AI agents are moving fast from toy experiments to serious applications. But when I tested different frameworks, both battle-tested and experimental, I kept running into the same roadblock: scalability and reliability. Things got especially messy once I tried to mix in Web3. Tool execution would break, context management was shaky, and on-chain transactions added a new layer of unpredictability.

This is understandable; AI agents and Web3 integration are both still early. But instead of fighting with the limits of existing frameworks, I decided to strip things back to the basics and build my own agent.

In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to create an on-chain AI agent in Rust, powered by the Tokio framework and the Anthropic API. The agent will be able to handle both:

Off-chain tasks: like fetching the weather or checking the time

On-chain operations: reading blockchain data, generating wallets, and even sending ETH transactions

The only prerequisite is Rust knowledge, with Tokio experience being helpful but not required. Though I typically work with TypeScript, I’ve found Rust offers better performance even for small AI agent projects, along with easier deployment and excellent interoperability with other programming languages.

By the end, you’ll have a flexible template for building AI agents that don’t just chat, but act.

Table Of Contents

AI Agent with Rust

1. Getting Started: Basic Agent with API Key

Project Setup

Environment Setup

Basic Agent Implementation

2. Adding Personality to Your Agent

Creating a Personality Module

Define Your Agent’s Personality

Update the Main Loop

3. Database Integration for Message History

Setting Up the Database

Configure Environment Variables

Creating Database Migrations

Creating the Database Module

Update Main Loop

4. Tool Integration for Enhanced Capabilities

Create a Tools Module

Wire Tools into Anthropic

Update the Main Loop

5. Blockchain Integration: Ethereum Wallet Support

Add Ethereum Dependencies

Implement Ethereum Wallet Functions

Updating the .env.example File

Example Interactions

Getting Started: Basic Agent with API Key

Let's build the simplest possible AI agent: a command-line chatbot powered by the Anthropic Claude API.

This first step will give us a clean foundation:

A Rust project set up with Tokio

Environment variables for managing API keys

A minimal main loop where you type messages and the agent responds

Think of it as the “Hello, World!” for AI agents. Once this is working, we’ll layer on personality, tools, memory, and blockchain integration.

Project Setup

First, create a new Rust project:

cargo new onchain-agent-template

cd onchain-agent-template

Add the necessary dependencies to your Cargo.toml:

[package]

name = "agent-friend"

version = "0.1.0"

edition = "2021"



[dependencies]

tokio = { version = "1", features = ["full"] }

reqwest = { version = "0.11", features = ["json"] }

serde = { version = "1.0", features = ["derive"] }

serde_json = "1.0"

anyhow = "1.0"

dotenv = "0.15"

Environment Setup

Create a .env.examplefile to show which environment variables are needed:

ANTHROPIC_API_KEY=your_api_key_here

Create a `.env` file with your actual API key:

ANTHROPIC_API_KEY=sk-ant-api-key...

For the ANTHROPIC_API_KEY , you can get it from Anthropic Console

Basic Agent Implementation

Now let’s wire up a simple REPL (read–eval–print loop) so you can chat with the agent:

// src/main.rs

mod anthropic;



use std::io::{self, Write};

use dotenv::dotenv;



#[tokio::main]

async fn main() -> anyhow::Result<()> {

// Load environment variables

dotenv().ok();



println!("Welcome to Agent Friend!");

println!("Type 'exit' to quit.");



loop {

print!("You: ");

io::stdout().flush()?;



let mut user_input = String::new();

io::stdin().read_line(&mut user_input)?;



let user_input = user_input.trim();

if user_input.to_lowercase() == "exit" {

break;

}



// Get response from AI model

print!("Agent is thinking...");

io::stdout().flush()?;

let reply = anthropic::call_anthropic_with_personality(user_input).await?;

println!("\r"); // Clear the "thinking" message



println!("Agent: {}", reply);

}



Ok(())

}

And the Anthropic API wrapper:

// src/anthropic.rs

use serde::{Deserialize, Serialize};

use std::env;



#[derive(Debug, Serialize, Deserialize, Clone)]

#[serde(tag = "type")]

enum ContentBlock {

#[serde(rename = "text")]

Text { text: String },

}



#[derive(Serialize, Clone)]

pub struct Message {

role: String,

content: Vec<ContentBlock>,

}



#[derive(Deserialize, Debug)]

struct AnthropicResponse {

content: Vec<ContentBlock>,

#[serde(default)]

tool_calls: Vec<AnthropicToolCallResponse>,

}



pub async fn call_anthropic(prompt: &str) -> anyhow::Result<String> {

let api_key = env::var("ANTHROPIC_API_KEY")

.expect("ANTHROPIC_API_KEY must be set");



let client = reqwest::Client::new();



let user_message = Message {

role: "user".to_string(),

content: vec![ContentBlock::Text {

text: prompt.to_string(),

}],

};



let system_prompt = "You are a helpful AI assistant.";



let request_body = serde_json::json!({

"model": "claude-3-opus-20240229",

"max_tokens": 1024,

"messages": [user_message],

"system": system_prompt,

});



let response = client

.post("https://api.anthropic.com/v1/messages")

.header("x-api-key", api_key)

.header("anthropic-version", "2023-06-01")

.header("content-type", "application/json")

.json(&request_body)

.send()

.await?;



let response_body: AnthropicResponse = response.json().await?;



// Extract text from the response

let response_text = response_body.content

.iter()

.filter_map(|block| {

match block {

ContentBlock::Text { text } => Some(text.clone()),

}

})

.collect::<Vec<String>>()

.join("");



Ok(response_text)

}

Running the Basic Agent

To run your agent:

1. Add your Anthropic API key to .env

2. Run the program

cargo run

Example interaction:

Welcome to Agent Friend!

