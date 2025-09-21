The post Crypto phone thefts on the rise in London as thieves drain wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London sees a spike in phone snatchings targeting crypto holders, with thieves stealing phones to drain wallets. Young men aged 18 to 34 are prime targets, often hit after nights out in places like Old Street. Stolen phones expose passwords and two factor codes, but UK police struggle to track crypto thefts. London is turning into a tough spot for crypto followers with a wave of phone snatchings letting thieves raid digital wallets. According to a report by The Financial Times, earlier this month, a 42 year old guy named Christian D’Ippolito lost almost £40,000 in crypto after four men grabbed his phone near Old Street roundabout on his way home from a night out. They drained his wallet in hours. Rising Street Smarts Behind Crypto Heists This kind of hit is not rare anymore. The London Metropolitan Police report a big jump in street thefts of phones from crypto holders, especially around Old Street and Brixton. Thieves grab the devices to break into wallets and swipe thousands of pounds worth of assets. Young people aged 18 to 34 make up the main targets, with one in four owning crypto and guys most at risk. Thieves spot young men coming back from evenings out, chat them up casually, then snag the phone. They dodge locks, reset Apple IDs, or use crypto apps to move the cash fast. Neil Kotak, another victim, lost £10,000 that way. He said the guys seemed friendly, asked for his number, and grabbed the phone when he logged in. Our heavy use of phones for everything amps up the danger. An open device spills emails, passwords, two factor codes, and even passport pics, handing thieves the keys to your digital life. Crypto moves can be traced, but most crooks get off scot free. UK cops often… The post Crypto phone thefts on the rise in London as thieves drain wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London sees a spike in phone snatchings targeting crypto holders, with thieves stealing phones to drain wallets. Young men aged 18 to 34 are prime targets, often hit after nights out in places like Old Street. Stolen phones expose passwords and two factor codes, but UK police struggle to track crypto thefts. London is turning into a tough spot for crypto followers with a wave of phone snatchings letting thieves raid digital wallets. According to a report by The Financial Times, earlier this month, a 42 year old guy named Christian D’Ippolito lost almost £40,000 in crypto after four men grabbed his phone near Old Street roundabout on his way home from a night out. They drained his wallet in hours. Rising Street Smarts Behind Crypto Heists This kind of hit is not rare anymore. The London Metropolitan Police report a big jump in street thefts of phones from crypto holders, especially around Old Street and Brixton. Thieves grab the devices to break into wallets and swipe thousands of pounds worth of assets. Young people aged 18 to 34 make up the main targets, with one in four owning crypto and guys most at risk. Thieves spot young men coming back from evenings out, chat them up casually, then snag the phone. They dodge locks, reset Apple IDs, or use crypto apps to move the cash fast. Neil Kotak, another victim, lost £10,000 that way. He said the guys seemed friendly, asked for his number, and grabbed the phone when he logged in. Our heavy use of phones for everything amps up the danger. An open device spills emails, passwords, two factor codes, and even passport pics, handing thieves the keys to your digital life. Crypto moves can be traced, but most crooks get off scot free. UK cops often…

Crypto phone thefts on the rise in London as thieves drain wallets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 10:57
NEAR
NEAR$3.132+0.15%
Scotcoin Project
SCOT$0.0003602+0.02%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03625+2.66%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009987-0.12%
GET
GET$0.007276-6.05%
  • London sees a spike in phone snatchings targeting crypto holders, with thieves stealing phones to drain wallets.
  • Young men aged 18 to 34 are prime targets, often hit after nights out in places like Old Street.
  • Stolen phones expose passwords and two factor codes, but UK police struggle to track crypto thefts.

London is turning into a tough spot for crypto followers with a wave of phone snatchings letting thieves raid digital wallets. According to a report by The Financial Times, earlier this month, a 42 year old guy named Christian D’Ippolito lost almost £40,000 in crypto after four men grabbed his phone near Old Street roundabout on his way home from a night out. They drained his wallet in hours.

