Chinese stocks are on fire this year, drawing big interest from foreign and domestic investors

When Hou Yujie isn't convincing customers to rent traditional Chinese clothing for photos at the country's famous Forbidden City, she and her friends are checking stocks. Hou recently put 10% of her money in the market. In just a few days, she earned one month's salary — and she's thrilled. "Interest rates for bank deposits are so low I don't even want to bother," Hou said at her shop outside the Beijing tourist site. "Stocks are a hot topic right now." Chinese stocks, once deemed univestable by many, are luring both local and foreign investors impressed by recent returns. The Shanghai Composite hit a decade high earlier this month. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is also up 30% in 2025, on pace for its biggest annual advance since 2017 — when it soared nearly 36%. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Shanghai Composite since 2015 Government signals are encouraging investors to jump in. "There is a change of policy intention because of the deflationary pressure is getting more and more prominent," said Hao Hong, CIO at Lotus Asset Management. "The policymakers felt that they need to do something to refocus the government work on economic growth rather than minimize risk." Chinese investors date the start of the rally, nicknamed the "9.24 performance," to Sept. 24, 2024 — when the country's central bank governor and other top financial chiefs held a rare coordinated press briefing, announcing measures to support the economy and the stock market. The authorities held a similar media briefing Monday, declaring China's capital markets are expanding their "circle of friends" thanks to renewed interest by overseas investors. For the first time in four years, Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management funds reopened positions this week in Alibaba, according to a daily trading report. The government is also trying to push…