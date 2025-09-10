Circle and Fireblocks Forge Powerful Alliance to Transform Cross-Border Payments

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/10 16:00
Circle
  • Circle and Fireblocks team up to expand USDC use among global financial institutions.
  • The deal combines custody, payments, and settlement tools into one integrated framework.
  • Institutions gain access to the Arc blockchain and Circle Gateway for cross-chain liquidity.

Circle, the company behind the stablecoin USDC, has entered into a major partnership with Fireblocks, a well-known platform for secure digital asset custody and payments. The collaboration is designed to make it easier for banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions to adopt stablecoins in their operations.

The arrangement combines the company’s stablecoin network with Fireblocks’ custody and payment infrastructure. This will allow institutions to manage cross-border settlements, treasury activities, and tokenized asset transactions on a safer and more scalable foundation.

Michael Shaulov, co-founder and CEO of Fireblocks, described the partnership as a step toward building trusted systems for stablecoin finance. Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, said the collaboration will help institutions move closer to a future where money is programmable and finance is more efficient worldwide.

Also Read: Stablecoins Could Disrupt Banks, Similar to 1980s Financial Crisis: Report

Circle Gateway Simplifies Cross-Chain USDC Liquidity

Stablecoins like USDC are changing how money moves by offering fast, programmable, and borderless transactions. As adoption grows, financial institutions face mounting pressure to roll out new services while keeping up with regulatory and compliance standards.

Circle and Fireblocks aim to address these needs by giving institutions tools to manage custody, tokenization, and settlement under one secure system. This approach can help banks and enterprises deliver products faster, while also accessing the liquidity and security required to meet client expectations.

Fireblocks has already processed more than $10 trillion in digital assets so far. At the same time, Circle is continuing to cement USDC as among the most-used stablecoins.

Overall, the two firms are working together to create the foundation on which institutions will be more confident in building their presence in the digital economy.

At the core of the alliance is Arc, a new enterprise-class Layer-1 blockchain that is specifically designed for stablecoin finance. Fireblocks will provide early support for Arc, allowing thousands of institutions to build and transact securely on top of these rails.

Circle Gateway, as part of the integration, will give institutions access to an aggregated USDC balance across multiple chains. The step will simplify cross-chain liquidity and offer an easier experience when settling on a large scale.

The deal also aligns the Fireblocks Network for Payments with the Circle Payments Network (CPN). The two will offer payment providers, banks, and financial technology firms a single system of compliance, liquidity, and operational tools.

Also Read: Circle Unveils Arc Blockchain As USDC Circulation Surges Past $65 Billion

