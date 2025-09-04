Cryptocurrency sectors generally rose, with ETH leading the gains by over 3%, with only PayFi and Layer2 sectors declining.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market saw gains. Ethereum (ETH) rose 3.22% in the past 24 hours, breaking through $4,400. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.66%, remaining around $111,000.

In other sectors, the GameFi sector rose 2.55% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Four (FORM) rose sharply by 11.40%; the Meme sector rose by 1.96%, of which MemeCore (M) rose by 27.80%; the RWA sector rose by 1.10%, and Keeta (KTA) rose by 13.82%; the DeFi sector rose by 1.05%, and Ethena (ENA) rose by 6.72%; the CeFi sector rose by 0.42%, and OKB rose by 9.39%; the Layer1 sector rose by 0.29%.

In addition, the Layer2 sector fell 0.02%, POL (ex-MATIC) fell 3.61%; and the PayFi sector fell 0.21%.