Type 'exit' to quit.

You: Hello, who are you?

Agent is thinking...

Agent: I'm an AI assistant designed to be helpful, harmless, and honest. I'm designed to have conversations, answer questions, and assist with various tasks. How can I help you today?

That’s our minimal working agent. From here, we can start layering in personality, memory, tools, and blockchain logic.

Adding Personality to Your Agent

Right now, our agent is functional but… flat. Every response comes from the same generic assistant. That’s fine for testing, but when you want your agent to feel engaging or to fit a specific use case, you need to give it personality.

By adding a simple configuration system, we can shape how the agent speaks, behaves, and even introduces itself. Think of this like writing your agent’s “character sheet.”

Step 1: Creating a Personality Module

We’ll define a Personalitystruct and load it from a JSON file:

// src/personality.rs

use serde::{Deserialize, Serialize};

use std::fs;

use std::path::Path;



#[derive(Serialize, Deserialize, Clone, Debug)]

pub struct Personality {

pub name: String,

pub description: String,

pub system_prompt: String,

}



pub fn load_personality() -> anyhow::Result<Personality> {

// Check if personality file exists, otherwise use default

let personality_path = Path::new("assets/personality.json");



if personality_path.exists() {

let personality_json = fs::read_to_string(personality_path)?;

let personality: Personality = serde_json::from_str(&personality_json)?;

println!("Loaded personality: {} - {}", personality.name, personality.description);

Ok(personality)

} else {

// Default personality

Ok(Personality {

name: "Assistant".to_string(),

description: "Helpful AI assistant".to_string(),

system_prompt: "You are a helpful AI assistant.".to_string(),

})

}

}

Step 2: Define Your Agent’s Personality

Create a JSON file under assets/ to define how your agent should behave.

mkdir -p assets

Create assets/personality.json:

"name": "Aero",

"description": "AI research companion",

"system_prompt": "You are Aero, an AI research companion specializing in helping with academic research, data analysis, and scientific exploration. You have a curious, analytical personality and enjoy diving deep into complex topics. Provide thoughtful, well-structured responses that help advance the user's research goals. When appropriate, suggest research directions or methodologies that might be helpful."

}

Step 3: Update the Anthropic Integration

We’ll let the agent use the loaded personality instead of a hardcoded system prompt:

/ src/anthropic.rs

use serde::{Deserialize, Serialize};

use std::env;

use crate::personality::Personality;



// ... existing code ...



// Rename the call_anthropic to call_anthropic_with_personality function to accept a personality

pub async fn call_anthropic_with_personality(prompt: &str, personality: Option<&Personality>) -> anyhow::Result<String> {

let api_key = env::var("ANTHROPIC_API_KEY")

.expect("ANTHROPIC_API_KEY must be set");



let client = reqwest::Client::new();



let user_message = Message {

role: "user".to_string(),

content: vec![ContentBlock::Text {

text: prompt.to_string(),

}],

};



// Use the provided personality or a default system prompt

let system_prompt = match personality {

Some(p) => &p.system_prompt,

None => "You are a helpful AI assistant.",

};



let request_body = serde_json::json!({

"model": "claude-3-opus-20240229",

"max_tokens": 1024,

"messages": [user_message],

"system": system_prompt,

});



let response = client

.post("https://api.anthropic.com/v1/messages")

.header("x-api-key", api_key)

.header("anthropic-version", "2023-06-01")

.header("content-type", "application/json")

.json(&request_body)

.send()

.await?;



let response_body: AnthropicResponse = response.json().await?;



// Extract text from the response

let response_text = response_body.content

.iter()

.filter_map(|block| {

match block {

ContentBlock::Text { text } => Some(text.clone()),

}

})

.collect::<Vec<String>>()

.join("");



Ok(response_text)

}



Step 4: Update the Main Loop

Load the personality when starting the agent and include it in the conversation:

// src/main.rs

mod anthropic;

mod personality;



use std::io::{self, Write};

use dotenv::dotenv;

use anthropic::call_anthropic_with_personality;

use personality::load_personality;



#[tokio::main]

async fn main() -> anyhow::Result<()> {

// Load environment variables

dotenv().ok();



// Load personality

let personality = load_personality()?;



println!("Welcome to Agent Friend! I'm {}, your {}.", personality.name, personality.description);

println!("Type 'exit' to quit.");



loop {

print!("You: ");

io::stdout().flush()?;



let mut user_input = String::new();

io::stdin().read_line(&mut user_input)?;



let user_input = user_input.trim();

if user_input.to_lowercase() == "exit" {

break;

}



// Get response from Claude with personality

print!("{} is thinking...", personality.name);

io::stdout().flush()?;

let reply = call_anthropic_with_personality(user_input, Some(&personality)).await?;

println!("\r"); // Clear the "thinking" message



println!("{}: {}", personality.name, reply);

}



Ok()

}

Running the Agent with Personality

Now, when you run the agent, it will use the personality defined in the JSON file:

cargo run

Example interaction with the new personality:

Loaded personality: Aero - AI research companion

Welcome to Agent Friend! I'm Aero, your AI research companion.

