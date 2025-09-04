DOGE to Rally to $1.20, But the Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2025 Might Be this ETH Token

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 02:37
Dogecoin (DOGE) remains one of the most recognizable names in crypto. As the 2025 bull market intensifies, analysts believe DOGE could be gearing up for a serious rally, with price projections as high as $1.20. But while DOGE may finally deliver fresh gains for its community, new investors looking for massive multiples are already turning their attention to a much smaller, Ethereum based project, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), that may be the true meme coin star of this cycle.

Dogecoin price prediction: A climb to $1.20 is on the horizon

Through several market cycles, Dogecoin (DOGE) has demonstrated its ability to remain relevant. Though its branding is whimsical, DOGE has considerable liquidity, a market capitalization in the tens of billions, and support from Elon Musk, who often refers to it as the “people’s crypto.” Currently, DOGE trades around $0.2; a rally to $1.20 would represent a 6x move from these levels. With its long history of defying expectations and cultural resonance, many investors see this target as achievable and realistic within the 2025 bull market. Yet while a move to $1.20 would be monumental for a coin of Dogecoin’s size, the percentage gains are limited compared to the potential of smaller projects. This is where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) enters the picture.

Little Pepe is building on Ethereum with a unique meme-focused Layer 2

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is not just another meme coin; it is attempting to build an entire ecosystem. The project is creating a Layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum dedicated to meme tokens. It offers fast, cheap transactions, sniper bot protections, and a Meme Launchpad, enabling new projects to grow safely within its environment. This gives LILPEPE a fundamental distinction: while DOGE and SHIB are cultural tokens with little infrastructure behind them, LILPEPE merges meme energy with technical innovation. This dual narrative makes it both a speculative play and a long-term ecosystem bet, giving it broader appeal among retail traders and whales.

The presale shows overwhelming demand and credibility.

Currently in stage 12 of its presale at $0.0021, LILPEPE has already raised over $23.2 million and sold over 14.7 billion tokens. These figures position it as one of the most successful ongoing presales in the market. Its progress is supported by a CertiK audit, a CoinMarketCap listing, and confirmed listings on two top tier centralized exchanges post-presale. LILPEPE is running a $777,000 giveaway to further strengthen community engagement, with 10 winners each set to receive $77,000 in tokens.

Percentage gains favor Little Pepe over Dogecoin.

For Dogecoin to rally from $0.20 to $1.20, investors would see gains of about 500%. That is a remarkable return for a large cap coin, but it pales compared to what early entries in LILPEPE could achieve. At its presale price of $0.0021, if LILPEPE climbs to even $0.50, it would deliver over 2400% returns. This means a $2,500 position could turn into more than $60,000. The gains could be even larger if it replicates the viral growth of Shiba Inu or PEPE, pushing toward a $1 billion valuation. This stark difference highlights why seasoned Dogecoin (DOGE) holders point to LILPEPE as the next asymmetric bet. To them, DOGE marks cultural continuity, but for life-changing gains, newer projects like LILPEPE hold the edge.

Conclusion

The case for Dogecoin (DOGE) reaching $1.20 is strong, built on cultural relevance, community loyalty, and broader market momentum. However, investors seeking the kind of returns that defined DOGE are now looking elsewhere. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), with its Ethereum based Layer 2 network, presale success, CertiK audit, CoinMarketCap listing, and upcoming CEX debuts, is being positioned as the meme coin with the best chance to deliver outsized percentage gains this cycle. DOGE may once again prove that meme coins have staying power. But for those who want the opportunity to turn small investments into massive returns, the smarter play may be to get in early on Little Pepe before it completes its presale and begins trading globally.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://finbold.com/doge-to-rally-to-1-20-but-the-best-meme-coin-to-buy-in-2025-might-be-this-eth-token/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.

Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops

Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk

