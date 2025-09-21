The post Capital B raises over $68.8 million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the world of crypto and fintech, several innovative projects have secured significant funding recently, further fueling the sector’s growth. From Bitcoin-focused strategies to wealth management solutions, we’ve compiled a roundup of notable fundraising rounds, including projects raising over $20 million. Summary Capital B raised $68.9 million to expand its Bitcoin treasury, leading this week’s funding Finary secured $29.4 million Series B for its wealth management platform expansion Kredete raised $22 million Series A to build financial software for African immigrants According to Crypto Fundraising data, Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group) led this week’s funding period with a $68.85 million raise focused on AI and Bitcoin ecosystem development. Here’s a comprehensive analysis of this week’s other efforts: Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group) France-based Capital B raised $68.85 million to boost Bitcoin (BTC) holdings So far, the Euronext-listed Bitcoin Treasury Company has raised a total of $146.89 million. Finary Wealth management platform Finary secured $29.4 million in a Series B round Its investors include Ventures, Y Combinator, and Speedinvest Kredete The project has raised $22 million in a Series A round Kredete is a financial software platform focusing on African immigrants The funding was backed by Canary, Partech Stablecore Stablecore gathered $20 million; backers include Norwest Venture Partners, Coinbase Ventures, and Curql The project is operating in asset management, finance/banking, and stablecoin sectors Projects > $20 Million GRVT, $19 million in a series A round Mavryk Network, $10 million in a strategic round Openverse, $8 million in a series B round Titan, $7 million in a seed round BIO Protocol, $6.9 million in a seed round Senpi, $4 million in a seed round Superform Labs, $1.42 million in a public sale Epoch Protocol, $1.2 million in a pre-seed round Source: https://crypto.news/crypto-vc-funding-capital-b-raises-over-68-8-million/ The post Capital B raises over $68.8 million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the world of crypto and fintech, several innovative projects have secured significant funding recently, further fueling the sector’s growth. From Bitcoin-focused strategies to wealth management solutions, we’ve compiled a roundup of notable fundraising rounds, including projects raising over $20 million. Summary Capital B raised $68.9 million to expand its Bitcoin treasury, leading this week’s funding Finary secured $29.4 million Series B for its wealth management platform expansion Kredete raised $22 million Series A to build financial software for African immigrants According to Crypto Fundraising data, Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group) led this week’s funding period with a $68.85 million raise focused on AI and Bitcoin ecosystem development. Here’s a comprehensive analysis of this week’s other efforts: Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group) France-based Capital B raised $68.85 million to boost Bitcoin (BTC) holdings So far, the Euronext-listed Bitcoin Treasury Company has raised a total of $146.89 million. Finary Wealth management platform Finary secured $29.4 million in a Series B round Its investors include Ventures, Y Combinator, and Speedinvest Kredete The project has raised $22 million in a Series A round Kredete is a financial software platform focusing on African immigrants The funding was backed by Canary, Partech Stablecore Stablecore gathered $20 million; backers include Norwest Venture Partners, Coinbase Ventures, and Curql The project is operating in asset management, finance/banking, and stablecoin sectors Projects > $20 Million GRVT, $19 million in a series A round Mavryk Network, $10 million in a strategic round Openverse, $8 million in a series B round Titan, $7 million in a seed round BIO Protocol, $6.9 million in a seed round Senpi, $4 million in a seed round Superform Labs, $1.42 million in a public sale Epoch Protocol, $1.2 million in a pre-seed round Source: https://crypto.news/crypto-vc-funding-capital-b-raises-over-68-8-million/