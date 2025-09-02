El Salvador Announces Bitcoin Histórico Conference for November 2025

TLDR

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Histórico conference will take place on November 12-13, 2025.

Prominent speakers include Ricardo Salinas, Jeff Booth, and Max Keiser.

Tickets for the event will be priced at $350, with VIP passes at $2,100.

El Salvador continues to push Bitcoin adoption under President Nayib Bukele.

El Salvador is set to host Bitcoin Histórico, the world’s first government-sponsored Bitcoin conference, on November 12-13, 2025. The event will take place in the heart of San Salvador’s historic center, at the National Palace. This groundbreaking conference is organized by the National Bitcoin Office and marks another significant step in El Salvador’s journey as a global leader in Bitcoin adoption.

Since adopting Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021, El Salvador has been at the forefront of integrating cryptocurrency into national economies. The Bitcoin Histórico conference is positioned as a pivotal moment for Bitcoin and its role in financial freedom, cultural rebirth, and economic sovereignty.

Global Leaders to Speak at Bitcoin Histórico

Bitcoin Histórico will feature a range of prominent speakers, including Ricardo Salinas, a Mexican billionaire businessman, and Jeff Booth, an author and Bitcoin advocate. Other confirmed speakers include Max Keiser, Stacy Herbert, Jack Mallers, Pierre Rochard, and Jimmy Song. These experts will explore Bitcoin’s influence on the future of money, culture, and civilization.

The conference will be held in San Salvador’s Centro Histórico, where the National Palace will host the main stage. Keynote addresses will be broadcast live on giant LED screens at Plaza Gerardo Barrios, making the event accessible to the public. In addition to keynote speeches, there will be workshops and panels at the National Library (BINAES) and the National Theater.

Attendees will engage in discussions about Bitcoin’s potential to foster economic development, especially in developing nations. Topics such as Bitcoin regulation, energy use, infrastructure, and financial inclusion will be key discussion points.

Bitcoin Histórico Tickets and Exclusive VIP Access

Tickets for Bitcoin Histórico are already available for purchase. General access tickets are priced at $350, while the Genesis Crown Pass, which includes VIP seating, private networking opportunities, and exclusive merchandise, is priced at $2,100.

Early bird tickets can be purchased using Bitcoin, with fiat payment options set to be available later in September.

The event’s organizers emphasized that Bitcoin Histórico is not just a conference but a testament to an extraordinary moment in Bitcoin’s history. It represents a milestone for El Salvador’s national Bitcoin strategy and provides a global platform for Bitcoin advocates to share their vision for the future of digital currencies.

El Salvador’s Continued Commitment to Bitcoin Under Bukele’s Leadership

The Bitcoin Histórico conference comes amid significant political changes in El Salvador. President Nayib Bukele, one of Bitcoin’s most vocal advocates, has secured a second term after a controversial constitutional reform that allows indefinite re-election.

Bukele’s administration has consistently supported Bitcoin adoption, and the country now holds more than 6,200 BTC as part of its national Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Bitcoin Histórico is part of El Salvador’s long-term vision to use Bitcoin as a tool for economic empowerment. As the first government-sponsored Bitcoin conference, the event sets the stage for other nations to consider similar strategies for integrating Bitcoin into their economies. The event also highlights the growing global interest in Bitcoin as a mainstream financial tool and its potential to reshape monetary policy.

