CoinShares Expands U.S. Ambitions with Bastion Acquisition and Nasdaq Listing

TLDR

CoinShares buys Bastion, eyes U.S. growth with SPAC and active crypto funds.

CoinShares expands in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC and Bastion acquisition.

CoinShares adds Bastion’s quant crypto edge, targets Nasdaq U.S. listing.

CoinShares to launch active crypto funds, fueled by Bastion buy & SPAC.

CoinShares secures Bastion, SPAC listing, and EU MiCA approval for growth.

CoinShares confirmed its acquisition of Bastion Asset Management as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market. The deal supports CoinShares’ plan to expand into active crypto fund management while accelerating product development. CoinShares will also list in the U.S. via a $1.2 billion SPAC merger with Vine Hill Capital.

CoinShares Acquires Bastion to Build Systematic Crypto Investment Capability

CoinShares will absorb Bastion Asset Management to enhance its actively managed crypto product suite for institutional portfolios. Bastion, regulated by the FCA and based in London, specializes in market-neutral and quantitative crypto strategies. Once approved, the entire Bastion team will join CoinShares and support growth in systematic investing.

CoinShares has focused on passive exchange-traded products, but the acquisition introduces new strategy depth. Bastion’s experience enables CoinShares to design market-hedged and yield-generating solutions tailored for volatile conditions. The integration will support the launch of new funds aimed at institutional mandates.

The acquisition, pending regulatory approval, strengthens CoinShares’ ambition to offer a one-stop platform for digital asset exposure. CoinShares plans to blend passive and active offerings to meet the varied portfolio needs of its clients. The firm aims to serve institutional mandates with more flexibility and performance-focused approaches.

CoinShares to Launch Actively Managed Funds Under U.S. Investment License

CoinShares holds an Investment Advisor license in the U.S., allowing it to launch compliant actively managed products. The firm is seeing a rise in demand in the U.S. for structured digital asset strategies that go beyond simple token exposure. Bastion’s quantitative models will help CoinShares deliver sophisticated fund options in this evolving space.

The U.S. launch forms a key pillar in CoinShares’ strategy to increase its international footprint. Combining passive exchange-traded products with Bastion’s strategies boosts the firm’s competitive edge. CoinShares intends to target large asset allocators navigating complex crypto markets.

CoinShares has built an infrastructure capable of supporting scaled digital asset management operations. It will leverage this platform to accelerate U.S. fund registrations and institutional onboarding. The company is aligning its offering with regulatory clarity and growing institutional interest in crypto exposure.

Nasdaq Listing via SPAC to Boost CoinShares’ Global Position

CoinShares will go public in the U.S. through a $1.2 billion SPAC merger with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. The transaction will create a new entity, Odysseus Holdings Limited, which is expected to debut on Nasdaq by the fourth quarter of 2025. CoinShares is already listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and OTCQX.

The U.S. listing gives CoinShares access to the largest asset management market globally. CoinShares has scaled its AUM to $10 billion over the past two years through inflows and the rollout of new products. The firm now operates 32 investment products spanning ETPs, digital equities, and indices.

With Bastion joining and Nasdaq access secured, CoinShares is positioned as a global leader in digital asset management. The firm holds a 34% market share in EMEA for crypto ETPs and ranks fourth globally. It will continue building momentum with diversified offerings and cross-border regulatory approvals.

CoinShares Secures MiCA Approval to Cement EU Regulatory Leadership

CoinShares has also obtained full authorisation under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation through its French subsidiary. This milestone makes CoinShares the first regulated asset manager in continental Europe with all three required licenses. It enhances its legal standing across the EU and supports broader distribution of funds.

This regulatory status complements CoinShares’ global growth strategy and builds credibility in institutional channels. The firm has reinforced its infrastructure to support compliance across all active markets. CoinShares continues to advance its footprint in Europe alongside its U.S. expansion initiatives.

By integrating Bastion’s crypto hedge strategies, finalizing its SPAC deal, and securing MiCA compliance, CoinShares is establishing a robust multi-market foundation. The firm is now delivering an expanded platform to meet rising institutional demand across passive and active digital asset investment solutions.

The post CoinShares Expands U.S. Ambitions with Bastion Acquisition and Nasdaq Listing appeared first on CoinCentral.