Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Crypto traders woke up to a simple, fast-moving message from popular analyst Ali Martinez (X: @ali_charts): the TD Sequential indicator just printed a “9” on Dogecoin, and that often signals a short-term exhaustion of selling. In other words, it is a setup that’s “primed for a bounce.”

Right now, Dogecoin is trading roughly around $0.22, a level that’s become a favorite for quick traders who scalp meme-coin moves. Martinez posted a clean chart showing the TD nine-count on an hourly timeframe. It is the classic DeMark signal that many technicians use to spot when a downtrend might be due for a corrective pop.

Potential Dogecoin Price Reaction

The chart and the short caption were enough to get attention: on social platforms, these things can move prices quickly as traders pile in or step to the sidelines. What does a “TD Sequential 9” actually mean? In plain terms, it’s a short-term timing tool. After a string of candles in a trend, the indicator reaches a nine and flags a potential pause or reversal.

It doesn’t guarantee a sustained rally. Think of it more like a heads-up that selling pressure has likely slowed and a bounce is possible if buyers show up. So what are traders watching next? The obvious levels are the $0.218–$0.220 area for support and roughly the $0.225 region as near-term resistance.

If DOGE can hold those low-twenties and push past $0.225 with decent volume, the case for a relief rally strengthens. If it fails to hold, though, the memecoin is still vulnerable to another leg lower. Memecoins are famous for snapping back just as quickly as they explode higher.

There are a few other things to keep in mind. On-chain flows and whale accumulation during pullbacks have been noted by some analysts, which provides a slightly friendlier backdrop than a straight panic dump. But broader market action, how Bitcoin (BTC) and other large caps behave, will be the real mood-setter.

Without an uptick in overall crypto buying, any DOGE bounce might be shallow or short-lived. Martinez’s tweet lit up a familiar technical pattern that many short-term traders respect. It raises the odds of a bounce from current levels.

However, it’s a cue to watch price and volume closely rather than a signal to go all-in. For traders, that means tight risk controls and watching whether buyers can actually confirm the move above the key resistance; otherwise, it’s just another blip on a very bumpy road.