Type 'exit' to quit.

You: What's your approach to helping with research?

Aero is thinking...

Aero: My approach to helping with research is multifaceted and adaptive to your specific needs. Here's how I typically assist:



1. Understanding your research goals: I start by clarifying your research questions, objectives, and the context of your work to ensure my assistance is properly aligned.



2. Literature exploration: I can discuss relevant theories, methodologies, and existing research in your field, helping you identify gaps or connections you might explore.



3. Methodological guidance: I can suggest appropriate research methods, experimental designs, or analytical approaches based on your research questions.



4. Critical analysis: I can help you think through the strengths and limitations of different approaches, identify potential biases, and consider alternative interpretations of data or findings.



5. Structured thinking: I excel at organizing complex information into coherent frameworks, helping you map out research directions or structure your arguments logically.



6. Interdisciplinary connections: I can help identify relevant insights from adjacent fields that might inform your research.



7. Ethical considerations: I can highlight potential ethical implications or considerations relevant to your research.



Rather than simply providing answers, I aim to be a thought partner who helps you refine your thinking, consider different perspectives, and develop robust research approaches. I'm particularly focused on helping you develop your own insights and research capabilities rather than simply executing tasks.



What specific aspect of research are you currently working on that I might help with?

With just one JSON file, you can now completely reshape how your agent behaves — turning it into a researcher, financial assistant, game character, or anything else. But still doesn’t manage the context quite well if the conversation is long, that's why we would need some database integration

Database Integration for Message History

So far, our agent has short-term memory only. It responds to your latest input, but forgets everything the moment you restart. That’s fine for quick demos, but real agents need persistent memory:

To keep track of conversations across sessions

To analyse past interactions

To enable features like summarisation or long-term personalisation

We’ll solve this by adding PostgreSQL integration via SQLx. Whenever you or the agent sends a message, it will be stored in a database.

Step 1: Setting Up the Database

We’ll use SQLx with PostgreSQL for our database. First, let’s add the necessary dependencies to Cargo.toml:

# Add these to your existing dependencies

sqlx = { version = "0.7", features = ["runtime-tokio", "tls-rustls", "postgres", "chrono", "uuid"] }

chrono = { version = "0.4", features = ["serde"] }

uuid = { version = "1.4", features = ["v4", "serde"] }

We’ll use:

SQLx for async Postgres queries

UUID for unique message IDs

Chrono for timestamps

Step 2: Configure Environment Variables

Update your .env.examplefile to include the database connection string:

ANTHROPIC_API_KEY=your_api_key_here

DATABASE_URL=postgres://username:password@localhost/agent_friend

✍️ Tip: You can spin up a local Postgres instance with Docker:

docker run --name postgres -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=postgres -d postgres

Step 3: Creating Database Migrations

Let’s create a migration file to set up our database schema. Create a migrationsdirectory and add a migration file:

mkdir -p migrations

Create a file named migrations/20250816175200_create)messages.sql

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS messages (

id UUID PRIMARY KEY DEFAULT gen_random_uuid(),

role TEXT NOT NULL,

content TEXT NOT NULL,

created_at TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL DEFAULT NOW()

);

Step 4: Creating the Database Module

Now, let’s create a module for database operations:

// src/db.rs

use sqlx::{postgres::PgPoolOptions, Pool, Postgres};

use std::env;

use uuid::Uuid;



pub async fn get_db_pool() -> Option<Pool<Postgres>> {

let database_url = match env::var("DATABASE_URL") {

Ok(url) => url,

Err(_) => {

println!("DATABASE_URL not set, running without database support");

return None;

}

};



match PgPoolOptions::new()

.max_connections(5)

.connect(&database_url)

.await

{

Ok(pool) => {

// Run migrations

match sqlx::migrate!("./migrations").run(&pool).await {

Ok(_) => println!("Database migrations applied successfully"),

Err(e) => println!("Failed to run database migrations: {}", e),

}

Some(pool)

}

Err(e) => {

println!("Failed to connect to Postgres: {}", e);

None

}

}

}



pub async fn save_message(

pool: &Pool<Postgres>,

role: &str,

content: &str,

) -> Result<Uuid, sqlx::Error> {

let id = Uuid::new_v4();



sqlx::query!("INSERT INTO messages (id, role, content) VALUES ($1, $2, $3)", id, role, content)

.execute(pool)

.await?

