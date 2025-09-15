Decentraland Announces Art Week 2025: TOUCH GRASS A four-day exploration of presence, reflection, and sensory art in virtual worlds.

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/15 23:56
Press header 7 1757706900U2AwG9i3CP

Panama City, Panama, September 15th, 2025, Chainwire

Decentraland today announced the return of its annual Art Week, running September 24–27, 2025, under the theme “TOUCH GRASS”. The free four-day festival will transform Decentraland into a living canvas of installations, workshops, and activations by over thirty leading artists. Each work aims to cut through the noise of digital life to explore the future of virtual worlds and our place as humans within them. 

Programming Highlights

Decentraland Art Week 2025 takes visitors step-by-step through the creative journey of working in 3D spaces. Alongside large-scale immersive installations, the week features programming to educate and empower creators at every level.

  • Day One focuses on what’s possible in virtual worlds and how to start creating in Decentraland.
  • Day Two explores how artists can gain recognition and be selected for virtual and mixed-reality shows.
  • Day Three turns to AI, with partners CSM, ImagineArt, and Sloyd demonstrating how new tools can be used by anyone to create 3D, game-ready artworks.
  • Day Four closes with a recap of the essential workshops and a party to celebrate the festival’s close.

Digital Fashion Week Collaboration

Ahead of Art Week, Decentraland is partnering with Digital Fashion Week (DFW) to showcase the future of virtual exhibitions. On September 11 in New York (Shift Midtown) and September 18 in London (Epic Games), visitors will experience activations that merge IRL and URL, including an “inside-out” runway, projection-mapped showrooms, and interactive photobooths where attendees can try on new Decentraland fashion designs by Loreine Studio, Emilija Slavkova, Stephen Vineburg, and Right Direction. These designs carry forward into Decentraland Art Week, reimagined as an immersive showroom with exclusive avatar Wearable giveaways.

Immersive Installations

Over 30 large-scale builds will be placed across Decentraland, many transforming underused parcels into new cultural destinations. Select works will remain live for at least 12 months, ensuring their impact extends well beyond the event. Highlights include:

  • Sara Shakeel’s The Forgotten Sense: The award-winning artist, beloved by her 1.5 million Instagram followers, whose collaborations include Coach, Swarovski, and La Mer. Sara presents a glittering digital environment in her signature style, shimmering with light yet reflecting on what we’ve lost: touch, earth, and warmth.
  • Johanna Jaskowska’s Synthetic Rest: A pioneer of digital aesthetics, Jaskowska is best known for her viral Beauty3000 AR filter and collaborations with Adidas, Nike, and Kenzo. Synthetic Rest invites visitors into a serene yet uncanny space where technology becomes skin and silence becomes presence, meditating on intimacy and the shifting line between human and machine.
  • Amber Vittoria’s Where Her Thoughts Can Land: An acclaimed artist with collaborations including World of Women, K-Swiss, and L’Oréal, Amber Vittoria creates vibrant, poetic explorations of femininity and form. Where Her Thoughts Can Land transforms Decentraland into a field of monumental sculptures, inviting visitors into a landscape of play and imagination.
  • Clara Bacou’s Bloomfang: Creating visuals and immersive worlds for Coldplay, Blackpink, and Elton John, Bacou has also led XR campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Nike. Bloomfang introduces a mythic creature born of neglected gardens and whispering lawns, a playful rebellion against sterile pixels that transforms Decentraland with her signature fantasy-driven craft.
  • Micah Alhadeff’s BloomSynth: A digital artist whose work has been shown at Sotheby’s New York, The Royal Institute in London, and NFT.NYC, Alhadeff is known for blending memory, myth, and technology. BloomSynth imagines a desert of sand and ruins where two figures gather around an artifact from the future’s past, conjuring glitches of a vanished world.

Art Week will take place from September 24–27 inside Decentraland. Participants can prepare by downloading Decentraland to their desktop. After installation, users may log in, customize an avatar, and begin exploring Art Week. The full schedule and installation details are available at https://decentraland.org/artweek.

About Decentraland:

Decentraland is the first decentralized, community-driven social virtual world. It empowers users to create, explore, and connect within an open, immersive digital landscape where they fully own their digital assets. Whether hosting virtual events or designing their digital identity, individuals can shape a world that prioritizes self-expression and freedom—free from the constraints of corporate control. Governed by its community through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and supported by a non-profit Foundation, Decentraland operates as an open-source, traversable world that encourages creativity, ownership, and innovation. By fostering collaboration and community, Decentraland is shaping the future of digital interaction, where individuals can truly own and build their digital lives.

Media Contact

Jo Hunt-Rocha

[email protected] 

Contact

Currier
Kim
Decentraland
[email protected]

