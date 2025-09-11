Cardano News & The Hottest Altcoins To Buy In September For The Highest Returns

While established coins like Cardano (ADA) are facing a bust or boom moment, newer tokens like Pi Network may surprise traders. Yet, it is Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 token, that analysts are backing for the highest returns in September.

And there’s a good reason for that. LBRETT is currently on presale and has raised over $3 million!

The latest Cardano news

The Cardano (ADA) ecosystem has grown over the last few years, becoming one of the most important chains in Web3. ADA has outperformed Ethereum in the last 12 months, due to increased adoption and innovation. ADA surged 141%, more than Ethereum’s 72%.

But the ecosystem is not without issues. The latest Cardano news indicates that its founder, Charles Hoskinson, is calling for a “vote of no confidence” following unfounded allegations. There is positive news, however, with the announcement of the 24/7 Development Model to improve Cardano network speed and scalability.

The ADA price increased 11% over the last month and has broken a key resistance at $0.85. Further developments will determine whether it can still rally towards $0.91 or crash to the $0.8 support level.

Pi network price to $1

The Pi network price has bottomed out since hitting its all-time high price of $2.98 in February 2025. Pi now trades at around $0.34 with a $2.77 billion market cap. With many developments ongoing in the Pi ecosystem, it is only a matter of time before the price hits $1.

However, the rumored second migration may unlock billions of tokens and cause bearish pressure as investors secure profits. The Pi network team will be working to mitigate this. On the charts, the Pi token is showing accumulation patterns, which could cause a short-term rally in September.

While Pi and Cardano accumulate for their next moves, the Ethereum price prediction indicates that ETH may hit $5000 in September. The Ethereum chain leads DeFi adoption and supports tokens like Layer Brett, which is bringing Layer 2 functionalities to memecoins.

Is LBRETT the hottest altcoin in September?

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is the hottest altcoin in September and is attracting the attention of crypto whales for several reasons. LBRETT merges tech-based utility with the viral strength of memecoins. This token brings the future of DeFi and Web3 to holders.

LBRETT is not just another memecoin; it is the token that redefines transaction speed and scalability through Ethereum Layer 2. LBRETT escapes the slow and expensive transaction of Ethereum Layer 1, allowing traders to perform near-instant transactions at ultra-low cost. But that’s not all.

Designed for interoperability, LBRETT is available for transactions on any chain. Holders will also enjoy seamless integration of NFTs and gamified staking. And just for rewards, Layer Brett has a $1 million giveaway for holders!

LBRETT is hot in September because it is a community-first token that takes rewards seriously. The ecosystem is heavily incentivised, so holders get rewarded for staking and participating in competitions. LBRETT is currently on presale, and early stakers can still get up to 800% + APY.

Don’t fade LBRETT! get aboard now

September will be explosive in the LBRETT space; you don’t want to fade the hottest token in the Ethereum Layer 2 space. Buy LBRETT for $0.0055 to join the best crypto presale.

