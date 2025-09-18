Dogecoin News Today: DOGE ETF Updates Show Prices Could Reach $1 In 2026

By: Coindoo
2025/09/18 19:13
1
1$0.004398+339.80%
DOGE
DOGE$0.28163+5.47%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002733+3.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0059+0.51%

This development would see massive inflow of institutional funds into Dogecoin and meme coins, and analysts are now suggesting that DOGE could finally test the $1 milestone in 2026. Yet, with the hype reaching a fever pitch, another project—Layer Brett (LBRETT)—is quietly setting up for even bigger gains as savvy investors search for the next 50x crypto.

Layer Brett: Meme Innovation Meets Real-World Utility

Layer Brett stands out from the sea of meme tokens by bridging viral fun and tangible blockchain utility. Unlike Dogecoin, which grew out of pure memetic energy, LBRETT is built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution.

This helps scale Ethereum via lightning-fast cheap transactions. The coin also has a transparent, capped supply that is designed for sustainable growth. Its presale at $0.00558 has already raised over $3.7 million, signifying strong investor interest in it.

But that’s not all. With a live staking dApp paying out APYs that dwarf traditional returns—and tokenomics built to drive scarcity—LBRETT turns community hype into real token value. This formula of meme momentum plus real functionality is attracting a new legion of crypto enthusiasts and early backers.

Dogecoin ETF Is Mainstreaming Meme Money

The long-anticipated launch of the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF is finally here. This groundbreaking ETF, the first dedicated solely to DOGE, opens the doors for both institutional and retail investors to gain streamlined exposure to Dogecoin without owning or transferring coins directly.

The ETF, listed alongside XRP, leverages traditional brokerage infrastructure to lower barriers for Wall Street and main street investors into owning crypto assets. The move signals growing regulatory acceptance for meme, following in the footsteps of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs approved years ago. Analysts predict this additional liquidity and enhanced credibility will fuel the Dogecoin price, making it possible for it to clear new levels.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: $1 In Reach For 2026?

Dogecoin currently leads the meme pack, with the coin trading well above its 50 EMA, which is a solid sign of strength. If DOGE flips $0.30 with volume, little will stop it from hitting $0.40. A pullback to the 50-day EMA won’t be surprising since there’s plenty of liquidity at that level.

But that’s all short-term Dogecoin price predictions. In the long-term– 2026 and beyond, experts believe Dogecoin will test $1. The resulting momentum from the Dogecoin ETF launch is expected to last for a long-time and drag Dogecoin to this level. Meme season is about to be in full swing, and DOGE is setting the pace.

DOGE vs LBRETT— Which is The Better Meme Investment?

Dogecoin’s ETF launch is a watershed moment, but Layer Brett offers something that meme bigwigs like Dogecoin simply can’t: a fresh, low-cap pathway to outsized gains. DOGE, already valued in the billions, would require unprecedented inflows for a 10x move. By contrast, $LBRETT’s under-a-penny presale and capped 10B supply present realistic odds for 50x, even 100x returns with only a fraction of that demand.

Layer Brett’s innovations—real staking rewards, built-in scarcity, and a community-centric marketing approach—give investors a shot at generational gains, much like early DOGE. Most eyes may be on Dogecoin at the moment, but LayerBrett is definitely the superior meme investment.

Join The LBRETT Bandwagon

Dogecoin’s ETF launches could push the token to $1 in 2026 if the status quo remains. This could fetch DOGE holders decent profits. But if you seek life-changing crypto profits of the highest order, LayerBrett is your guy. The coin is currently in presale, available for $0.0058. Now is the best time to join the LayerBrett presale. Tomorrow may be too late.

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high, and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Dogecoin News Today: DOGE ETF Updates Show Prices Could Reach $1 In 2026 appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
Share
After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

The post After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 13:26 What if you could go back in time and grab Solana under $1 before it exploded to hundreds? That kind of regret has created countless crypto millionaire stories—and now history is setting up to repeat. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is shaping up as the best crypto presale of 2025, already live, generating revenue, and rewarding early buyers with daily USDT payouts. Meanwhile, coins like Solana are trading above $230, far beyond their presale glory days. This is not just hype—it’s a new crypto presale 2025 with real utility, a working product, and financial incentives that scream urgency. Those who act now could lock in life-changing gains before prices climb higher. Secure your $BFX today—don’t miss your second chance at a 1000x potential presale. BlockchainFX Presale: Why This Could Be the Next 100x Crypto of 2025 BlockchainFX isn’t a whitepaper dream—it’s a live trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one place. With 10,000+ daily users, a CertiK audit, and millions already processed in trading volume, BFX is backed by proof, not promises. The presale started at just $0.01. That chance is gone—today it trades at $0.024, with scheduled price increases every Monday until the confirmed launch at $0.05. Over $7.5 million has been raised from nearly 10,000 participants, all chasing explosive presale profits. The rewards are unmatched: up to 70% of platform fees redistributed daily as USDT, generating 4–7% per day returns and 90% APY even during presale. Token holders also unlock BFX Visa cards for real-world spending. Add in a $500,000 giveaway contest and listings confirmed on five centralized exchanges, and the urgency becomes crystal clear. Forecasts project $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term upside potentially crossing $1. A $5,000 entry at today’s price could balloon into over $200,000 if long-term targets play…
1
1$0.00422+322.00%
Threshold
T$0.01726+3.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06485+1.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:32
Share
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0143+6.47%
Chainlink
LINK$24.12+5.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Sneak peek: blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin