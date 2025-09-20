The post CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has appointed new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and subcommittees, adding several crypto industry leaders to the Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS) — a move that underscores the regulator’s continued engagement with the sector.  CFTC Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham named four new DAMS members: Katherine Minarik, chief legal officer at Uniswap Labs; Avery Ching, co-founder and chief technology officer of Aptos Labs; James J. Hill, managing director and head of structure innovation at BNY; and Ben Sherwin, general counsel at Chainlink Labs. In addition, Scott Lucas, head of digital assets at JPMorgan, was appointed co-chair of DAMS alongside Sandy Kaul, executive vice president at Franklin Templeton. They succeed Caroline Butler, who previously served as co-chair. “We look forward to working with the Commission and broader industry partners to help shape clear and effective regulatory frameworks in a well-structured digital asset market,” Lucas said in a statement.  Kaul added that she aims to continue advancing digital asset innovation into the mainstream “with prudent and well-designed consumer protections, enabling greater efficiencies and opportunities for all investors.” Source: Caroline D. Pham Created to provide the CFTC with expert guidance on cryptocurrency, blockchain and tokenized markets, the DAMS advises the agency on risks and opportunities, develops policy recommendations, and works to bridge traditional and decentralized finance. Pham was designated Acting Chair of the CFTC on President Donald Trump’s inauguration day in January, having served as a Commissioner since April 2022. Her current commissioner term runs until April 2027, allowing her to remain in the role until a permanent chair is appointed. Related: US Senate Democrats offer competing framework for crypto market structure Wall Street deepens its blockchain bet as pro-industry regulation takes hold The latest appointments underscore the growing bridge between traditional and decentralized… The post CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has appointed new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and subcommittees, adding several crypto industry leaders to the Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS) — a move that underscores the regulator’s continued engagement with the sector.  CFTC Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham named four new DAMS members: Katherine Minarik, chief legal officer at Uniswap Labs; Avery Ching, co-founder and chief technology officer of Aptos Labs; James J. Hill, managing director and head of structure innovation at BNY; and Ben Sherwin, general counsel at Chainlink Labs. In addition, Scott Lucas, head of digital assets at JPMorgan, was appointed co-chair of DAMS alongside Sandy Kaul, executive vice president at Franklin Templeton. They succeed Caroline Butler, who previously served as co-chair. “We look forward to working with the Commission and broader industry partners to help shape clear and effective regulatory frameworks in a well-structured digital asset market,” Lucas said in a statement.  Kaul added that she aims to continue advancing digital asset innovation into the mainstream “with prudent and well-designed consumer protections, enabling greater efficiencies and opportunities for all investors.” Source: Caroline D. Pham Created to provide the CFTC with expert guidance on cryptocurrency, blockchain and tokenized markets, the DAMS advises the agency on risks and opportunities, develops policy recommendations, and works to bridge traditional and decentralized finance. Pham was designated Acting Chair of the CFTC on President Donald Trump’s inauguration day in January, having served as a Commissioner since April 2022. Her current commissioner term runs until April 2027, allowing her to remain in the role until a permanent chair is appointed. Related: US Senate Democrats offer competing framework for crypto market structure Wall Street deepens its blockchain bet as pro-industry regulation takes hold The latest appointments underscore the growing bridge between traditional and decentralized…

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:07
DAR Open Network
D$0.03489+0.60%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00218-0.90%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.457+0.43%
Vice
VICE$0.0226-4.19%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.08144+1.94%

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has appointed new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and subcommittees, adding several crypto industry leaders to the Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS) — a move that underscores the regulator’s continued engagement with the sector. 

CFTC Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham named four new DAMS members: Katherine Minarik, chief legal officer at Uniswap Labs; Avery Ching, co-founder and chief technology officer of Aptos Labs; James J. Hill, managing director and head of structure innovation at BNY; and Ben Sherwin, general counsel at Chainlink Labs.

In addition, Scott Lucas, head of digital assets at JPMorgan, was appointed co-chair of DAMS alongside Sandy Kaul, executive vice president at Franklin Templeton. They succeed Caroline Butler, who previously served as co-chair.

“We look forward to working with the Commission and broader industry partners to help shape clear and effective regulatory frameworks in a well-structured digital asset market,” Lucas said in a statement. 

Kaul added that she aims to continue advancing digital asset innovation into the mainstream “with prudent and well-designed consumer protections, enabling greater efficiencies and opportunities for all investors.”

Source: Caroline D. Pham

Created to provide the CFTC with expert guidance on cryptocurrency, blockchain and tokenized markets, the DAMS advises the agency on risks and opportunities, develops policy recommendations, and works to bridge traditional and decentralized finance.

Pham was designated Acting Chair of the CFTC on President Donald Trump’s inauguration day in January, having served as a Commissioner since April 2022. Her current commissioner term runs until April 2027, allowing her to remain in the role until a permanent chair is appointed.

Related: US Senate Democrats offer competing framework for crypto market structure

Wall Street deepens its blockchain bet as pro-industry regulation takes hold

The latest appointments underscore the growing bridge between traditional and decentralized finance, highlighting strong engagement from major Wall Street firms that see opportunities in tokenized real-world assets, stablecoins and settlement infrastructure.

BNY Mellon has pivoted aggressively into tokenized money-market funds through a partnership with Goldman Sachs, enabling BNY clients to access money-market products with ownership recorded on Goldman’s private blockchain.

JPMorgan is also among Wall Street companies exploring stablecoins and crypto-backed lending. According to a July report in the Financial Times, some insiders said CEO Jamie Dimon’s past remarks on Bitcoin (BTC) and blockchain had strained relationships with certain clients.

Adoption is advancing against a backdrop of favorable regulation, with President Trump signing the GENIUS Act into law and the House of Representatives passing both the market-structure and anti-CBDC bills, which now move to the Senate for consideration.

President Trump signs the GENIUS Act into law. Source: The White House

At the same time, the CFTC is aligning with the White House’s pro-crypto agenda. Acting Chair Pham has launched a “Crypto Sprint” to implement recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. A central goal is clarifying how jurisdiction over digital assets will be divided between the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Recommendations for clarifying CFTC and SEC jurisdiction were included in the July report ‘Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,’ released by the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. Source: The White House

Related: Crypto Biz: Rails, rigs and regulation — the new crypto economy

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/cftc-digital-asset-markets-subcommittee-crypto-appointments?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

As long as the general public views stablecoins as merely a detour back into fiat currency, they will remain a niche option for payments.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06622-1.20%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.042-28.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/21 00:28
Share
Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Ensuring the sustainability of corporate crypto treasuries hinges on robust governance and disciplined management, according to Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital. In an exclusive interview, Chao emphasized that digital asset treasuries (DATs) can be durable investments when managed properly, but warned that lack of risk frameworks or poor diversification often leads to their downfall [...]
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/20 23:53
Share
Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

TLDR Solana-based Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) are rapidly growing in popularity. Forward Industries becomes the first billion-dollar company to adopt Solana. Nasdaq-listed Helius secures over $500M to launch a Solana treasury firm. Solana’s treasury adoption is paving the way for more institutional involvement. Kristin Smith, the President of the Solana Institute, has spotlighted a rising [...] The post Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009938-0.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08895+5.19%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002676+7.59%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

MoonBull $15K Giveaway Is Live: Grab Free Money With the Best New Upcoming Crypto as Cheems and Fartcoin Hold Momentum

Pi Network News: New Developments Could Push Price to $0.40