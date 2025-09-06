Dark web vendors distribute fake Ledger wallet pages targeting crypto users

SOCRadar Dark Web Team detected threat actors distributing phishing tools that impersonate Ledger hardware wallet interfaces to allegedly steal crypto from unsuspecting users.

According to a Sept. 1 report, the cybercriminals advertise a “Ledger Wallet 2025 Smart Scampage Inferno Multichain” kit that replicates the official Ledger interface with professional design elements.

The malicious package features a redesigned 2025 UI inspired by Ledger’s authentic interface, anti-bot protection mechanisms, a responsive design for both desktop and mobile platforms, and seed phrase capture functionality that enables the theft of private keys.

Threat actors market the phishing kit through dark web channels, claiming the tool serves “educational purposes” while providing download links through anonymized file-sharing services.

The vendors invite direct messages for additional information, indicating organized distribution networks targeting Ledger users specifically.

Hack threat of phishing attacks

A recent incident demonstrated the financial impact of sophisticated phishing campaigns. On Sept. 2, a Venus Protocol user lost approximately $13 million after attackers used a malicious Zoom client to gain system privileges and trick the victim into approving fraudulent transactions.

The attackers exploited their access to manipulate the victim into submitting a transaction that designated the attacker as a valid Venus delegate, allowing them to borrow and redeem funds on the victim’s behalf.

The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist.

Venus Protocol paused operations within 20 minutes of detecting suspicious activity and recovered the stolen funds within 13 hours through emergency liquidation procedures.

According to Certik security data, phishing attacks rank as the second most costly attack vector in 2025. Criminals stole nearly $411 million across 132 security incidents through June 30.

These attacks account for the highest number of security breaches recorded this year, stressing the effectiveness of social engineering tactics against cryptocurrency users.

The actors marketed the Ledger impersonation tools for educational purposes, but SOCRadar researchers noted that the intent appears fraudulent.

If true, scammers could soon use these tools to exploit user trust in established security products and facilitate large-scale theft operations.

Mentioned in this article