Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 02:15
MAY
MAY$0.0496+0.46%
Major
MAJOR$0.15778-2.78%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21374-4.45%
ALI
ALI$0.00622-1.26%
Doge

Crypto traders woke up to a simple, fast-moving message from popular analyst Ali Martinez (X: @ali_charts): the TD Sequential indicator just printed a “9” on Dogecoin, and that often signals a short-term exhaustion of selling. In other words, it is a setup that’s “primed for a bounce.”

Right now, Dogecoin is trading roughly around $0.22, a level that’s become a favorite for quick traders who scalp meme-coin moves. Martinez posted a clean chart showing the TD nine-count on an hourly timeframe. It is the classic DeMark signal that many technicians use to spot when a downtrend might be due for a corrective pop.

Potential Dogecoin Price Reaction

The chart and the short caption were enough to get attention: on social platforms, these things can move prices quickly as traders pile in or step to the sidelines. What does a “TD Sequential 9” actually mean? In plain terms, it’s a short-term timing tool. After a string of candles in a trend, the indicator reaches a nine and flags a potential pause or reversal.

DOGE Price Chart By Ali Martinez

It doesn’t guarantee a sustained rally. Think of it more like a heads-up that selling pressure has likely slowed and a bounce is possible if buyers show up. So what are traders watching next? The obvious levels are the $0.218–$0.220 area for support and roughly the $0.225 region as near-term resistance.

If DOGE can hold those low-twenties and push past $0.225 with decent volume, the case for a relief rally strengthens. If it fails to hold, though, the memecoin is still vulnerable to another leg lower. Memecoins are famous for snapping back just as quickly as they explode higher.

There are a few other things to keep in mind. On-chain flows and whale accumulation during pullbacks have been noted by some analysts, which provides a slightly friendlier backdrop than a straight panic dump. But broader market action, how Bitcoin (BTC) and other large caps behave, will be the real mood-setter.

Without an uptick in overall crypto buying, any DOGE bounce might be shallow or short-lived. Martinez’s tweet lit up a familiar technical pattern that many short-term traders respect. It raises the odds of a bounce from current levels.

However, it’s a cue to watch price and volume closely rather than a signal to go all-in. For traders, that means tight risk controls and watching whether buyers can actually confirm the move above the key resistance; otherwise, it’s just another blip on a very bumpy road.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.42-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022+3.59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-5.19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.268177-8.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002034-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge