ETH ETF inflows surge, SOL holds support near $240, and Zexpire’s $ZX token opens a new way to profit from volatility with one-click daily predictions.ETH ETF inflows surge, SOL holds support near $240, and Zexpire’s $ZX token opens a new way to profit from volatility with one-click daily predictions.

Ethereum ETF Flows Grow as Solana Holds Key Support; Zexpire’s $ZX Adds New Angle to Options Market

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 23:15
NEAR
NEAR$3.143+3.42%
Solana
SOL$238.13-5.64%
Triathon
GROW$0.0595-2.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369-6.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,474.28-3.23%
ethereum59 main

Rising allocations into exchange-traded funds backed by Ethereum signal renewed institutional engagement, with the latest weekly data pointing to the strongest net inflow since early spring. At the same time, Solana’s price has steadied above a widely watched support band near the 200-day moving average, reinforcing confidence that last month’s pullback remains contained.

Against this backdrop, derivatives platform Zexpire has rolled out its governance and utility token, $ZX, positioning the asset as a fresh conduit for option-style exposure without the customary expiration constraints. The simultaneous growth in Ethereum fund demand, Solana’s technical resilience, and Zexpire’s product launch highlights a market environment where both established and emerging assets are drawing capital for distinct strategic reasons.

Ethereum (ETH) Sees Steady Climb as Network Expansion Continues

Ethereum is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that lets developers run apps through automated contracts without a central gatekeeper. It hosts the widest mix of apps, from trading hubs to lending desks, and supports extra layers like Arbitrum and Polygon that make deals faster and cheaper. The chain’s token standard, ERC-20, lets new coins live on the same network while fees are always settled in ETH. Born in 2015 after a 2014 crowd sale, the chain moved away from energy-heavy mining in 2022 and now aims to split its database into 64 parts, a step called sharding, to boost speed and cut costs. All of this keeps ETH at the heart of trading, staking, and app rewards, setting the stage for the latest market moves.

Chart315315 2 2

Source: TradingView

ETH trades between $4335 and $4825, up 5.73% in a week, 6.55% in a month, and 134.05% over six months. The coin sits above its 10-day and 100-day average prices, showing firm upward pressure, while momentum tools point to steady but not extreme buying. The nearest ceiling stands at $5040; clearing it could open a path to $5530, roughly a 12% gain from today’s midpoint. Support rests at $4061, with deeper cover at $3571, marking a 12% to 22% cushion if sellers take control. Current strength, rising averages, and a healthy yet not overheated demand gauge suggest bulls still hold the edge, making another push toward $5000 more likely than a slide below $4000 in the short term.

Zexpire Introduces One-Click Simplicity to Capture Crypto Options Boom

ZX3455 1

Crypto options has become one of DeFi’s fastest-growing segments, as its daily trading volumes average around $3 billion. Traditionally, this market has long been dominated by professionals, but now it’s starting to open up to a broader audience.

Zexpire, the first 0DTE DeFi protocol, removes the complexity of options trading and turns it into a one-click prediction experience. The process is reduced to a binary choice: users bet on whether the price will stay within a defined range or break out in the next 24 hours

Simply put, trading with Zexpire works like this: Guess right, and you win. Guess wrong, and your loss is capped at your stake. No margin calls. No cascading liquidations.

$ZX Serves the Fuel Behind Simplified Options Trading with Zexpire

To earn on volatility with Zexpire, you need its native token ZX. It serves as a governance token and provides its holders with discounts on game tickets and cashback on losses.

Before its exchange debut, $ZX is available in in seed access at just $0.003, nearly 800% cheaper than the planned listing price of $0.025.

ZX3455 2

Besides the reduced price, early participants get more advantages such as:

  • Staking rewards up to 5% before a TGE
  • Loyalty bonuses
  • Airdrops and beta access

$ZX Rises with Each Stage — Buy Now for the Steepest Discounts

Zexpire has also built in a deflationary mechanism. 20% of platform fees will be burned, and a buyback program is designed to support demand. $ZX is available across multiple chains including Base, Solana, TON, and Tron and can be purchased directly with a card.

