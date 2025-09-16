Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

PANews reported on September 16 that according to TFN, Miami-based Senpi, which is building a cryptocurrency wallet, recently completed a $4 million seed round of financing led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures. The funds will be used to expand the platform's accessibility and further develop its AI capabilities.
In addition to autonomous trading, Senpi also offers features such as copy trading, customizable strategies, real-time profit and loss tracking, market sentiment analysis, and risk management tools. Senpi uses a non-custodial design, giving users full control over their private keys.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.