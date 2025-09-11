Celestia TIA Set to Soar: Price Targets Revealed from $2.20 to $4.20!

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/11 18:00
  • Celestia TIA trading at $1.75, showing mixed weekly performance despite a 2.43% daily decline.
  • Technical indicators suggest a potential breakout with price targets up to $4.20.
  • Forecasts for 2025 vary widely, indicating possible gains but also significant risk.

Celestia TIA is currently trading at $1.75, having marked a minor decline of 2.43% in the past 24 hours. Volumes too have come down and are $153.08 million, a decline of 30.67% in the same time span. On a week-on-week basis, the cryptocurrency marked a gain of 6.75%, a recovery despite fluctuation on a short-term basis.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts describe such price change as a reflection of the market’s ongoing indecision, caused both by investor sentiment and overall crypto sentiment.

Volume Momentum Signals Potential Rally

Crypto analyst Rose Premium Signals points out a significant movement for TIA, noting that Celestia appears to be overcoming the higher resistance of its down trending channel at $6.20. Higher volume momentum is seen to mark the movement, an element typically taken to validate a future rally.

Based on technical objectives, TIA might go on to $2.20 in the first instance, then $2.70, $3.38, and potentially $4.20. Breakouts are rapid and unpredictable, analysts caution, and big upswings rely on close attention to volume direction and reaction to price.

Source: X

Also Read | Celestia (TIA) Faces Turning Point, Eyes $1.72 Amid Volatility

TIA Token Price Prediction 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice prediction of the token hitting a high of up to $3.83 till the end of the year, potentially switching over from its current historic high of $20.91 in the medium-term, market experts believe investors need to consider both likely advantages and weaknesses in valuing long-term holdings.

Conversely, Changelly’s technical prediction indicates a conservative scenario, in which TIA prices remain within the $1.36 and $1.57 range, and an average trading price near $1.77.

September 2025 estimates a potential high of $1.77 and a potential low of $1.23, suggesting a possible ROI of -66.1% and -69.9%. Such projections are characteristic of the current uncertainty and volatility typical of the crypto market.

Also Read | Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