Why $ZX Could Be the Next Breakout Token

Options trading has become one of crypto’s biggest growth stories. BTC options volumes regularly hit billions, yet participation is dominated by pros. Zexpire is making a contrarian bet by stripping it all down to a fast, gamified format.

HYPE became one of this cycle’s strongest tokens by riding the derivatives boom on Hyperliquid. Zexpire is aiming to do the same in the options niche, but with an even broader retail angle: fixed-risk mechanics and gameplay simplicity that make it accessible to anyone.

If Zexpire can capture even a fraction of the momentum that HYPE did, $ZX could be DeFi’s next breakout token.

Buy $ZX, the Next Breakout Token

Market Watch Solana (SOL) Surge on Speed Promise and Strong Demand

Founded by former Qualcomm and Dropbox engineer Anatoly Yakovenko in 2017, Solana aims to fix slow and costly transactions on older chains. The network can process over 50000 deals each second, keeps fees tiny and locks them in less than one second. It uses a fast time stamping method, stake checks, parallel work and compressed data to reach this speed. Since the 2020 mainnet beta many apps have launched and bridges now link it with other chains. The native coin SOL pays fees and helps run on chain votes. Market value sits above 103 billion USD and many traders see it as a chief rival to Ethereum. This strong base sets the scene for a look at the latest market action.

Chart315315 1 2

Source: TradingView

SOL now trades between 213.85 and 257.95 USD after a lively climb. The coin gained 10.12% in the past week, jumped 34.83% in one month and stands 92.13% higher than six months ago. Price sits near the 10 day average of 245.85 and holds above the 100 day line at 238.90, showing steady upward drive. Firm support appears near 187.67 with deeper backing at 143.57, while buyers target the first ceiling at 275.87 and then 319.97. Momentum gauges remain upbeat; RSI is 67.90 and stochastic is 87.95, both signs of strong demand. A push through 275.87 could lift value another 8% toward the next barrier, while a slip under 187.67 would trim about 13%. Given current trend strength and volume, price is more likely to press higher and test fresh peaks soon.

Conclusion

ETH fund inflows keep rising, pointing to steady demand. SOL defends its key price floor, showing buyers still active. Both assets look good as wider sentiment turns calmer.

Yet Zexpire stands out. The new platform flips crypto volatility into a chance to earn. Users click once to guess if Bitcoin stays in range or breaks out each day. Losses are fixed, with no forced sales. Every round uses $ZX, driving constant need for the token. Early buyers get fee cuts and a stream of buybacks. $ZX represents a promising opportunity too.

Get more information about Zexpire ($ZX) here:

  • Site: https://zexpire.com/
  • Telegram: https://t.me/zexpire_0dte
  • X: https://x.com/Zexpire_0dte

