DIN Blockchain Partners with DataVLT to Power AI Agents, DAI-Apps with Data Analytics Capabilities

DataVLT, a data analytics platform secured by its blockchain network, today announced a strategic collaboration with DIN Iol, an AI agent Blockchain. With this partnership, DIN aims to power its AI agents and dAI-Apps. By integrating DataVLT’s data analytics infrastructure, DIN blockchain wants to support AI-driven functions of its AI agents and dAI-Apps.

DataVLT is a cost-friendly data analytics blockchain platform operating to simplify the sophistication of data science. It helps businesses to leverage their big data meaningfully and scale it cost-effectively. On the other hand, DIN is an AI agent blockchain network that offers wide-ranging solutions and an ecosystem for dAI-Apps (decentralized AI applications) and AI agents.

DIN Empowers dAI-Apps With Cross-Chain Data Analytics

The incorporation of DataVLT’s data analytics into DIN’s AI blockchain network is a significant move for DIN to advance the capability of its AI agents and dAI-Apps with real-time, self-governing operations. By embracing this alliance, DIN seeks to enable its self-governing agents and dAI-Apps to connect with an uninterrupted blockchain data stream to operate effectively within decentralized ecosystems.

DIN’s AI agents and dAI-Apps now have the accessibility of comprehensive, real-time blockchain data across numerous on-chain ecosystems. With these proficiencies, they can function autonomously and intelligently and are effectively armed to keep pace with market changes and conduct instant decisions like analytics, trading, and many others.

The Role of DataVLT in This Relationship

The partnership between DataVLT and DIN highlights how blockchain data analytics is emerging as the core for smart Web3 decision-making. As decentralized networks grow in sophistication and numbers, retrieving important insights from blockchain data is not an option anymore; it is a necessity.

This alliance disclosed how blockchain data analytics enables AI-powered decentralized applications (like AI agents and various Web3 services) to access advanced, practical insights from on-chain data.

Blockchain data analytics are blockchain data collected from smart contract logs and wallet transactions and structured in a manner that is useful for DApps to predict trends, access intelligence, and improve application performance. They are quite different from traditional big data, whose accessibility is centralized, controlled, and expensive.

Just like the collaboration between DataVLT and DIN highlighted above, blockchain data is crucial for DApps for:

Insights (detect market changes)

Intelligence (monitor smart contract calls and scale operations)

AI agent training (structured blockchain data feeds into AI algorithms for predictive systems and self-acting agents

This is another way to say that without efficient data analytics, Web3 operations and development stop. Blockchain data operates like scattered databanks, and it is difficult to work with raw data. For them to become functional, they have to be arranged into structured layouts, accessible through APIs, and rendered into control panels, alerts, or analytics platforms. This is why DataVLT is in business to solve these problems. It is a decentralized blockchain that makes raw blockchain data seamlessly accessible for Web3 applications.

Based on this alliance, DIN blockchain developers utilize DataVLT’s data analytics to develop more intelligent dAI-Apps and AI models. By closing the gap between raw blockchain data and real-world applications, DataVLT provides DIN developers and many other Web3 utilities with rapid, versatile access to blockchain intelligence.