;



Ok(id)

}

Step 5: Update Main Loop

Modify main.rs So the agent stores all user/assistant messages in the database:

// src/main.rs

mod anthropic;

mod personality;

mod db;



use std::io::{self, Write};

use dotenv::dotenv;

use anthropic::call_anthropic_with_personality;

use personality::load_personality;

use db::{get_db_pool, save_message};



#[tokio::main]

async fn main() -> anyhow::Result<()> {

// Load environment variables

dotenv().ok();



// Connect to database

let db_pool = get_db_pool().await;



// Load personality

let personality = load_personality()?;



println!("Welcome to Agent Friend! I'm {}, your {}.", personality.name, personality.description);

println!("Type 'exit' to quit.");



loop {

print!("You: ");

io::stdout().flush()?;



let mut user_input = String::new();

io::stdin().read_line(&mut user_input)?;



let user_input = user_input.trim();

if user_input.to_lowercase() == "exit" {

break;

}



// Save user message to database if pool is available

if let Some(pool) = &db_pool {

save_message(pool, "user", user_input).await?;

}



// Get response from Claude with personality

print!("{} is thinking...", personality.name);

io::stdout().flush()?;

let reply = call_anthropic_with_personality(user_input, Some(&personality)).await?;

println!("\r"); // Clear the "thinking" message



// Save assistant message to database if pool is available

if let Some(pool) = &db_pool {

save_message(pool, "assistant", &reply).await?;

}



println!("{}: {}", personality.name, reply);

}



Ok()

}

Example Run

Before running the agent, make sure your PostgreSQL database is set up and the connection string is correct in your `.env` file. Then run:

cargo run

You should see a message indicating that the database connection was successful and migrations were applied. Now all conversations will be stored in the database, allowing you to maintain a history of interactions.

If the database connection fails, the agent will still work, but without storing messages:

Failed to connect to Postgres: pool timed out while waiting for an open connection

Loaded personality: Aero - AI research companion

Welcome to Agent Friend! I'm Aero, your AI research companion.

Type 'exit' to quit.

Now we have a good way to handle context, the next step is to have some tools to give our agent more capabilities

Tool Integration for Enhanced Capabilities

Right now, our agent can chat and remember conversations — but it’s still just talking. To make it actually do things, we need to give it tools.

Tools are external functions that the agent can call when it needs information or wants to act. Think of them as the agent’s hands and eyes:

“What’s the weather in Tokyo?” → calls the weather tool

“What time is it in New York?” → calls the time tool

- “Send 0.1 ETH to Alice” → calls the Ethereum wallet tool

By integrating tools, the agent moves from being just a chatbot to becoming an actionable AI assistant.

Step 1: Create a Tools Module

We’ll start with a simple `tools.rs` file that defines a function dispatcher:

// src/tools.rs

use anyhow::Result;

use serde_json::Value;

use chrono::{Local, Utc};

use chrono_tz::Tz;



// Execute a tool based on its name and arguments

pub async fn execute_tool(name: &str, args: &Value) -> Result<String> {

match name {

"get_weather" => {

let city = args.get("city")

.and_then(|v| v.as_str())

.unwrap_or("New York");



get_weather(city).await

},

"get_time" => {

let timezone = args.get("timezone")

.and_then(|v| v.as_str());



get_time(timezone).await

},

"eth_wallet" => {

let operation = args.get("operation")

.and_then(|v| v.as_str())

.unwrap_or("help");



match operation {

"generate" => generate_eth_wallet().await,

"balance" => {

let address = args.get("address")

.and_then(|v| v.as_str())

.unwrap_or("");



check_eth_balance(address).await

},

"send" => {

if let Some(raw_command) = args.get("raw_command").and_then(|v| v.as_str()) {

return parse_and_execute_eth_send_command(raw_command).await;

}



let from = args.get("from")

.and_then(|v| v.as_str())

.unwrap_or("");

let to = args.get("to")

.and_then(|v| v.as_str())

.unwrap_or("");

let amount = args.get("amount")

.and_then(|v| v.as_str())

.unwrap_or("");

let private_key = args.get("private_key")

.and_then(|v| v.as_str());



eth_send_eth(from, to, amount, private_key).await

},

_ => Ok(format!("Unknown Ethereum wallet operation: {}", operation)),

}

},

_ => Ok(format!("Unknown tool: {}", name)),

}

}



// Get weather for a city (simplified mock implementation)

async fn get_weather(city: &str) -> Result<String> {

// In a real implementation, you would call a weather API here

Ok(format!("The weather in {} is currently sunny and 72°F", city))

}



// Get current time in a specific timezone

async fn get_time(timezone: Option<&str>) -> Result<String> {

match timezone {

Some(tz_str) => {

match tz_str.parse::<Tz>() {

Ok(tz) => {

let time = Utc::now().with_timezone(&tz);

Ok(format!("The current time in {} is {}", tz_str, time.format("%H:%M:%S %d-%m-%Y")))

},

Err(_) => Ok(format!("Invalid timezone: {}. Please use a valid timezone identifier like 'America/New_York'.", tz_str)),

}

},

None => {

let local_time = Local::now();

Ok(format!("The current local time is {}", local_time.format("%H:%M:%S %d-%m-%Y")))

},

}

}



// We'll implement the Ethereum wallet functions in the blockchain section

async fn generate_eth_wallet() -> Result<String> {

Ok("Ethereum wallet generation will be implemented in the blockchain section".to_string())

}



async fn check_eth_balance(_address: &str) -> Result<String> {

Ok("Ethereum balance check will be implemented in the blockchain section".to_string())

}



async fn eth_send_eth(_from: &str, _to: &str, _amount: &str, _private_key: Option<&str>) -> Result<String> {

Ok("Ethereum send function will be implemented in the blockchain section".to_string())

}



async fn parse_and_execute_eth_send_command(_command: &str) -> Result<String> {

Ok("Ethereum command parsing will be implemented in the blockchain section".to_string())

}



// Function to get tools as JSON for Claude

pub fn get_tools_as_json() -> Value {

serde_json::json!([

{

"name": "get_weather",

"description": "Get the current weather for a given city"

},

{

"name": "get_time",

"description": "Get the current time in a specific timezone or local time"

},

{

"name": "eth_wallet",

"description": "Ethereum wallet operations: generate new wallet, check balance, or send ETH"

}

])

}

At this stage, all weather and Ethereum stubs are placeholders (we’ll flesh those out in the blockchain section).

