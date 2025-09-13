Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Builds Momentum on ETF Hype, While Viral $0.035 DeFi Crypto Targets $1

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 02:30
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.07+0.79%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001715+2.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01492+6.04%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27218+8.60%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.029266-7.92%

Dogecoin price action is back in the spotlight after ETF rumors spark fresh interest in the crypto ecosystem, but most chatter is being diverted towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance is in Stage 6 of presale and has capped the token price at $0.035. Stage 7 raises the price by 14.29% to $0.04. The project has raised more than $15.6 million and more than 16,220 investors have invested so far. With DOGE going crazy on institutional sentiment, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself to be among the most eagerly awaited projects in decentralized finance, with its community-driven run keeping traders on their toes.

Dogecoin Prepares for Q4 Move as ETF Momentum Picks Up

Dogecoin (DOGE) stands at $0.2409, ranging from $0.2371 to $0.2483 today. Experts are suggesting that a major breakout above the $0.25 level, coupled with growing ETF speculation and depleted momentum, is setting the stage for a possible short-term rally to $$0.30. 

In the long term, some positive forecasts are predicting a move to $1.00–$1.40 by the end of the year, pending renewed institutional demand and technical breakout affirmation. Below the critical 200-day EMA, however, it leaves the door open for downside risk. In the meantime, breakout DeFi projects such as Mutuum Finance are drawing parallel investor interest on the sidelines. 

Official Bug Bounty Program

Mutuum Finance and CertiK have opened an official Bug Bounty Program with the reward of $50,000 USDT for white-hat hackers to help identify bugs in the project codebase. The program ranks potential issues on four levels of severity: critical, major, minor, and low. Its objectives are to enhance security, protect investors, and protect users on the platform.

Interest and Liquidity Models

The project uses a dynamic model of interest rates in order to maintain the liquidity of the platform in balance.

Low interest rates encourage more individuals to borrow when borrowed money is in high demand. Individuals will repay more and introduce additional money into circulation when the interest levels are low. Borrowing can also be at fixed interest rates, which are higher than floating but can be re-negotiated whenever there are shifts in the conditions of the market. Fixed interest rates are used only in highly liquid assets in general.

Mutuum Finance is decentralized and the network and MUTM holders are in control. Borrowers have freedom of borrowing, and system interest rate design ensures long-term sustainability and efficiency. The design also enables automatic diversification of purchases, and hence the platform is sustainable and responsive in the DeFi economy.

Price Discovery

Correct price data must be present so borrowing, lending, and liquidation are secure. Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to provide the system with USD and native token market prices such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracles, combined feed, and time-weighted average decentralized exchange prices are employed by the system to keep valuations as correct under stress market conditions.

Lending: Dual-Layer Lending Framework

The project’s double-lending system presents users with a choice between using Peer-to-Peer lending (P2P) or lending from smart contracts (P2C) directly. The P2C system involves ongoing market surveillance by smart contracts to achieve maximum payment of interest so that borrowers can lend at rational rates directly with the payment of interest to the investors automatically. P2P platform gives the lender and borrower the chance to negotiate between themselves without relying on any middleman, thus guaranteeing freedom and autonomy on the platform.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly eclipsing Dogecoin (DOGE) as it targets a huge rally. Stage 6 tokens are at $0.035, but Stage 7 will usher in a 14.29% rise to $0.04. The project has accumulated $15.6M and has 16,220+ investors, a clear sign of explosive demand.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please check the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.06833+2.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01491+5.81%
TONCOIN
TON$3.217+1.25%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Share
US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by CCTV quoted by Jinshi, US Secretary of State Rubio called for direct negotiations between the United States and Iran
READY
READY$0.01238+35.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-5.51%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0415-36.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:14
Share
BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

The post BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The big question on many minds right now is which crypto will boom in 2025. As the market moves into a new cycle, billions are pouring into coins that balance stability with growth potential. Traders are searching for clear use cases, reliable adoption, and opportunities that can scale fast. Some coins already have deep trust, while others are just entering the spotlight with impressive results. Ethereum, Chainlink, and Litecoin remain at the core of the digital space, proving their staying power with technical strength and global adoption. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) is rising quickly with numbers rarely seen before listing. Together, these four coins shape the discussion on which crypto will boom in 2025. BlockDAG (BDAG): Nears $405M in Batch 30 BlockDAG is changing expectations for early coin sales. It has already raised nearly $405M, putting it far ahead of most projects at a similar stage. More than 26.2 billion coins are sold, and the community keeps growing with 3 million X1 app users. The sale of 19,800 mining rigs adds proof of adoption on the ground. These numbers explain why many link BlockDAG (BDAG) to the question of which crypto will boom in 2025. In Batch 30, the BDAG price is $0.03, but for a short time, it is still available at $0.0013. That creates an immediate 2900% ROI window. Long-term projections push the coin far higher, showing its chance to become one of the strongest names in the sector. What makes BlockDAG stand apart is its hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work design. This setup balances speed, security, and growth potential. It shows more than hype, since usage and adoption are already proven. Unlike many coins that only talk about plans, BlockDAG has numbers to back its claim. Large-scale buys confirm interest, and momentum is building before its…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.1+0.88%
Boom
BOOM$0.0103-14.18%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005268+1.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:26
Share

Trending News

More

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

Ethereum’s future vs. Layer 2s: can dominance last?