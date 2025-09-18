Chorus One and MEV Zone Team Up to Boost Avalanche Staking Rewards

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 03:19
  • Through the partnership with MEV Zone, Chorus One users will earn extra yield automatically.
  • The Chorus One Avalanche node has a total stake of over 1.7 million, valued at around $55 million.
  • This collaboration will introduce MEV Zone to both public nodes and Validator-as-a-Service.
  • The Avalanche network stands to benefit from fairer and more efficient markets due to enhanced transparency.

Chorus One, a highly decorated institutional-grade staking provider, has inked a strategic partnership with MEV Zone to enhance yield generation on the Avalanche (AVAX) network. The Chorus One partnered with MEV Zone to increase the AVAX staking yields, while simultaneously contributing to the general growth of the Avalanche network.

“At Chorus One, we see this as an important step in our ongoing journey to provide robust infrastructure and innovative yield strategies for our partners and clients,” the announcement noted. 

Why Did Chorus One Partner With MEV Zone?

The Chorus One platform has grown to a top-tier institutional-grade staking ecosystem, with more than 40 blockchains, since 2018. In a bid to evolve with the needs of crypto investors and the supported blockchains, Chorus One has inked several strategic partnerships in the recent past, including MEV Zone.

In the recent past, MEV Zone has specialized in addressing the Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) challenges on the Avalanche network. The MEV Zone will help Chorus One’s AVAX node validator to use Proposer-Builder Separation (PBS).

As such, Chorus One’s AVAX node will seamlessly select certain transactions that are more profitable when making blocks. For instance, MEV Zone will help Chorus One’s AVAX node validator to capture arbitrage and liquidation transactions more often since they are more profitable. 

How will Chorus One’s AVAX Stakers Benefit Via This Partnership?

The Chorus One AVAX node has grown over the years to more than 1.77 million coins staked, valued at about $55 million at the time of this writing. The Chorus One AVAX stakers have been earning an Annualized Reward Rate (ARR) of about 7.18%, compared to around 6.7% for ordinary Avalanche stakers.

With this strategic partnership, Chorus One will offer its AVAX stakers more yields. As such, AVAX stakers via the Chorus One protocol will benefit from a secure ecosystem in addition to extra yields. 

Notably, the strategic partnership between Chorus One and MEV Zone will help both public nodes and validator-as-a-Service earn extra rewards automatically.

What are the Benefits to the Wider Avalanche Ecosystem?

The Avalanche network stands to significantly benefit from the strategic partnership between Chorus One and MEV Zone. The Avalanche Foundation applauded the two entities for the forward-thinking partnership.

“This approach not only enhances validator rewards but also contributes to healthier network dynamics by ensuring that arbitrages, liquidations, and other MEV-driven market activities are executed in a transparent and standardized way,” the announcement added.

According to the Avalanche website, a total of 204 million AVAX, out of the total 458 million in total supply, have been staked through different validators. 

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/chorus-one-and-mev-zone-team-up-to-boost-avalanche-staking-rewards/

