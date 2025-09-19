The memecoin market is experiencing a significant revival as institutional interest drives remarkable gains across established tokens like Bonk, Pengu, and Shiba Inu. While these popular meme tokens capture headlines with their impressive rallies, Currently priced at just $0.0058 in its presale phase, Layer Brett emerges as a unique contender that combines the viral appeal [...] The post Bonk, Pengu, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Now, What Could Rally 30x? appeared first on Blockonomi.The memecoin market is experiencing a significant revival as institutional interest drives remarkable gains across established tokens like Bonk, Pengu, and Shiba Inu. While these popular meme tokens capture headlines with their impressive rallies, Currently priced at just $0.0058 in its presale phase, Layer Brett emerges as a unique contender that combines the viral appeal [...] The post Bonk, Pengu, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Now, What Could Rally 30x? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Bonk, Pengu, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Now, What Could Rally 30x?

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/19 23:00
Bonk
BONK$0.00002402-6.28%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002143-20.48%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.036207-7.01%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000061-4.68%
Wink
LIKE$0.009179-5.25%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5274-6.68%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00589-0.67%

The memecoin market is experiencing a significant revival as institutional interest drives remarkable gains across established tokens like Bonk, Pengu, and Shiba Inu. While these popular meme tokens capture headlines with their impressive rallies, Currently priced at just $0.0058 in its presale phase, Layer Brett emerges as a unique contender that combines the viral appeal of meme culture with breakthrough Layer 2 technology.

Why Bonk, Pengu, and Shiba Inu are capturing investor attention right now

Bonk has met the share of market storms with, and has posted gains between 4-9% as deep-pocketed institutions flood into Solana and its upheaval. The token’s performance shows some confidence from larger investors who can see that sustained growth could happen within the memecoin sector. Despite facing competition from newer meme tokens, BONK continues to attract significant trading volume.

Pengu has carved out a dominant position within NFT-backed tokens, benefiting from the massive momentum behind the Pudgy Penguins brand. The token benefits from high-profile partnerships, including strategic F1 collaborations that have elevated its brand recognition beyond traditional crypto circles. This expanded visibility sparked a 29% jump across NFT markets, making PENGU a prime winner in the digital collectibles boom.

Shiba Inu builds impressive technical strength while closing in on the pivotal 200-day moving average—a critical threshold that seasoned analysts view as the gateway to explosive price movements. Volume metrics tell an incredible story, with trading activity exploding past 1 trillion tokens as both everyday investors and big money players maintain fierce dedication despite choppy market conditions.

The missing piece: How Layer Brett combines meme appeal with real blockchain innovation

Where Bonk, Pengu, and Shiba Inu lean heavily on community hype and market trends, Layer Brett charts a completely different course by fusing meme energy with serious tech innovation. Leveraging Ethereum’s Layer 2 framework, $LBRETT tackles the fundamental barriers that have held back memecoin growth—namely, expensive gas costs and sluggish transaction times.

The project’s smart design harnesses the same viral energy that propelled BONK and PENGU to success, then amplifies it with genuine blockchain solutions that deliver real user value. Users enjoy blazing-fast transfers and dramatically lower costs versus standard Ethereum tokens, eliminating pain points that have plagued crypto enthusiasts for years.

Layer Brett’s technical advantages provide sustainable competitive moats that could drive sustained price appreciation over time. The platform’s Layer 2 foundation unlocks sophisticated features and dApps that would drain users’ wallets on Ethereum’s main network, opening doors to groundbreaking use cases.

Your simple action plan: Why Layer Brett’s presale window offers the best risk-reward opportunity

The current presale phase represents the optimal entry point for investors seeking maximum upside potential from Layer Brett’s unique positioning. At $0.0058 per token, $LBRETT trades at a fraction of the market capitalizations achieved by established meme tokens like Bonk, Pengu, and Shiba Inu, providing significantly more room for price appreciation. Early presale participants also gain access to the project’s lucrative staking program.

Layer Brett’s fusion of battle-tested meme dynamics and cutting-edge Layer 2 infrastructure delivers a risk-reward equation that outclasses standard memecoin plays. Where BONK and PENGU hinge largely on social buzz and celebrity backing, $LBRETT brings genuine utility that can fuel long-term growth independent of market mood swings.

Time is running short to grab $LBRETT at these early-bird rates before broader market discovery pushes demand through the roof. With major money flowing into memecoins, projects that successfully blend community excitement with practical blockchain solutions are positioned to capture the lion’s share of sophisticated investor attention.

