DeXRP Raised $6.4M as first Presale on XRPL: Next X100 Crypto?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 20:03
Recent upgrades to the ecosystem and heightened institutional support mark the beginning of a new age of growth for the XRP Ledger. The ecosystem is ready for institutional adoption after XRPL CTO David Schwartz recently reaffirmed XRPL’s preparedness to enable tokenized assets, cross-border payments, stablecoins, and CBDCs.

DeXRP, the first-ever presale to be launched on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), is the focus of all the attention as the cryptocurrency market is humming with speculation once more. DeXRP is one of the most successful token sales of 2025 on XRPL, having raised over $6.4 million in a short period of time. With over 9,000 unique investors participating in the presale, there is no denying the excitement around DeXRP: may it emerge as the next x100 altcoin?

What is DeXRP? Presale Details  

Getting $6.4 million at the presale stage is a big accomplishment, especially in the competitive cryptocurrency market. Strong community trust and a diverse investor base are indicated by the participation of over 9,300 wallets.

The success of DeXRP’s presale indicates that its strategic significance within the XRPL ecosystem has been acknowledged, rather than only depending on speculative hype. Once the platform is online, this initial impetus might act as a basis for sustained adoption.

Forbes also pointed out that DeXRP offers an open alternative to Ripple’s newly launched Permissioned DEX, showing how diverse approaches can coexist on XRPL.

As announced by the DeXRP Team, the listing price of the $DXP token will be $0.35, with the current price being $0.14015. In addition to bank card transactions, users can buy $DXP tokens through Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on compatible networks.

$DXP Utility 

DeXRP has positioned itself within significant blockchain networks by announcing strategic alliances with WOW Earn and Micro3, as well as its sponsorship of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong.

The foundation of the ecosystem will be $DXP, the project’s native coin. $DXP, which was created with utility in mind, will offer customers trading fee advantages, governance features, and staking incentives. These features, along with its plan, which calls for a listing and complete platform launch in Q4 2025, are designed to boost investor involvement and adoption.

Within one of the most well-established blockchain ecosystems, DeXRP is creating a story of innovation and opportunity as the first presale on XRPL. The project is positioned to possibly become a major player in the XRP ecosystem because to its strong token usefulness, strategic collaborations, and record presale fundraising.

About

DeXRP is a next-generation Decentralised Exchange powered by XRPL that combines deep liquidity, ultra-low fees, and a dual-trading model to deliver an institutional-grade trading experience for everyone, from crypto newcomers to pro traders.

For the latest updates and investment opportunities, users can stay tuned to DeXRP’s official channels:

Website

Twitter

Telegram

Source: https://finbold.com/dexrp-raised-6-4m-as-first-presale-on-xrpl-next-x100-crypto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
