fusing meme culture with virtual mining mechanics and staking rewards.

The common thread is that all four are building something beyond hype. BlockchainFX has the strongest case with live usage and a working product, Tapzi brings gaming innovation, SpacePay goes after mainstream payments, and Pepenode mixes community-driven memes with mining. For anyone looking at which presales could stand out as the best ICO for 2025, these names make a strong shortlist with very different but exciting opportunities.

Find Out More on: 

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/blockchainfx-trumps-tapzi-spacepay-and-pepenode-as-the-best-ico-for-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

Rachel Reeves told the Bank of England that her November budget will focus on fighting inflation, after the Bank decided to keep interest rates at 4%. The Chancellor said inflation is still too high and confirmed that Cabinet ministers had been asked to work with their departments to figure out new actions that could help […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 21:08
Meta is in talks with publishers on licensing news for AI tools

Meta is in talks with publishers on licensing news for AI tools

Meta has reopened talks with major publishers as it looks to bring more licensed news into its fast-expanding suite of artificial intelligence tools. Executives at Axel Springer, Fox Corporation and News Corp have all been sounded out in recent months, according to people briefed on the matter. While the discussions remain at an early stage, […]
