ETH Might Crash to $3,500 and Here’s Why

Ethereum Price on the Edge: $4,000 Support at Risk
Ethereum ($ETH) is in a dangerous zone as it trades just above the $4,000 mark. After a sharp drop that briefly pushed the coin to $3,800, ETH has managed to claw back some ground—but the recovery looks fragile. With Bitcoin collapsing below $110,000, the pressure across the entire crypto market is weighing heavily on Ethereum, sparking fears of another breakdown toward $3,500.
Ethereum price in USD for the past week – TradingView
Why Is Ethereum Crashing?
Several key factors are driving the current crash in Ethereum and the broader crypto market:
- Bitcoin Crash: Bitcoin’s sharp decline under $110,000 has triggered panic selling across altcoins. ETH, as the second-largest crypto, is following BTC’s lead.
- Market-Wide Selloff: The entire crypto sector is under pressure, with investors de-risking amid heavy volatility and liquidity squeezes.
- Political Uncertainty: Global tensions and unclear policies on crypto regulation are pushing risk assets lower.
- Ethereum Technical Weakness: ETH’s chart shows clear signs of breakdown, with important support levels already tested.
Technical Analysis: ETH/USD Price Chart
The Ethereum daily chart reveals a fragile setup:
- Key Support Levels: $ETH briefly broke the $3,840 support, a level that has been tested multiple times in recent months. A close below this zone would expose the next downside target near $3,500, with deeper risks toward $3,200 if selling intensifies.
- Resistance Zones: On the upside, ETH faces immediate resistance at $4,350–$4,400, close to the 50-day moving average. Bulls need to reclaim this level to negate further downside pressure.
- Moving Averages: The 50-day SMA ($4,403) has already flipped into resistance, while the 200-day SMA sits far lower at $2,941, showing how much room ETH has to fall in an extended crash.
- RSI Indicator: The RSI is currently at 38, signaling bearish momentum. Any further drop into oversold territory could accelerate selling.
ETH/USD 1-day chart – TradingView
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Price Drops to $3,500?
Market analysts warn that ETH could revisit $3,500 in the coming days if Bitcoin fails to stabilize above $110,000. The close correlation between the two assets means Ethereum has little chance of decoupling in the short term. While some traders see $3,500 as a potential buy-the-dip opportunity, many fear that a break lower could trigger cascading liquidations.
Outlook: Is This the Start of a Bigger Ethereum Crash?
Ethereum’s price action is flashing warning signs. The fragile bounce from $3,800 may only be temporary if Bitcoin continues to fall and macro uncertainty persists. Unless ETH can hold above $4,000 and reclaim the $4,350–$4,400 resistance, the path of least resistance remains to the downside.
For now, Ethereum traders are bracing for volatility—with eyes on $3,500 as the critical line in the sand.
Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/ethereum-crash-eth-price-might-crash-to-dollar-3500-heres-why/
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
