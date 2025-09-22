Circuit & Chisel, founded by former Stripe crypto chief, raises $19.2 million to develop AI-powered payment protocol

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Fortune magazine, Louis Amira, former head of crypto and AI partnerships at Stripe, and David Noël-Romas, former head of crypto engineering at Stripe, have secured $19.2 million in funding for their new startup, Circuit & Chisel, to develop the AI-powered payment protocol ATXP. In addition to its Stripe background (and financial backing), Circuit & Chisel has also received investment from Primary Venture Partners, ParaFi, and Coinbase Ventures. The ATXP protocol, designed as "HTTP for AI agent payments," aims to address the current lack of a standardized communication protocol between AI agents. Amira stated that if ATXP succeeds, it could enable the field of microtransactions. In this scenario, intelligent agents could autonomously access information and pay small fees, such as scraping information from a private LinkedIn profile or accessing a premium Fortune article. These platforms would then be able to charge small fees in return. PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Fortune magazine, Louis Amira, former head of crypto and AI partnerships at Stripe, and David Noël-Romas, former head of crypto engineering at Stripe, have secured $19.2 million in funding for their new startup, Circuit & Chisel, to develop the AI-powered payment protocol ATXP. In addition to its Stripe background (and financial backing), Circuit & Chisel has also received investment from Primary Venture Partners, ParaFi, and Coinbase Ventures. The ATXP protocol, designed as "HTTP for AI agent payments," aims to address the current lack of a standardized communication protocol between AI agents. Amira stated that if ATXP succeeds, it could enable the field of microtransactions. In this scenario, intelligent agents could autonomously access information and pay small fees, such as scraping information from a private LinkedIn profile or accessing a premium Fortune article. These platforms would then be able to charge small fees in return.