Step 2: Wire Tools into Anthropic

Claude can be told that tools exist, so he can decide when to use them. We extend anthropic.rs to handle tool calls. (You already had a large scaffold here — this is the simplified framing readers will follow.)

Key idea:

Claude responds with a “tool call” instead of plain text. Our Rust code executes the tool. The result gets passed back to Claude. Claude produces the final user-facing answer.

// src/anthropic.rs

// Add these new imports and structs



#[derive(Serialize, Clone)]

struct AnthropicTool {

name: String,

description: String,

input_schema: Value,

}



#[derive(Deserialize, Debug)]

struct AnthropicToolCallResponse {

id: String,

name: String,

parameters: Value,

}



// Add this new function for tool support

pub fn call_anthropic_with_tools<'a>(

prompt: &'a str,

personality: Option<&'a Personality>,

previous_messages: Vec<Message>

) -> Pin<Box<dyn Future<Output = anyhow::Result<String>> + 'a>> {

Box::pin(async move {

let api_key = env::var("ANTHROPIC_API_KEY")?

.expect("ANTHROPIC_API_KEY must be set");



let client = Client::new();



// Create messages vector

let mut messages = previous_messages;



// Create system prompt with personality if provided

let mut system_prompt_parts = Vec::new();



if let Some(persona) = personality {

system_prompt_parts.push(format!(

"You are {}, {}.",

persona.name,

persona.description

));

}



// Add tool usage instructions to system prompt

let tools = get_available_tools();

if !tools.is_empty() {

system_prompt_parts.push(format!(

"



You have access to the following tools:

{}



\

When you need to use a tool:

\

1. Respond with a tool call when a tool should be used

\

2. Wait for the tool response before providing your final answer

\

3. Don't fabricate tool responses - only use the actual results returned by the tool",

tools.iter()

.map(|t| format!("- {}: {}", t.name, t.description))

.collect::<Vec<_>>()

.join("

")

));

}



let system_prompt = if !system_prompt_parts.is_empty() {

Some(system_prompt_parts.join("



"))

} else {

None

};



// Add user message if there are no previous messages or we need to add a new prompt

if messages.is_empty() || !prompt.is_empty() {

messages.push(Message {

role: "user".to_string(),

content: vec![ContentBlock::Text {

text: prompt.to_string(),

}],

});

}



// Convert tools to Anthropic format

let anthropic_tools = if !tools.is_empty() {

let mut anthropic_tools = Vec::new();



for tool in tools {

let input_schema = match tool.name.as_str() {

"get_weather" => serde_json::json!({

"type": "object",

"properties": {

"city": {

"type": "string",

"description": "The city to get weather for"

}

},

"required": ["city"]

}),

"get_time" => serde_json::json!({

"type": "object",

"properties": {

"timezone": {

"type": "string",

"description": "Optional timezone (e.g., 'UTC', 'America/New_York'). If not provided, local time is returned."

}

}

}),

"eth_wallet" => serde_json::json!({

"type": "object",

"properties": {

"operation": {

"type": "string",

"description": "The operation to perform: 'generate', 'balance', or 'send'"

},

"address": {

"type": "string",

"description": "Ethereum address for 'balance' operation"

},

"from_address": {

"type": "string",

"description": "Sender's Ethereum address for 'send' operation"

},

"to_address": {

"type": "string",

"description": "Recipient's Ethereum address for 'send' operation"

},

"amount": {

"type": "string",

"description": "Amount of ETH to send for 'send' operation"

},

"private_key": {

"type": "string",

"description": "Private key for the sender's address (required for 'send' operation if the wallet is not stored)"

}

},

"required": ["operation"]

}),

_ => serde_json::json!({"type": "object", "properties": {}}),

};



anthropic_tools.push(AnthropicTool {

name: tool.name,

description: tool.description,

input_schema,

});

}



Some(anthropic_tools)

} else {

None

};



let req = AnthropicRequest {

model: "claude-3-opus-20240229".to_string(),

max_tokens: 1024,

system: system_prompt,

messages: messages.clone(), // Clone here to keep ownership

tools: anthropic_tools,

};



let response = client

.post("https://api.anthropic.com/v1/messages")

.header("x-api-key", api_key)

.header("anthropic-version", "2023-06-01")

.header("content-type", "application/json")

.json(&req)

.send()

.await?;



// Get the response text

let response_text = response.text().await?;



// Try to parse as error response first

if let Ok(error_response) = serde_json::from_str::<AnthropicErrorResponse>(&response_text) {

return Err(anyhow::anyhow!("Anthropic API error: {}: {}",

error_response.error.error_type,

error_response.error.message));

}



// If not an error, parse as successful response

let response_data: AnthropicResponse = match serde_json::from_str(&response_text) {

Ok(data) => data,

Err(e) => {

println!("Failed to parse response: {}", e);

println!("Response text: {}", response_text);

return Err(anyhow::anyhow!("Failed to parse Anthropic response: {}", e));

