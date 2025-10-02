ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Dow Jones futures remain steady as traders expect brief government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures hover near 46,700 during European hours on Thursday, ahead of the regular session opening in the United States (US). However, the S&P 500 futures advance 0.17% to stay above 6,750, while Nasdaq 100 futures rise 0.37% to break above 25,100. US index futures show mixed performance as traders largely shrug off concerns over the ongoing US government shutdown. However, the shutdown put thousands of federal jobs at risk after partisan divisions blocked Congress and the White House from reaching a funding agreement. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics halted virtually all activity, which may cause the delay of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report due on Friday. On Wednesday, the US ADP Employment Change showed the private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September, while annual pay growth was 4.5%. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000. On Wednesday’s regular session, the Dow Jones rose 0.09%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.34% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42%. Health-care stocks led the rally, with Regeneron climbing 6.7%, Moderna up 6.8%, and AbbVie gaining 5.5%. Additional support came from optimism over Pfizer’s 2.2% rise following its deal with the White House on Medicaid drug pricing. US stocks also draw support as the labor market weakness boosts bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 99% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and an 87% possibility of another reduction in December. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by… The post Dow Jones futures remain steady as traders expect brief government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures hover near 46,700 during European hours on Thursday, ahead of the regular session opening in the United States (US). However, the S&P 500 futures advance 0.17% to stay above 6,750, while Nasdaq 100 futures rise 0.37% to break above 25,100. US index futures show mixed performance as traders largely shrug off concerns over the ongoing US government shutdown. However, the shutdown put thousands of federal jobs at risk after partisan divisions blocked Congress and the White House from reaching a funding agreement. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics halted virtually all activity, which may cause the delay of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report due on Friday. On Wednesday, the US ADP Employment Change showed the private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September, while annual pay growth was 4.5%. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000. On Wednesday’s regular session, the Dow Jones rose 0.09%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.34% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42%. Health-care stocks led the rally, with Regeneron climbing 6.7%, Moderna up 6.8%, and AbbVie gaining 5.5%. Additional support came from optimism over Pfizer’s 2.2% rise following its deal with the White House on Medicaid drug pricing. US stocks also draw support as the labor market weakness boosts bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 99% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and an 87% possibility of another reduction in December. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by…

Dow Jones futures remain steady as traders expect brief government shutdown

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 20:57
COM
COM$0.004774+10.12%
NEAR
NEAR$1.946+3.67%
PoP Planet
P$0.03387-33.52%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008097+0.79%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.83+4.14%

Dow Jones futures hover near 46,700 during European hours on Thursday, ahead of the regular session opening in the United States (US). However, the S&P 500 futures advance 0.17% to stay above 6,750, while Nasdaq 100 futures rise 0.37% to break above 25,100.

US index futures show mixed performance as traders largely shrug off concerns over the ongoing US government shutdown. However, the shutdown put thousands of federal jobs at risk after partisan divisions blocked Congress and the White House from reaching a funding agreement.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics halted virtually all activity, which may cause the delay of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report due on Friday. On Wednesday, the US ADP Employment Change showed the private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September, while annual pay growth was 4.5%. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000.

On Wednesday’s regular session, the Dow Jones rose 0.09%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.34% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42%. Health-care stocks led the rally, with Regeneron climbing 6.7%, Moderna up 6.8%, and AbbVie gaining 5.5%. Additional support came from optimism over Pfizer’s 2.2% rise following its deal with the White House on Medicaid drug pricing.

US stocks also draw support as the labor market weakness boosts bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 99% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and an 87% possibility of another reduction in December.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/dow-jones-futures-remain-steady-as-traders-expect-brief-government-shutdown-202510020917

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$1.8898 million yesterday (September 17, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$25.8636 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.255 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.382 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.431 billion. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$29.1892 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.768 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.719 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.47%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.659 billion.
1
1$0.02557-12.90%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000055-5.17%
Ethereum
ETH$3,359.11+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:54
Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

The post Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Crypto markets have posted broad gains following the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut. Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin has been “attracting liquidity across the board from many institutions,” according to an analyst. The momentum now hinges on project-specific catalysts, with altcoins more exposed to volatility than Bitcoin, experts told Decrypt. Avalanche (AVAX) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) led the altcoin rally on Thursday as digital assets responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and project-specific developments. AVAX rocketed 10.1% to $32.59, while HYPE jumped 7.2% to $58.43 in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Other major altcoins followed suit, with Dogecoin (DOGE) advancing 5.4% to $0.27, Solana (SOL) climbing 4.5% to $244 and Cardano (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. ﻿ Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its position above $117,000 with a modest 0.3% gain, while Ethereum (ETH) posted a 2.1% increase to $4,588. The rally follows the Fed’s widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut, which lowered the federal funds rate to a range of between 4.25% to 4.50%.  Bitcoin and other major digital assets largely traded flat in the immediate aftermath, as investors had already priced in the highly anticipated Fed call. “While the Fed’s rate cut buoyed broader risk sentiment, AVAX’s outperformance seems driven by Avalanche’s announcement of a $1 billion Digital Asset Treasury plan,” Min Jung, senior analyst at quantitative trading firm Presto, told Decrypt. The Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to raise $1 billion via a Nasdaq-listed firm backed by Hivemind and a Dragonfly-sponsored SPAC, with proceeds earmarked for discounted AVAX buybacks, according to the Financial Times. Bitwise also filed paperwork on Monday for an AVAX ETF, utilizing Coinbase to custody the digital assets, which adds to the token’s institutional adoption prospects. Jung noted the rally could “sustain in the near term…
NEAR
NEAR$1.91+1.70%
1
1$0.02557-12.90%
Solana
SOL$157.99-0.03%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:49
Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

PANews reported on September 18th that the Caldera Foundation announced the launch of the "Caldera Strategic Reserve": a specially established ERA reserve designed to support the long-term and stable growth of the Caldera ecosystem. The reserve accumulates funds by converting various sources of liquidity into ERA tokens. These sources include but are not limited to corporate partnerships, on-chain and off-chain revenue, liquidity provision fees, and other additional funding channels. The Foundation has already begun accumulating ERA tokens in the initial phase and has purchased 3.9 million tokens previously traded on the open market, which are now locked in the reserve. The Foundation stated that it has no plans to withdraw funds and that this is a long-term commitment.
ERA
ERA$0.259-14.77%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27636-4.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006433-2.30%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 08:58

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

After the interest rate cut, how far can the institutional bull market go?

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,140.53
$103,140.53$103,140.53

-0.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,383.34
$3,383.34$3,383.34

-0.44%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3036
$2.3036$2.3036

+1.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.09
$161.09$161.09

+0.35%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0715
$1.0715$1.0715

-1.26%