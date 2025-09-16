The post Coinbase-backed Base Network Plans to Unveil Native Token Soon appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Base network, the leading layer two scaling solution on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, has announced plans to launch its native token. After operating without a native token, the Base network, which is heavily bolstered by Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) exchange, will have a token to incentivize its community.

“We’re exploring a Base network token. It could be a great tool for accelerating decentralization and expanding creator and developer growth in the ecosystem. To be clear, there are no definitive plans. We’re just updating our philosophy. As of now, we’re exploring it,” Brian Armstrong, co-founder and CEO at Coinbase, noted.

What to Expect of the Base Network Token

According to the Base team at the BaseCamp 2025 in Stowe, Vermont, the native token will help the network continue building on Ethereum. Furthermore, the Base network token will play a crucial role in incentivizing its global community through the Ethereum blockchain.

The Base network token will also be regulated under the set crypto laws in the United States. The U.S. Senate is currently debating the Clarity Act, which will provide more clarity in the crypto space once passed and enacted by President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the Base team noted that it is committed to keep working with its community as its native token will be built in the open.

“Exploring a network token is one path toward making our vision of a global onchain economy real, and a Base network token has the potential to accelerate Base’s decentralization and expand opportunities for builders and creators across the ecosystem,” the announcement noted.

What’s the Expected Market Impact

The strategic launch of the Base network token will attract more organic users in the long term. As such, the Base network will likely continue leading in the Ethereum L2 ecosystem.

At the time of this writing, Base network had a total value locked of about $4.99 billion, a stablecoin market cap of around $4.3 billion, and a total of over 971k in daily active addresses.