}

};



// Check if there are tool calls in the response

let mut has_tool_call = false;

let mut tool_name = String::new();

let mut tool_id = String::new();

let mut tool_parameters = serde_json::Value::Null;



// First check for tool_use in content

for content_block in &response_data.content {

if let ContentBlock::ToolUse { id, name, input } = content_block {

has_tool_call = true;

tool_name = name.clone();

tool_id = id.clone();

tool_parameters = input.clone();

break;

}

}



if has_tool_call {

// Execute the tool

let tool_result = execute_tool(&tool_name, &tool_parameters).await?;



// Create a new request with the tool results

let mut new_messages = messages.clone();



// Add the tool response message to the conversation

new_messages.push(Message {

role: "assistant".to_string(),

content: vec![ContentBlock::ToolUse {

id: tool_id.clone(),

name: tool_name.clone(),

input: tool_parameters.clone(),

}],

});



// Add the tool result message

new_messages.push(Message {

role: "user".to_string(),

content: vec![ContentBlock::ToolResult {

tool_use_id: tool_id.clone(),

content: tool_result,

}],

});



// Call the API again with the tool result

return call_anthropic_with_tools("", personality, new_messages).await;

}



// If no tool calls, return the text response

let response_text = response_data.content.iter()

.filter_map(|block| {

match block {

ContentBlock::Text { text } => Some(text.clone()),

_ => None,

}

})

.collect::<Vec<String>>()

.join("");



Ok(response_text)

})

}



// Update the call_anthropic_with_personality function to use tools

pub async fn call_anthropic_with_personality(prompt: &str, personality: Option<&Personality>) -> anyhow::Result<String> {

// Check if this is a direct ETH send command before passing to the AI model

if prompt.to_lowercase().starts_with("send") && prompt.contains("ETH") {

// This looks like an ETH send command, try to execute it directly

let args = serde_json::json!({

"operation": "send",

"raw_command": prompt

});

return crate::tools::execute_tool("eth_wallet", &args).await;

}



// Otherwise, proceed with normal Claude processing

call_anthropic_with_tools(prompt, personality, Vec::new()).await

}

Step 3: Update the Main Loop

Load available tools and let Claude know they exist:

// src/main.rs

mod anthropic;

mod personality;

mod db;

mod tools;



use std::io::{self, Write};

use dotenv::dotenv;

use anthropic::call_anthropic_with_personality;

use personality::load_personality;

use db::{get_db_pool, save_message};

use tools::get_available_tools;



#[tokio::main]

async fn main() -> anyhow::Result<()> {

// Load environment variables

dotenv().ok();



// Connect to database

let db_pool = get_db_pool().await;



// Load personality

let personality = load_personality()?;



// Load tools

let tools = get_available_tools();

println!("Loaded tools: {}", tools.len());



println!("Welcome to Agent Friend! I'm {}, your {}.", personality.name, personality.description);

println!("Type 'exit' to quit.");



loop {

print!("You: ");

io::stdout().flush()?;



let mut user_input = String::new();

io::stdin().read_line(&mut user_input)?;



let user_input = user_input.trim();

if user_input.to_lowercase() == "exit" {

break;

}



// Save user message to database if pool is available

if let Some(pool) = &db_pool {

save_message(pool, "user", user_input).await?;

}



// Get response from Claude with personality

print!("{} is thinking...", personality.name);

io::stdout().flush()?;

let reply = call_anthropic_with_personality(user_input, Some(&personality)).await?;

println!("\r"); // Clear the "thinking" message



// Save assistant message to database if pool is available

if let Some(pool) = &db_pool {

save_message(pool, "assistant", &reply).await?;

}



println!("{}: {}", personality.name, reply);

}



Ok()

}

Example Run

✅ Now our agent isn’t just talking — it’s executing external functions. Next up, we’ll give those Ethereum stubs real power by adding blockchain integration.

cargo run

Example interaction with tools:

Failed to connect to Postgres: pool timed out while waiting for an open connection

Loaded personality: Aero - AI research companion

Loaded tools: [

{

"name": "get_weather",

"description": "Get the current weather for a given city"

},

{

"name": "get_time",

"description": "Get the current time in a specific timezone or local time"

},

{

"name": "eth_wallet",

"description": "Ethereum wallet operations: generate new wallet, check balance, or send ETH"

}

]

Welcome to Agent Friend! I'm Aero, your AI research companion.

Type 'exit' to quit.

You: What's the weather in Tokyo?

Aero is thinking...

Aero: The weather in Tokyo is currently sunny and 72°F.



Would you like me to provide any additional information about Tokyo's climate or weather patterns for your research?

Ethereum Blockchain Integration

So far, our agent can chat, remember, and use tools — but the Ethereum wallet tool is still a stub. Now it’s time to give it real on-chain powers.

By the end of this section, your agent will be able to:

🔑 Generate new Ethereum wallets

💰 Check ETH balances

💸 Send ETH transactions (on Sepolia testnet by default)

📝 Parse natural language commands like “send 0.1 ETH from A to B”

This makes the agent more than just an assistant — it becomes a Web3 agent that can act directly on-chain.

