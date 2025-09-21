The post Crypto phone thefts on the rise in London as thieves drain wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London sees a spike in phone snatchings targeting crypto holders, with thieves stealing phones to drain wallets. Young men aged 18 to 34 are prime targets, often hit after nights out in places like Old Street. Stolen phones expose passwords and two factor codes, but UK police struggle to track crypto thefts. London is turning into a tough spot for crypto followers with a wave of phone snatchings letting thieves raid digital wallets. According to a report by The Financial Times, earlier this month, a 42 year old guy named Christian D’Ippolito lost almost £40,000 in crypto after four men grabbed his phone near Old Street roundabout on his way home from a night out. They drained his wallet in hours. Rising Street Smarts Behind Crypto Heists This kind of hit is not rare anymore. The London Metropolitan Police report a big jump in street thefts of phones from crypto holders, especially around Old Street and Brixton. Thieves grab the devices to break into wallets and swipe thousands of pounds worth of assets. Young people aged 18 to 34 make up the main targets, with one in four owning crypto and guys most at risk. Thieves spot young men coming back from evenings out, chat them up casually, then snag the phone. They dodge locks, reset Apple IDs, or use crypto apps to move the cash fast. Neil Kotak, another victim, lost £10,000 that way. He said the guys seemed friendly, asked for his number, and grabbed the phone when he logged in. Our heavy use of phones for everything amps up the danger. An open device spills emails, passwords, two factor codes, and even passport pics, handing thieves the keys to your digital life. Crypto moves can be traced, but most crooks get off scot free. UK cops often… The post Crypto phone thefts on the rise in London as thieves drain wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London sees a spike in phone snatchings targeting crypto holders, with thieves stealing phones to drain wallets. Young men aged 18 to 34 are prime targets, often hit after nights out in places like Old Street. Stolen phones expose passwords and two factor codes, but UK police struggle to track crypto thefts. London is turning into a tough spot for crypto followers with a wave of phone snatchings letting thieves raid digital wallets. According to a report by The Financial Times, earlier this month, a 42 year old guy named Christian D’Ippolito lost almost £40,000 in crypto after four men grabbed his phone near Old Street roundabout on his way home from a night out. They drained his wallet in hours. Rising Street Smarts Behind Crypto Heists This kind of hit is not rare anymore. The London Metropolitan Police report a big jump in street thefts of phones from crypto holders, especially around Old Street and Brixton. Thieves grab the devices to break into wallets and swipe thousands of pounds worth of assets. Young people aged 18 to 34 make up the main targets, with one in four owning crypto and guys most at risk. Thieves spot young men coming back from evenings out, chat them up casually, then snag the phone. They dodge locks, reset Apple IDs, or use crypto apps to move the cash fast. Neil Kotak, another victim, lost £10,000 that way. He said the guys seemed friendly, asked for his number, and grabbed the phone when he logged in. Our heavy use of phones for everything amps up the danger. An open device spills emails, passwords, two factor codes, and even passport pics, handing thieves the keys to your digital life. Crypto moves can be traced, but most crooks get off scot free. UK cops often…