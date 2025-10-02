Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com partner to expand DeFi lending and tokenization

Cronos, Morpho, and Crypto.com have announced a collaboration aimed at bringing advanced lending and borrowing markets to the Cronos blockchain, with plans to expand into real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.
The announcement marks the next phase of their relationship, following earlier integrations of Morpho Vaults into Crypto.com’s product offerings, and represents a significant step in broadening Morpho’s lending infrastructure beyond Ethereum (ETH).
Lending markets coming to Cronos
As part of the collaboration, Cronos and Morpho will introduce stablecoin lending markets backed by wrapped assets such as CDCBTC and CDCETH. The first vaults on Cronos are expected to launch in Q4 2025, enabling users to supply assets to earn interest or borrow against their holdings, with rates adjusting dynamically to supply and demand.
DeFi access at scale
Morpho is planned to be integrated directly into the Crypto.com App and Exchange, potentially extending access to millions of global users and driving significant on-chain activity on Cronos.
The teams are also exploring the use of wrapped RWAs as collateral within Morpho Vaults, reflecting a shared vision to expand access to tokenized assets and bridge traditional finance with on-chain markets.
Recent upgrades on Cronos have reduced gas fees tenfold and cut block times to under one second, contributing to a 400% increase in daily transactions.
Ketat Sarakune, Head of Yield & Asset Growth at Crypto.com, added:
The collaboration will give Cronos users access to the same non-custodial lending infrastructure proven on Ethereum, enhanced by Cronos’ low fees, fast finality, and growing application ecosystem.
