The post Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com partner to expand DeFi lending and tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cronos, Morpho, and Crypto.com have announced a collaboration aimed at bringing advanced lending and borrowing markets to the Cronos blockchain, with plans to expand into real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The announcement marks the next phase of their relationship, following earlier integrations of Morpho Vaults into Crypto.com's product offerings, and represents a significant step in broadening Morpho's lending infrastructure beyond Ethereum (ETH). Lending markets coming to Cronos As part of the collaboration, Cronos and Morpho will introduce stablecoin lending markets backed by wrapped assets such as CDCBTC and CDCETH. The first vaults on Cronos are expected to launch in Q4 2025, enabling users to supply assets to earn interest or borrow against their holdings, with rates adjusting dynamically to supply and demand. "Collaborating with Morpho is an exciting milestone for our community," said Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs. "By working together to enable borrowing and lending with wrapped assets, we're unlocking immediate utility for users while also laying the groundwork for tokenization and institutional-grade use cases that are central to our long-term roadmap." DeFi access at scale Morpho is planned to be integrated directly into the Crypto.com App and Exchange, potentially extending access to millions of global users and driving significant on-chain activity on Cronos. The teams are also exploring the use of wrapped RWAs as collateral within Morpho Vaults, reflecting a shared vision to expand access to tokenized assets and bridge traditional finance with on-chain markets. Recent upgrades on Cronos have reduced gas fees tenfold and cut block times to under one second, contributing to a 400% increase in daily transactions. "We're excited to keep growing the DeFi Mullet: with Crypto.com in the front, Morpho on Cronos in the back to bring the benefit of on-chain lending to millions of users through familiar user experience," said Paul Frambot, Co-founder…