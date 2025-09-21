Can SPX Regain $2 or Is Maxi Doge a Better Pick?

SPX6900 (SPX) is back in focus as traders look for fresh opportunities after recent price swings. With a market cap near $1.2 billion, the asset has delivered both big gains and sharp pullbacks over the past month.

After heavy losses in late August, $SPX started to recover with strong upward moves, though a recent pullback has cooled momentum.

This article reviews $SPX’s latest performance, examines its market trends, and highlights possible trading setups. For those interested in smaller cap meme coins, the new project Maxi Doge is also gaining traction and could be one of the best altcoins to buy now.

SPX6900 Price Prediction

From August 18th to early September, $SPX saw a steep decline, reaching its lowest point around September 1st.

Since then, it has shifted into a positive trajectory, showing a strong uptrend that extended until recently. Although there was a minor pullback in the past day, the asset surged just two days ago, climbing from $1.26 to $1.46.

$SPX now holds a market cap of about $1.2 billion, though it is still missing from many major exchanges. Since launching in October 2024, $SPX has generally trended upward. It gained major traction in April and went on to rally to its all-time high of about $2 billion in July.

With the current market cap sitting at $1.25 billion, the asset may still be undervalued compared to its peak.

Looking at the chart, $SPX has dropped from its all-time high of roughly $2.29 to around $1.20 today. A clear downward trendline has formed, tested, and respected several times. A strong support level was previously broken, retested, and then rejected, sending the price lower.

This now puts $SPX in a potential no-go zone for longs, strengthening the case for shorts if weakness continues. Based on a measured move from the latest drop, the price could fall further to retest the previous market structure’s higher low.

Such a move would represent a potential 32% decrease from the current level. While shorting is a possibility, the current price does not offer the best entry. A better setup would come if the price breaks below the 200 EMA, which has served as a key support.

Losing this level would confirm that the recent bounce was just a retest, signaling a high chance of a continued micro downtrend that could break recent lows.

In the near term, traders are watching for a short opportunity targeting the recent lows for a quick 10% move, with an extended run potentially delivering up to 28% downside if momentum accelerates.