Step 1: Add Ethereum Dependencies

First, let’s add the necessary dependencies to Cargo.toml:

# Add these to your existing dependencies

ethers = { version = "2.0", features = ["legacy"] }

regex = "1.10.2"

ethers-rs → the most popular Ethereum Rust library

regex → for parsing natural language, send commands

Step 2: Implement Ethereum Wallet Functions

Replace the Ethereum stubs in tools.rs with real implementations:

// src/tools.rs

// Add these imports at the top of the file

use ethers::{prelude::*, utils::parse_ether};

use regex::Regex;

use std::str::FromStr;

use std::time::Duration;



// Replace the placeholder Ethereum functions with actual implementations



// Generate a new Ethereum wallet

async fn generate_eth_wallet() -> Result<String> {

// Generate a random wallet

let wallet = LocalWallet::new(&mut rand::thread_rng());



// Get the wallet address

let address = wallet.address();



// Get the private key

let private_key = wallet.signer().to_bytes().encode_hex::<String>();



Ok(format!("Generated new Ethereum wallet:

Address: {}

Private Key: {}



IMPORTANT: Keep your private key secure and never share it with anyone!", address, private_key))

}



// Check the balance of an Ethereum address

async fn check_eth_balance(address: &str) -> Result<String> {

// Validate the address

if address.is_empty() {

return Ok("Please provide an Ethereum address to check the balance.".to_string());

}



// Parse the address

let address = match Address::from_str(address) {

Ok(addr) => addr,

Err(_) => return Ok("Invalid Ethereum address format.".to_string()),

};



// Get the RPC URL from environment variable or use a default

let rpc_url = std::env::var("ETH_RPC_URL")

.unwrap_or_else(|_| "https://sepolia.gateway.tenderly.co".to_string());



// Create a provider

let provider = Provider::<Http>::try_from(rpc_url)?;



// Get the balance

let balance = provider.get_balance(address, None).await?;



// Convert to ETH

let balance_eth = ethers::utils::format_ether(balance);



Ok(format!("Balance of {}: {} ETH (on Sepolia testnet)", address, balance_eth))

}



// Send ETH from one address to another

async fn eth_send_eth(from_address: &str, to_address: &str, amount: &str, provided_private_key: Option<&str>) -> Result<String> {

// Validate inputs

if from_address.is_empty() || to_address.is_empty() || amount.is_empty() {

return Ok("Please provide from address, to address, and amount.".to_string());

}



// Parse addresses

let to_address = match Address::from_str(to_address) {

Ok(addr) => addr,

Err(_) => return Ok("Invalid recipient Ethereum address format.".to_string()),

};



// Parse amount

let amount_wei = match parse_ether(amount) {

Ok(wei) => wei,

Err(_) => return Ok("Invalid ETH amount. Please provide a valid number.".to_string()),

};



// Get private key

let private_key = match provided_private_key {

Some(key) => key.to_string(),

None => {

return Ok("Private key is required to send transactions. Please provide your private key.".to_string());

}

};



// Create wallet from private key

let wallet = match LocalWallet::from_str(&private_key) {

Ok(wallet) => wallet,

Err(_) => return Ok("Invalid private key format.".to_string()),

};



// Verify the from address matches the wallet address

if wallet.address().to_string().to_lowercase() != from_address.to_lowercase() {

return Ok("The provided private key does not match the from address.".to_string());

}



// Get the RPC URL from environment variable or use a default

let rpc_url = std::env::var("ETH_RPC_URL")

.unwrap_or_else(|_| "https://sepolia.gateway.tenderly.co".to_string());



// Create a provider

let provider = Provider::<Http>::try_from(rpc_url)?;



// Create a client with the wallet

let chain_id = 11155111; // Sepolia

let client = SignerMiddleware::new(provider, wallet.with_chain_id(chain_id));



// Create the transaction

let tx = TransactionRequest::new()

.to(to_address)

.value(amount_wei)

.gas_price(client.get_gas_price().await?);



// Estimate gas

let gas_estimate = client.estimate_gas(&tx, None).await?;

let tx = tx.gas(gas_estimate);



// Send the transaction

let pending_tx = client.send_transaction(tx, None).await?;



// Wait for the transaction to be mined (with timeout)

match tokio::time::timeout(

Duration::from_secs(60),

pending_tx.confirmations(1),

).await {

Ok(Ok(receipt)) => {

// Transaction was mined

let tx_hash = receipt.transaction_hash;

let block_number = receipt.block_number.unwrap_or_default();



Ok(format!("Successfully sent {} ETH from {} to {}

Transaction Hash: {}

Block Number: {}

Explorer Link: https://sepolia.etherscan.io/tx/{}",

amount, from_address, to_address, tx_hash, block_number, tx_hash))

},

Ok(Err(e)) => {

// Error while waiting for confirmation

Ok(format!("Transaction sent but failed to confirm: {}", e))

},

Err(_) => {

// Timeout

Ok(format!("Transaction sent but timed out waiting for confirmation. Transaction hash: {}", pending_tx.tx_hash()))

},

}

}



// Parse and execute ETH send command from natural language

async fn parse_and_execute_eth_send_command(command: &str) -> Result<String> {

// Define regex patterns for different command formats

let patterns = [

// Pattern 1: send 0.1 ETH from 0x123 to 0x456 using private_key

Regex::new(r"(?i)send\s+([0-9]*\.?[0-9]+)\s*ETH\s+from\s+(0x[a-fA-F0-9]{40})\s+to\s+(0x[a-fA-F0-9]{40})\s+using\s+([0-9a-fA-F]+)").unwrap(),