Rising Street Smarts Behind Crypto Heists

This kind of hit is not rare anymore. The London Metropolitan Police report a big jump in street thefts of phones from crypto holders, especially around Old Street and Brixton. Thieves grab the devices to break into wallets and swipe thousands of pounds worth of assets.

Young people aged 18 to 34 make up the main targets, with one in four owning crypto and guys most at risk. Thieves spot young men coming back from evenings out, chat them up casually, then snag the phone. They dodge locks, reset Apple IDs, or use crypto apps to move the cash fast.

Neil Kotak, another victim, lost £10,000 that way. He said the guys seemed friendly, asked for his number, and grabbed the phone when he logged in.

Our heavy use of phones for everything amps up the danger. An open device spills emails, passwords, two factor codes, and even passport pics, handing thieves the keys to your digital life.

Crypto moves can be traced, but most crooks get off scot free. UK cops often lack the skills or manpower to chase stolen coins.

Ex officer Pounder reported 20 thefts to the fraud unit with proof, but none moved forward. With phone grabs up 150 percent last year and £50 million stolen in London alone, young crypto users need to stay sharp on the streets.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/crypto-phone-thefts-on-the-rise-in-london-as-thieves-drain-wallets/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks

Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks

The post Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fiji’s National Anti-Money Laundering Council (NAML) has reaffirmed its ban on virtual asset service providers (VASPs), arguing that the decentralized and anonymous nature of virtual assets makes them vulnerable to criminal misuse. Virtual Assets Prohibition: Council Cites Security Risks The Fiji National Anti-Money Laundering Council (NAML) has reaffirmed its decision to prohibit Virtual Asset Service […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fiji-reaffirms-ban-on-crypto-service-providers-over-financial-crime-risks/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017502-0.07%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.269-0.86%
Comedian
BAN$0.07455+14.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 12:35
Share
Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX

Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX

The post Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist, has shared his predictions on four major altcoins: Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Avalanche (AVAX). His analysis focuses on immediate support and resistance levels that could shape price action in the weeks ahead. Ethereum Faces a Critical Test Ethereum has been trading within a series of parallel channels. The current focus is on support near $4,350. Soloway said this level is important because a confirmed breakdown could send ETH toward $3,750. If the level holds, ETH may attempt to retest the highs above $5,000, with a possible next target around $5,500. Solana Maintains a Strong Setup Solana remains one of the stronger altcoins on the charts. It recently broke above the $205–$215 range and continues to form higher highs and higher lows. As long as it stays above $235, the outlook remains positive. A move back to its previous all-time high near $295, or even above $300, is possible. If the trend breaks, support sits again in the $215–$205 zone. XRP Shows a Neutral Pattern XRP’s chart is less clear. It has support near $2.95, but lower highs signal caution. A drop below $2.95 could open the door to $2.75–$2.67. On the other hand, a breakout above $3.12 would signal strength and could trigger a move higher by 10–20 percent. Avalanche Pulls Back After a Rally Avalanche recently surged from $26 to $36 before meeting strong resistance. Soloway said that this level acted as a ceiling. He expects a short-term pullback, which could later set up a new buying opportunity if support holds. Soloway said that these projections are short-term, spanning weeks or months. Clear support and resistance zones remain the important signals to…
NEAR
NEAR$3.139+0.41%
Solana
SOL$240.72+0.74%
Movement
MOVE$0.128-0.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 12:41
Share
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6,326.18 BTC.

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6,326.18 BTC.

PANews reported on September 21 that El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,326.18, with a total value of US$732 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,786.78+0.12%
ELYSIA
EL$0.00453+2.34%
Share
PANews2025/09/21 12:07
Share

Trending News

More

Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks

Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6,326.18 BTC.

Sui and Avalanche Spark Market Buzz While BullZilla Joins the Ranks of Top New Presales in September 2025

AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Projection for September’s Unexpected Altcoin Leaders