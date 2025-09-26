The post Dow Jones futures hold steady as traders await US PCE inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures remain steady due to market caution ahead of the US August PCE Price Index data. US markets fell as strong economic data may prompt the Fed to slow deeper rate cuts. Tech stocks dragged, with Oracle down 5% and Tesla off 4%, while CarMax plunged 20% on weak earnings. Dow Jones futures edge higher by 0.16% to trade near 46,350 during European hours on Friday, ahead of the United States (US) regular opening. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures gain 0.16% to remain above 6,650, while Nasdaq 100 futures climb 0.12% to trade near 24,650. US index futures move little as traders adopt caution ahead of the US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, for further clarity on the policy outlook. On Thursday’s regular session, Wall Street marked a third consecutive decline, with the Dow Jones declining 0.38%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each lost 0.5%. Tech stocks weighed heavily on the market, with Oracle slipping 5% and Tesla down 4%. CarMax tumbled 20% after posting weak earnings, while Intel surged 9% on reports it had approached Apple regarding an investment. US stocks faced challenges as solid economic data from the United States (US) may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to deliver deeper interest rate cuts. US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones… The post Dow Jones futures hold steady as traders await US PCE inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures remain steady due to market caution ahead of the US August PCE Price Index data. US markets fell as strong economic data may prompt the Fed to slow deeper rate cuts. Tech stocks dragged, with Oracle down 5% and Tesla off 4%, while CarMax plunged 20% on weak earnings. Dow Jones futures edge higher by 0.16% to trade near 46,350 during European hours on Friday, ahead of the United States (US) regular opening. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures gain 0.16% to remain above 6,650, while Nasdaq 100 futures climb 0.12% to trade near 24,650. US index futures move little as traders adopt caution ahead of the US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, for further clarity on the policy outlook. On Thursday’s regular session, Wall Street marked a third consecutive decline, with the Dow Jones declining 0.38%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each lost 0.5%. Tech stocks weighed heavily on the market, with Oracle slipping 5% and Tesla down 4%. CarMax tumbled 20% after posting weak earnings, while Intel surged 9% on reports it had approached Apple regarding an investment. US stocks faced challenges as solid economic data from the United States (US) may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to deliver deeper interest rate cuts. US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones…

Dow Jones futures hold steady as traders await US PCE inflation data

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:40
  • Dow Jones futures remain steady due to market caution ahead of the US August PCE Price Index data.
  • US markets fell as strong economic data may prompt the Fed to slow deeper rate cuts.
  • Tech stocks dragged, with Oracle down 5% and Tesla off 4%, while CarMax plunged 20% on weak earnings.

Dow Jones futures edge higher by 0.16% to trade near 46,350 during European hours on Friday, ahead of the United States (US) regular opening. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures gain 0.16% to remain above 6,650, while Nasdaq 100 futures climb 0.12% to trade near 24,650.

US index futures move little as traders adopt caution ahead of the US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, for further clarity on the policy outlook.

On Thursday’s regular session, Wall Street marked a third consecutive decline, with the Dow Jones declining 0.38%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each lost 0.5%. Tech stocks weighed heavily on the market, with Oracle slipping 5% and Tesla down 4%. CarMax tumbled 20% after posting weak earnings, while Intel surged 9% on reports it had approached Apple regarding an investment.

US stocks faced challenges as solid economic data from the United States (US) may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to deliver deeper interest rate cuts. US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously.

The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/dow-jones-futures-hold-steady-as-traders-await-us-pce-inflation-data-202509260747

