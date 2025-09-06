DeFi Restaking Protocol Bedrock Collaborates with Brevis to Power ZK-Powered Reward Programs

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06
DeFi
Bedrock DeFi, a multi-asset liquid restaking protocol, today entered into a strategic collaboration with Brevis, a ZK coprocessor and computing network. With this partnership, Bedrock integrated Brevis’ ZK coprocessor – a technology that will enable it to build an effective and trustless cross-chain restaking infrastructure.

Bedrock is a liquidity restaking protocol that supports multiple assets, enabling restaking and yield production of multiple tokens like BTC, ETH, and many others. On the other hand, Brevis is a ZK Omni-chain data attestation platform that allows protocols and DApps to conduct cross-chain, safe data computations. By using ZK proof technology, it ensures trustless and confidential-protecting data operations across multiple blockchains.

Bedrock Integrates Brevis’ ZK Coprocessor

Based on the announcement made today, Bedrock integrated Brevis’ Continuous Protocol Incentivization (CPI) framework into its restaking ecosystem. This integration of Brevis’ zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) cryptography enables Bedrock to run a completely verifiable on-chain staking system for its network users.

Web3 reward offerings (in forms of staking, airdrop, etc) are crucial as they incentivize customer behaviours. However, many such crypto reward programs continue to operate in opaque. This explains why Bedrock partnered with Brevis to address this problem within its liquid restaking network. By leveraging Brevis’ ZKP cryptographic technology, Bedrock now runs a reward system that computes and distributes Bedrock’s native tokens to users efficiently and securely, based on their on-chain activity.

This partnership led to the launch of Bedrock’s Incentra’s ZK-powered reward program (built in collaboration with Brevis) on the Base mainnet, a Layer-2 network. The development of this new reward program is essential as it tracks, recognizes, and rewards user participation across Bedrock’s DeFi ecosystem. It utilizes Brevis’ zkCoprocessor SDK and CPI framework to ensure that customer interactions are genuine and rewards are distributed trustlessly, with complete effectiveness and transparency.  

With its launch on the Base Layer-2 blockchain, the Bedrock reward program tracks users’ activity across supported chains, including yield vaults, liquid restaking networks, lending and yield protocols, and DEXs. Once these interactions and activities are certified and validated through Brevis’ ZKP technology, eligible users can claim and obtain their share of Bedrock’s rewards.

Bedrock and Brevis: Build Full Potential of DeFi

The collaboration between Bedrock and Brevis is crucial for the Web3 landscape as it is part of efforts to develop efficient cross-chain restaking infrastructure in DeFi. The partnership comes as conventional on-chain reward systems continue to experience obstacles. Calculation of complicated eligibility and reward shares on-chain normally consumes high transaction costs and experiences sluggish confirmations.

Several current programs depend on off-chain spreadsheets or centralized backend functions to compute user activity and allocate rewards. However, this traditional approach often grapples with opaqueness, SPOFs (single points of failure), and inaccuracies about how rewards were tabulated, and demoralizes user confidence.

On another perspective, on-chain smart contracts can’t process huge volumes of data without high costs, and they can’t easily verify non-existence (e.g., if a customer didn’t interact with a network). This is where ZKP technology comes in to help protocols like Bedrock to validate customer actions and non-actions off-chain. The technology does the verification without disclosing raw transaction data. As a result, by incorporating Brevis’ CPI framework and zkCoprocessor SDK, Bedrock is relieving itself from heavy, costly computation to a cost-efficient, verifiable off-chain environment.

