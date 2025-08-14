DeFi Education Fund, Andreesen Horowitz Demand SEC Create Blockchain ‘Safe Harbor’

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/14 05:49
Threshold
T$0.01587-3.75%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07169-10.06%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01924-2.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0992-1.29%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001875+8.82%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4137-3.06%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%

Crypto advocacy initiative the DeFi Education Fund and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) are encouraging the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to develop a “safe harbor” for apps pertaining to the blockchain sector, according to an August 13 blog post published on the a16z website.

SEC Asked to Create Blockchain Safe Harbor

Both the DeFi Education Fund and a16z submitted proposals to the SEC on August 12 in a bid to persuade the federal regulator to create a “safe harbor” for blockchain-powered apps.

“The SEC has previously taken the position—through enforcement actions and Wells notices—that developers of apps could be deemed brokers if they enabled users to transact in securities,” the blog post reads.

As a solution, the two entities posit that the SEC provides a “rebuttable presumption” that software interfaces used for peer-to-peer transactions would not be engaged in “broker-dealer activity.”

“Concerns about the SEC’s prior approach aren’t just about inconvenient regulatory burdens,” the blog post states.

“Requiring broker registration for neutral apps would force software developers to take on roles and responsibilities they never assumed—acting as gatekeepers, taking custody, and intermediating activity—all of which undermine the benefits of blockchain systems and create new risks for users,” the blog post continues.

Will the SEC Go Through With the Crypto-Focused Proposal?

News of a16z and the DeFi Education Fund’s submitted proposals comes just months after a16z urged SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce to construct a “digital collectible” safe harbor at the federal regulator.

“The Commission should create a safe harbor (either through a Commission-level policy statement, by providing Commission-level guidance, or by adopting formal rules) that provides objective conditions under which ordinary transactions of collectible tokens are excluded from securities laws,” a16z’s March letter to Peirce states.

Taken together, the proposals reflect a continuing push by industry advocates to persuade the SEC to carve out regulatory space that shields blockchain developers from unintended legal obligations while preserving the technology’s core benefits.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001031-4.44%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002047-4.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.905-5.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369-5.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.50669-15.61%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07463-4.08%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2058-2.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy