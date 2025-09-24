The post Don’t Think Charlie Kirk’s Killer ‘Represents Anyone’: Kimmel Says On Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jimmy Kimmel thanked his audience for their “overwhelming” support and addressed his comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination—which angered several conservatives and President Donald Trump—saying he does not believe the suspected killer “represents anyone,” as the comedian’s late-night show returned to air on Tuesday night after a controversial week-long suspension. Jimmy Kimmel Live returned to air on Tuesday after a week-long suspension. Disney via Getty Images Key Facts Kimmel got a warm reception from his audience when he arrived on stage to start his show, as people applauded and chanted his name, to which he responded, “I’m happy to be here tonight with you.” Kimmel then talked about the “overwhelming” response he had received in the past few days, as he thanked his audience, fellow late-night hosts and “even my old pal” GOP Senator Ted Cruz for speaking up against his removal from the air. The late-night host appeared emotional as he addressed his comments about Kirk, saying: “You understand it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man…I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.” Kimmel said it was never his intention to blame any specific group for the assassination, and he was trying to make the opposite point, but for those “who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset…If the situation were reversed, there’s a good chance I would’ve felt the same way.” The comedian then added: “I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone; this is a sick person who believed violence is a solution, and it isn’t ever.” What Did Kimmel Say About The Fcc Chair? Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel joked that late-night hosts from other countries reached out to him to express support. He said: “This country has become… The post Don’t Think Charlie Kirk’s Killer ‘Represents Anyone’: Kimmel Says On Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jimmy Kimmel thanked his audience for their “overwhelming” support and addressed his comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination—which angered several conservatives and President Donald Trump—saying he does not believe the suspected killer “represents anyone,” as the comedian’s late-night show returned to air on Tuesday night after a controversial week-long suspension. Jimmy Kimmel Live returned to air on Tuesday after a week-long suspension. Disney via Getty Images Key Facts Kimmel got a warm reception from his audience when he arrived on stage to start his show, as people applauded and chanted his name, to which he responded, “I’m happy to be here tonight with you.” Kimmel then talked about the “overwhelming” response he had received in the past few days, as he thanked his audience, fellow late-night hosts and “even my old pal” GOP Senator Ted Cruz for speaking up against his removal from the air. The late-night host appeared emotional as he addressed his comments about Kirk, saying: “You understand it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man…I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.” Kimmel said it was never his intention to blame any specific group for the assassination, and he was trying to make the opposite point, but for those “who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset…If the situation were reversed, there’s a good chance I would’ve felt the same way.” The comedian then added: “I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone; this is a sick person who believed violence is a solution, and it isn’t ever.” What Did Kimmel Say About The Fcc Chair? Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel joked that late-night hosts from other countries reached out to him to express support. He said: “This country has become…