Canary Capital Files for a Spot TRUMP Meme Coin ETF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:07
  • Canary Capital seeks ETF approval, spotlighting politics-driven crypto speculation
  • $TRUMP token trades near $8.32 with resistance at $8.45 and support at $8.10
  • Technical signals show cautious sentiment as volume dips and RSI steadies near 45

Canary Capital has taken a bold step into the controversial world of political meme coins, filing for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to the Trump meme coin ($TRUMP). 

The move highlights the growing appetite for unconventional crypto products, especially those driven by cultural narratives rather than underlying technology. If regulators give the green light, the ETF could soon provide investors with a regulated avenue to gain exposure to the volatile token.

What Is the TRUMP Token and Why Is It Controversial?

The $TRUMP token debuted just before President Trump’s inauguration in January and quickly spread across online communities. Social media fueled its early rise, while major exchanges rushed to list it far quicker than other meme coins. 

Its direct connection to a sitting president has sparked intense debate, with critics pointing to potential conflicts of interest. The White House has dismissed these claims, insisting that the President’s assets are held in family-managed trusts. Still, Canary Capital sees a clear opportunity to package this internet-driven hype into a structured financial product.

Related: Canary Tests SEC: Files First Spot TRX ETF Proposal with Staking

Significantly, the filing came only a day after the company proposed another ETF focused on U.S.-minted crypto tokens. This shows Canary’s strategy of capitalizing on politically charged or national identity-driven narratives in digital assets.

What Is Canary Capital’s Broader ETF Strategy?

The TRUMP ETF filing is part of a much larger and aggressive strategy from Canary Capital. 

Related: Litecoin ETF From Canary Capital Gets Listed on DTCC: LTC Price Impact Analyzed

The filing came only a day after the company proposed another ETF focused on U.S.-minted crypto tokens, showing the firm is focused on capitalizing on politically charged and national identity-driven assets.

How Is the TRUMP Coin Price Reacting?

At press time, $TRUMP was trading near $8.32, marking a 1.19% daily decline. The coin faced resistance around $8.40 to $8.45, where repeated rejections occurred during intraday trading. A stronger barrier sits near $8.78, the opening level. 

On the downside, support remains at $8.20, followed by $8.10, the session low. Breaking below that level could expose the psychological $8.00 mark.

Trading volume fell 4.62% to $462 million, hinting at weakening momentum. The coin carries a market cap of $1.66 billion with a fully diluted value exceeding $8 billion, underscoring dilution risks if more tokens unlock. 

Technical indicators reflect cautious sentiment. The MACD shows lingering bearish pressure but narrowing gaps suggest potential stabilization. Meanwhile, the RSI hovers near 45, indicating neither extreme buying nor selling conditions.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/canarys-etf-news-fails-to-break-trump-coin-past-8-45-resistance/