Connect your wallet and buy in today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Bonk, Pengu, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Now, What Could Rally 30x? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Ethereum-oprichter en ConsenSys-CEO Joseph Lubin bevestigde in een interview dat er een eigen token voor MetaMask in de maak is. Het gaat om de MASK-token, die “eerder kan komen dan veel mensen nu verwachten.” Volgens Lubin hangt de lancering nauw samen met de verdere decentralisatie van onderdelen van het MetaMask-platform. Wat zegt Joseph Lubin? Lubin gaf geen exacte datum, maar benadrukte dat het token “significant verbonden is aan de decentralisatie” van MetaMask. Daarmee krijgt de langlopende speculatie rond een mogelijke airdrop of tokenuitgifte opnieuw brandstof. MetaMask-co-founder Dan Finlay zei eerder dat een eventuele lancering altijd direct in de wallet zelf gecommuniceerd wordt, om nepnieuws en scams te vermijden. De timing is opvallend: de cryptomarkt kent op dit moment een relatief soepel regelgevend klimaat. Dat kan de uitgifte van een utility- of governance-token vergemakkelijken. @MetaMask token is confirmed @ethereumJoseph confirm this in recent interview $MASK Is coming sooner than expected In previous post he also mentioned “MetaMask and Linea are cooking somETHing” Airdrop to $LINEA holders R u ready for $MASK ? Like RT https://t.co/Xd1kLPseNL pic.twitter.com/5CbVudCBB3 — CryptoTelugu (@CryptoTeluguO) September 19, 2025 Decentralisatie en gebruikstoepassing MetaMask is uitgegroeid tot de populairste self-custodial wallet, met meer dan 30 miljoen maandelijkse actieve gebruikers. Het fungeert als toegangspoort tot Ethereum en andere EVM-netwerken, en wordt breed gebruikt voor DeFi-apps, NFT’s en tokenhandel. Een eigen token kan verschillende functies krijgen: Governance over wallet-features of integraties Beloningen voor actieve gebruikers of swap-participanten Ondersteuning van de bredere infrastructuur, waaronder de layer-2 Linea (eveneens van ConsenSys) Community-leden speculeren al langer dat een airdrop voor trouwe gebruikers waarschijnlijk is. Bekende airdrop-trackers, zoals Crypto Telugu, stellen dat MASK “binnenkort” kan landen en mogelijk gekoppeld wordt aan Linea-activiteit. Nieuwe producten: mUSD en betaalkaart De mogelijke tokenlancering komt niet op zichzelf. MetaMask breidde dit jaar zijn ecosysteem fors uit: mUSD stablecoin, volledig gedekt door dollars en Treasuries, geïntegreerd in de wallet. MetaMask Card, ontwikkeld met Mastercard en Baanx, waarmee crypto direct aan de kassa besteed kan worden. Een dedicated Linea-pagina in de wallet, waar dApps, NFT’s en tokens op dit layer-2 netwerk zichtbaar zijn. Deze stappen laten zien dat ConsenSys MetaMask verder wil positioneren als financieel platform, niet enkel als wallet. Een token past in die strategie, zeker als het governance en community-betrokkenheid vergroot. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn goede tijden voor crypto. Jerome Powell van de Federal Reserve heeft voor het sinds 2024 de rentes verlaagt, en dit is in principe een positief economisch signaal. Vaak wordt zo’n verandering gevolgd door stijgingen op de markten. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in… Continue reading MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Wat betekent dit voor gebruikers? Concreet hoeven gebruikers nu niets te doen. Lubin heeft geen distributiedetails of criteria gedeeld. Mocht er een airdrop komen, dan wordt dit volgens de MetaMask-founders “altijd binnen de app” aangekondigd. De komst van een MASK-token kan wel grote impact hebben op de markt. Door de enorme gebruikersbasis zou een uitgifte in de buurt kunnen komen van de grootste airdrops tot nu toe. Voor ConsenSys kan het bovendien een manier zijn om de macht verder te decentraliseren en de community nauwer te betrekken bij de ontwikkeling van MetaMask. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01672-4.34%
Union
U$0.014039+5.67%
LINEA
LINEA$0.03034+16.02%
SEC Chairman Atkins said on Friday that his agency plans to push forward a rule change to give companies the option to ditch quarterly earnings reports. He confirmed this live on CNBC's Squawk Box, saying, "I welcome that posting by the president, and I have talked to him about it." This move follows Donald Trump's […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.455-2.89%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185042-7.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1273-6.80%
PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.10829-25.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001879-3.34%
