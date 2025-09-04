Chiefs Serving ‘Uncrustable Crunch’ At Arrowhead In New NFL Offerings

The Uncrustable Crunch at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Aramark

NFL players love the Uncrustable as a pre-game snack. Aramark is bringing the unofficial snack of the NFL locker room to the stands of Arrowhead Stadium with a fan-favorite twist as the concessionaire announces its lineup of new NFL foods.

The Uncrustable Crunch popping up at Arrowhead comes different than the version the players are eating, this one a griddled strawberry Uncrustable topped with fried chicken bites and a sour apple slaw, calling the new menu item a “playful nod to the snack players can’t get enough of.”

“As we kick off the 2025 NFL season, our mission is clear: deliver world-class hospitality and unforgettable moments that keep fans coming back,” says Alison Birdwell, president and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “By listening to fan preferences, we’re proud to keep innovating and crafting dynamic, immersive atmospheres filled with upgraded menus and experiences.”

That focus on innovation, speed and local flavor has Aramark rolling out new offerings across its NFL stadiums. Some of the fresh choices:

Pigskin Dog

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs

The Pigskin Dog at Arrowhead Stadium. Aramark

Alongside the Uncrustable Crunch, new Arrowhead menu items include the Pigskin Dog featuring a bacon-buttered bun, candied jalapeno pork belly slab, smoked pulled pork and spicy marshmallow crème. The stadium also features a new BBQ Pit on a Stick and a Two-Point Confection of loaded donut holes.

Jackalope Mac Stack

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Broncos

The Jackalope Mac Stack in Denver. Aramark

In Denver, local restaurant partners Bird Call, Cholon and Bagel Deli join the concession lineup and Broncos’ legend Steve Atwater is honored with a new Atwater Grill. A few of the new menu items hitting the mile-high venue is the Smoked Pork Mac & Cheese, Coca-Cola barbecue Burger and the Jackalope Mac Stack featuring smoked antelope, rabbit and pork sausage with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust, green chili mac, blue corn tortillas and green onion.

Birria Fry Bomb

Lincon Financial Field, Philadelphia Eagles

The Birria Fry Bomb served in Philadelphia. Aramark

During the Sept. 4 NFL kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles will debut the Birria Fry Bomb, a smoky honey habanero fries loaded with braised beef birria and jalapeno provolone sauce.

Catfish Po’ Boy

NRG Stadium, Houston Texans

The Catfish Po’ Boy in Houston. Micahl Wyckoff

The Catfish Po’ Boy, featuring fried catfish strips with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a warm Gambino’s roll highlights the new menu items. Additionally, the stadium will serve a Fluffy Taco and a Funnel Cake Apple Pie.

Downtown Dogs

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Bengals

The Chopped Brisket Sandwich in Cincinnati. Aramark

Cincinnati is going all-in on hot dogs with a new Downtown Dogs menu of chef-inspired hot dogs inspired from a mix of locales. Dogs include the Brooklyn Dog, San Antonio Dog and Chicago Dog.

Additional new items include a Chopped Brisket Sandwich, Pulled Pork Sandwich and a Sugar Rush dessert concept featuring hot-buttered popcorn, cakes, brownies and ice cream sundaes.

Pick 6 Sammies

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers

A Crab Cake is part of a sandwich lineup in Pittsburgh. Aramark

The self-order kiosk concept features new sandwich creations from Beef and Cheddar with a Vermont white cheddar and jalapeno-bacon jam to a Crab Cake Sandwich or a Crispy Chicken Sandwich topped with orange marmalade and creole mustard on a brioche bun.

Other new menu items feature Franco’s new PeppeRooney and Sausage Pizza and a Pittsburgh Pierogi Pileup that highlights fried pierogis, hot Italian sausage, white cheddar cheese sauce, French fries, honey mustard slaw, dill crema and fresh dill.

John Dough Pizza Co

Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland Browns

The John Dough Pizza Co offering in Cleveland. Aramark

A range of new food concepts fill Huntington Bank Field, including the John Dough Pizza Co and Gilded Wing. New items such as the Buffalo and Plain Chicken Mac & Cheese, Elote Corn Bowls and Michael Symon’s Smoked Brisket and Pork Sandwiches round out the new offerings.

Minnesota Lao Brat

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings

The Lao Brat from Minnesota. Aramark

U.S. Bank has a wide range of new items. Those include Chicken Lollipops, a new Rush Hour 4 chicken tender offering, a Walleye Fingers and Chips featuring crispy walleye fingers and a Wit Love cheesecake. It all gets topped off by the Minnesota Lao Brat, a Lao-style bratwurst topped with pickled cabbage and carrot slaw, sour and spicy sauce, chicharrones, mint and Thai basil served on a brioche bun.

