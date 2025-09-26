Ethereum On-Chain Bloodbath: Rugs And Scams Erode Retail Confidence, What To Know

The on-chain ecosystem of Ethereum has recently been rocked by a wave of scams and rug pulls, creating a period that many are describing as a bloodbath. While the underlying technology of the ETH blockchain remains robust and secure, the sheer volume of malicious projects and deceptive schemes is taking a significant toll on retail investor confidence. Is Ethereum Still The Home Of DeFi Innovation? The Ethereum on-chain ecosystem has been plagued by scams and rug pulls, resulting in significant financial losses and, more importantly, a decline in retail investor confidence. Analyst known as Fat Tony on X  has expressed deep frustration that BOOE hasn’t gotten more support from Ethereum’s own community, possibly due to the wave of malicious acts on the ETH ecosystem. Related Reading: Bitcoin Weakness Vs. Ethereum Strength: On-Chain Data Reveals Divergence He highlighted the Book of Ethereum (BOOE) as an exemplary project that embodies what ETH is supposed to stand for and distinguishes itself through several key characteristics. No Paid KOLs as the project has not relied on paid crypto influencers for promotion, which is a common tactic used by fraudulent projects to pump their tokens.  With a resilient community, BOOE has built its foundation on a strong and organic community, a sign of a project with genuine, grassroots support. A generous team, which he praises for its generosity and ethical approach, stands in stark contrast to the greed of scam artists. Furthermore, Tony notes that numerous high-profile ETH founders and accounts are interacting with the project, which, in his view, is becoming expected at this point. Thus, he encourages the ETH community to support BOOE, which actually stands for something, and to move away from a speculative mindset of max extraction with zero vision. How The ETH Ecosystem Must Fight Back While scams and rug pulls are eroding retail confidence, investor Sassal0x, founder of Thedailygwei, has also revealed a scathing critique of Ethereum’s competitor chains, accusing them of engaging in a desperate strategy of lawfare to stifle the growth of ETH’s Layer 2 solutions. In his view, this is not a sign of strength but a clear admission of weakness. Related Reading: Ethereum At The Core: Where Every Major Crypto Trend Converges According to Sassal0x, the overwhelming adoption of ETH L2s demonstrates their superiority in the free market, a reality that has left competitors with no viable path to challenge ETH’s dominance. The analyst notes that this new, underhanded strategy comes after a long period of failed FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) campaigns. Since misinformation has proven ineffective in slowing down L2 growth, competitors are now resorting to using nation-state governments to kill their competition. As a result, Sassal0x concludes with a powerful call to action for the Ethereum community. Instead of being complacent, the ETH ecosystem must fight back against this as much as we can. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.comThe on-chain ecosystem of Ethereum has recently been rocked by a wave of scams and rug pulls, creating a period that many are describing as a bloodbath. While the underlying technology of the ETH blockchain remains robust and secure, the sheer volume of malicious projects and deceptive schemes is taking a significant toll on retail investor confidence. Is Ethereum Still The Home Of DeFi Innovation? The Ethereum on-chain ecosystem has been plagued by scams and rug pulls, resulting in significant financial losses and, more importantly, a decline in retail investor confidence. Analyst known as Fat Tony on X  has expressed deep frustration that BOOE hasn’t gotten more support from Ethereum’s own community, possibly due to the wave of malicious acts on the ETH ecosystem. Related Reading: Bitcoin Weakness Vs. Ethereum Strength: On-Chain Data Reveals Divergence He highlighted the Book of Ethereum (BOOE) as an exemplary project that embodies what ETH is supposed to stand for and distinguishes itself through several key characteristics. No Paid KOLs as the project has not relied on paid crypto influencers for promotion, which is a common tactic used by fraudulent projects to pump their tokens.  With a resilient community, BOOE has built its foundation on a strong and organic community, a sign of a project with genuine, grassroots support. A generous team, which he praises for its generosity and ethical approach, stands in stark contrast to the greed of scam artists. Furthermore, Tony notes that numerous high-profile ETH founders and accounts are interacting with the project, which, in his view, is becoming expected at this point. Thus, he encourages the ETH community to support BOOE, which actually stands for something, and to move away from a speculative mindset of max extraction with zero vision. How The ETH Ecosystem Must Fight Back While scams and rug pulls are eroding retail confidence, investor Sassal0x, founder of Thedailygwei, has also revealed a scathing critique of Ethereum’s competitor chains, accusing them of engaging in a desperate strategy of lawfare to stifle the growth of ETH’s Layer 2 solutions. In his view, this is not a sign of strength but a clear admission of weakness. Related Reading: Ethereum At The Core: Where Every Major Crypto Trend Converges According to Sassal0x, the overwhelming adoption of ETH L2s demonstrates their superiority in the free market, a reality that has left competitors with no viable path to challenge ETH’s dominance. The analyst notes that this new, underhanded strategy comes after a long period of failed FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) campaigns. Since misinformation has proven ineffective in slowing down L2 growth, competitors are now resorting to using nation-state governments to kill their competition. As a result, Sassal0x concludes with a powerful call to action for the Ethereum community. Instead of being complacent, the ETH ecosystem must fight back against this as much as we can. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com