// Pattern 2: send 0.1 ETH to 0x456 from 0x123 using private_key

Regex::new(r"(?i)send\s+([0-9]*\.?[0-9]+)\s*ETH\s+to\s+(0x[a-fA-F0-9]{40})\s+from\s+(0x[a-fA-F0-9]{40})\s+using\s+([0-9a-fA-F]+)").unwrap(),

];



// Try to match each pattern

for pattern in &patterns {

if let Some(captures) = pattern.captures(command) {

// Extract parameters based on the pattern

let (amount, from_address, to_address, private_key) = if pattern.as_str().contains("from\\s+.*\\s+to") {

// Pattern 1

(

captures.get(1).map_or("", |m| m.as_str()),

captures.get(2).map_or("", |m| m.as_str()),

captures.get(3).map_or("", |m| m.as_str()),

captures.get(4).map_or("", |m| m.as_str()),

)

} else {

// Pattern 2

(

captures.get(1).map_or("", |m| m.as_str()),

captures.get(3).map_or("", |m| m.as_str()),

captures.get(2).map_or("", |m| m.as_str()),

captures.get(4).map_or("", |m| m.as_str()),

)

};



// Execute the ETH send

return eth_send_eth(from_address, to_address, amount, Some(private_key)).await;

}

}



// If no pattern matches, return an error message

Ok("Could not parse ETH send command. Please use the format: 'send 0.1 ETH from 0x123 to 0x456 using private_key'".to_string())

}

Step 3: Updating the .env.example File

Update your .env.example file to include the Ethereum RPC URL:

ANTHROPIC_API_KEY=your_api_key_here

DATABASE_URL=postgres://username:password@localhost/agent_friend

ETH_RPC_URL=https://sepolia.gateway.tenderly.co

Step 4: Example Interaction

Now you can interact with the Ethereum blockchain using your agent. Here are some example interactions:

Generating a New Wallet

You: Generate a new Ethereum wallet

Aero: I'll generate a new Ethereum wallet for you. Let me do that now.



Generated new Ethereum wallet:

Address: 0x8f5b2b7A3aC99D52eE0B8B5AE37432E528e3E854

Private Key: 7f5d33a6b4e9a4c3d8b1e2f1a0c9d8b7a6e5f4d3c2b1a0f9e8d7c6b5a4f3e2d1



IMPORTANT: Keep your private key secure and never share it with anyone!



This wallet is ready to use on the Ethereum network. Since we're working with the Sepolia testnet, you can get some test ETH from a Sepolia faucet to experiment with transactions.



Would you like me to provide information about Sepolia faucets where you can get test ETH?

Checking a Wallet Balance

You: Check the balance of 0x8f5b2b7A3aC99D52eE0B8B5AE37432E528e3E854

Aero: I'll check the balance of that Ethereum address on the Sepolia testnet.



Balance of 0x8f5b2b7A3aC99D52eE0B8B5AE37432E528e3E854: 0.5 ETH (on Sepolia testnet)



This shows you have 0.5 ETH on the Sepolia test network. Is there anything specific you'd like to do with these funds?

Sending ETH Using Natural Language

You: send 0.1 ETH from 0x8f5b2b7A3aC99D52eE0B8B5AE37432E528e3E854 to 0x742d35Cc6634C0532925a3b844Bc454e4438f44e using 7f5d33a6b4e9a4c3d8b1e2f1a0c9d8b7a6e5f4d3c2b1a0f9e8d7c6b5a4f3e2d1



Successfully sent 0.1 ETH from 0x8f5b2b7A3aC99D52eE0B8B5AE37432E528e3E854 to 0x742d35Cc6634C0532925a3b844Bc454e4438f44e

Transaction Hash: 0x3a1b2c3d4e5f6a7b8c9d0e1f2a3b4c5d6e7f8a9b0c1d2e3f4a5b6c7d8e9f0a1b

Block Number: 4269420

Explorer Link: https://sepolia.etherscan.io/tx/0x3a1b2c3d4e5f6a7b8c9d0e1f2a3b4c5d6e7f8a9b0c1d2e3f4a5b6c7d8e9f0a1b

Conclusion

In this blog series, we’ve built an AI agent from scratch in Rust, starting simple and adding power step by step:

🗣️ Basic chat with the Anthropic API

🎭 Custom personalities defined in JSON

🗂️ Persistent memory with PostgreSQL

🛠️ Tool integration for weather, time, and Ethereum

⛓️ On-chain actions with wallet generation, balance checks, and ETH transfers

The result is a flexible AI + Web3 agent template you can extend however you want.

Where to go from here? 🚀

Add more tools (NFT minting, smart contract interaction, price feeds)

Build a web or mobile interface for your agent

Experiment with multi-agent setups (agents talking to each other)

Expand memory with vector databases or summarisation

Support additional blockchains like Solana or Polkadot

Rust’s safety and performance, combined with any AI model you prefer for reasoning, make this a powerful foundation for building the next generation of AI-native dApps.

🎉 Happy building! Whether you’re experimenting or deploying production systems, this project gives you a template for creating agents that don’t just talk but act 🚀

Building an AI Agent with Rust: From Basic Chat to Blockchain Integration was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.