Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction as New Rival Crypto Sets New Records in September

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 06:12
Cardano (ADA) is still among the top altcoins in the market, with its investors eagerly anticipating a breakout. But September has seen a new entrant that’s diverting everyone’s focus away from ADA. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi token in its infancy, has already broken to new presale highs, thrilling investors ahead of ADA’s consistent but slow-growth performance. Mutuum Finance is at presale stage 6 and can be purchased at $0.035. 

The project has received over $16.2 million and more than 16,500 unique holders have taken part. While ADA’s price forecast remains within the realm of prevailing market sentiment, Mutuum’s innovative lending and borrowing platform is giving it the kind of traction that could establish it as the next crypto winner.

Cardano on the Cusp of a Breakout 

Cardano (ADA) sits at around $0.92, showing strong resilience as it holds above support levels of $0.80-$0.85. Resistance remains at $1.00-$1.10 and suggests ADA may need new catalysts, e.g., substantial network upgrades or increasing developer & institutional interest, to overcome levels. Price action has been solid but disciplined vs. explosive, as one would expect in its senior place in the altcoin hierarchy. In comparison, Mutuum Finance is in investors’ sights as having superior upside potential this cycle.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Excites Investors

Mutuum Finance is now in stage six of its presale at $0.035 following its 16.17% increase from the previous stage. The market is seeing an all-time high demand for the project with more than 16,500 investors subscribed and over $16.2 million raised.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has introduced a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program for platform security. The bugs have been graded on four levels i.e., critical, major, minor, and low.

The protocol has strong security on whatever asset is collateralized without impacting protocol and user security. They target collateral ratios, lending and deposit limits. Off close undercollateralized positions are incentivized as a system stability means to be liquidated in timely manner with call penalties and charge liquidation guarantee remediation.

Collateral effectiveness is realized to the maximum in the collateralized securities, i.e., lending effectiveness is realized to the maximum in Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios of highly collateralized finance. Reserve problems on the other hand are ushered in as a buffer for market situations, and excess reserves may be charged against highly volatile assets to neutralize the volatility.

Mutuum Finance has built a DeFi structure that is favorable for both the lender and the borrower. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) and Peer-to-Contract (P2C) versions of lending are present. It is scalable and resistant to manipulation, and it can be used by retail investors or institutional investors.

Mutuum Finance’s long-term goal is to disrupt the current DeFi model. In an attempt to promote early adoption, the project is conducting a  $100,000 giveaway whose 10 users will be given a $10,000 MUTM. The project is a two-way DeFi lending protocol, and the benefit in its use is to both borrowers and lenders. It is an open protocol for both retail investors and institutional investors.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is making headlines this September, breaking presale records as Cardano (ADA) sits firm. Stage 6 tokens are priced at $0.035, with over $16.2M raised and 16,500+ investors attained, which speaks volumes about gigantic demand. In comparison, ADA is priced at approximately at $0.92, holding firm but biding its time before overcoming $1.00–$1.10 resistance. Backed by a $50K CertiK bug bounty, solid collateral safeguard, and a $100K giveaway, MUTM’s dual lending model is poised for gigantic growth in the coming bull cycle. Lock in your tokens now before Stage 7 pumps the price up.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/as-new-rival-crypto-sets-new-records-in-september/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