Ethereum On-Chain Bloodbath: Rugs And Scams Erode Retail Confidence, What To Know

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/26 06:00
Ethereum
ETH$3,898.49-6.18%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001536-7.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07383-12.81%
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.0009048-15.04%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.106116-5.29%

The on-chain ecosystem of Ethereum has recently been rocked by a wave of scams and rug pulls, creating a period that many are describing as a bloodbath. While the underlying technology of the ETH blockchain remains robust and secure, the sheer volume of malicious projects and deceptive schemes is taking a significant toll on retail investor confidence.

Is Ethereum Still The Home Of DeFi Innovation?

The Ethereum on-chain ecosystem has been plagued by scams and rug pulls, resulting in significant financial losses and, more importantly, a decline in retail investor confidence. Analyst known as Fat Tony on X  has expressed deep frustration that BOOE hasn’t gotten more support from Ethereum’s own community, possibly due to the wave of malicious acts on the ETH ecosystem.

He highlighted the Book of Ethereum (BOOE) as an exemplary project that embodies what ETH is supposed to stand for and distinguishes itself through several key characteristics. No Paid KOLs as the project has not relied on paid crypto influencers for promotion, which is a common tactic used by fraudulent projects to pump their tokens. 

With a resilient community, BOOE has built its foundation on a strong and organic community, a sign of a project with genuine, grassroots support. A generous team, which he praises for its generosity and ethical approach, stands in stark contrast to the greed of scam artists.

Furthermore, Tony notes that numerous high-profile ETH founders and accounts are interacting with the project, which, in his view, is becoming expected at this point. Thus, he encourages the ETH community to support BOOE, which actually stands for something, and to move away from a speculative mindset of max extraction with zero vision.

How The ETH Ecosystem Must Fight Back

While scams and rug pulls are eroding retail confidence, investor Sassal0x, founder of Thedailygwei, has also revealed a scathing critique of Ethereum’s competitor chains, accusing them of engaging in a desperate strategy of lawfare to stifle the growth of ETH’s Layer 2 solutions. In his view, this is not a sign of strength but a clear admission of weakness.

According to Sassal0x, the overwhelming adoption of ETH L2s demonstrates their superiority in the free market, a reality that has left competitors with no viable path to challenge ETH’s dominance.

The analyst notes that this new, underhanded strategy comes after a long period of failed FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) campaigns. Since misinformation has proven ineffective in slowing down L2 growth, competitors are now resorting to using nation-state governments to kill their competition.

As a result, Sassal0x concludes with a powerful call to action for the Ethereum community. Instead of being complacent, the ETH ecosystem must fight back against this as much as we can.

Ethereum
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That Could See Prices Explode Within Weeks

Dogecoin & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That Could See Prices Explode Within Weeks

Dogecoin may see moderate gains, but Remittix’s $26.3M raise, CertiK #1 rank, wallet beta, and 15% referral rewards make RTX the stronger 50x–100x play.
1
1$0.009193-39.55%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03607-5.96%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02169-8.28%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 19:00
Share
Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche surged 10% while most cryptos dropped, fueled by institutional buying and DeFi growth. Discover how the MAGAX presale targets 1,350% upside by giving retail investors early access.
1
1$0.009193-39.55%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001531-7.71%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 00:44
Share
HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE price prediction has hinged on a $40–42 base after a deeper pullback, as prior 20% cycles have been followed by new highs. Fibonacci levels near $42–46 have aligned with support, and user growth plus ongoing accumulation have supported a $55–60 recovery scenario if consolidation persists.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.08-10.59%
Aster
ASTER$1.8963-19.00%
NEAR
NEAR$2.747-9.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:28
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That Could See Prices Explode Within Weeks

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Ken Griffin criticized Trump’s tariff exemptions for big firms, calling them anti-American