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin

MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Ethereum-oprichter en ConsenSys-CEO Joseph Lubin bevestigde in een interview dat er een eigen token voor MetaMask in de maak is. Het gaat om de MASK-token, die “eerder kan komen dan veel mensen nu verwachten.” Volgens Lubin hangt de lancering nauw samen met de verdere decentralisatie van onderdelen van het MetaMask-platform. Wat zegt Joseph Lubin? Lubin gaf geen exacte datum, maar benadrukte dat het token “significant verbonden is aan de decentralisatie” van MetaMask. Daarmee krijgt de langlopende speculatie rond een mogelijke airdrop of tokenuitgifte opnieuw brandstof. MetaMask-co-founder Dan Finlay zei eerder dat een eventuele lancering altijd direct in de wallet zelf gecommuniceerd wordt, om nepnieuws en scams te vermijden. De timing is opvallend: de cryptomarkt kent op dit moment een relatief soepel regelgevend klimaat. Dat kan de uitgifte van een utility- of governance-token vergemakkelijken. @MetaMask token is confirmed @ethereumJoseph confirm this in recent interview $MASK Is coming sooner than expected In previous post he also mentioned “MetaMask and Linea are cooking somETHing” Airdrop to $LINEA holders R u ready for $MASK ? Like RT https://t.co/Xd1kLPseNL pic.twitter.com/5CbVudCBB3 — CryptoTelugu (@CryptoTeluguO) September 19, 2025 Decentralisatie en gebruikstoepassing MetaMask is uitgegroeid tot de populairste self-custodial wallet, met meer dan 30 miljoen maandelijkse actieve gebruikers. Het fungeert als toegangspoort tot Ethereum en andere EVM-netwerken, en wordt breed gebruikt voor DeFi-apps, NFT’s en tokenhandel. Een eigen token kan verschillende functies krijgen: Governance over wallet-features of integraties Beloningen voor actieve gebruikers of swap-participanten Ondersteuning van de bredere infrastructuur, waaronder de layer-2 Linea (eveneens van ConsenSys) Community-leden speculeren al langer dat een airdrop voor trouwe gebruikers waarschijnlijk is. Bekende airdrop-trackers, zoals Crypto Telugu, stellen dat MASK “binnenkort” kan landen en mogelijk gekoppeld wordt aan Linea-activiteit. Nieuwe producten: mUSD en betaalkaart De mogelijke tokenlancering komt niet op zichzelf. MetaMask breidde dit jaar zijn ecosysteem fors uit: mUSD stablecoin, volledig gedekt door dollars en Treasuries, geïntegreerd in de wallet. MetaMask Card, ontwikkeld met Mastercard en Baanx, waarmee crypto direct aan de kassa besteed kan worden. Een dedicated Linea-pagina in de wallet, waar dApps, NFT’s en tokens op dit layer-2 netwerk zichtbaar zijn. Deze stappen laten zien dat ConsenSys MetaMask verder wil positioneren als financieel platform, niet enkel als wallet. Een token past in die strategie, zeker als het governance en community-betrokkenheid vergroot. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn goede tijden voor crypto. Jerome Powell van de Federal Reserve heeft voor het sinds 2024 de rentes verlaagt, en dit is in principe een positief economisch signaal. Vaak wordt zo’n verandering gevolgd door stijgingen op de markten. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in… Continue reading MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Wat betekent dit voor gebruikers? Concreet hoeven gebruikers nu niets te doen. Lubin heeft geen distributiedetails of criteria gedeeld. Mocht er een airdrop komen, dan wordt dit volgens de MetaMask-founders “altijd binnen de app” aangekondigd. De komst van een MASK-token kan wel grote impact hebben op de markt. Door de enorme gebruikersbasis zou een uitgifte in de buurt kunnen komen van de grootste airdrops tot nu toe. Voor ConsenSys kan het bovendien een manier zijn om de macht verder te decentraliseren en de community nauwer te betrekken bij de ontwikkeling van MetaMask. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01672-4.34%
Union
U$0.014039+5.67%
LINEA
LINEA$0.03034+16.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 22:31
Share
SEC chair backs rule to let companies ditch quarterly earnings reports

SEC chair backs rule to let companies ditch quarterly earnings reports

SEC Chairman Atkins said on Friday that his agency plans to push forward a rule change to give companies the option to ditch quarterly earnings reports. He confirmed this live on CNBC’s Squawk Box, saying, “I welcome that posting by the president, and I have talked to him about it.” This move follows Donald Trump’s […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.455-2.89%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185042-7.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1273-6.80%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 22:42
Share
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.10829-25.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001879-3.34%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin

SEC chair backs rule to let companies ditch quarterly earnings reports

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Fed Decision Fails to Convince Bitcoin Bulls! Options Bulls Prepare for a BTC Drop!

Shiba Inu in Salvage Mode as Burn Rate Rockets 1,431%