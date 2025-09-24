The post Ethereum price sinks to $4100 amid strong ETF outflows, can it recover? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has traded sideways all week, weighed down by renewed selling pressure and steady outflows from spot ETFs. Summary Ethereum price sinks to $4,100 as spot ETF outflows reach $141 million in a single day. Institutional redemptions pressure ETH with seven-day losses of about 7% from recent highs.  Technical signals show key support around $4,120 as traders watch for a move below $4,000 Ethereum is trading at $4,180 at press time, down about 0.63% after a modest recovery from its low near $4,070 earlier today. Over the past few days, the second-largest cryptocurrency has moved mostly sideways, down roughly 8% on the week. This marks a strong pullback from ETH’s (ETH) recent highs above $4,700. The latest drop follows a weekend rally that briefly reignited hopes of an uptrend, before the asset quickly retreated in response to a surge in liquidations and institutional redemptions. Outflows from exchange-traded funds tracking ETH have accelerated, with recent data showing that four of the nine spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a combined $141 million in net outflows on September 23. The bulk of the redemptions came from Fidelity’s FETH fund at $63 million, Grayscale’s ETH and ETHE at a combined $53 million, and Bitwise’s ETHW at $24 million.  This broad pullback from major issuers follows weeks of mixed flows and suggests that institutional sentiment has turned more cautious in the face of heightened volatility and profit taking. Despite the market’s sharp moves, cumulative net inflows into Ethereum ETFs remain strong at over $13 billion since their mid-2024 launch. However, after days of heavy selling, focus is now on key support levels to gauge whether ETH can recover or if more outflows will drive another leg down. Ethereum price at a crossroads The recent downward pressure has kept Ethereum price moving within a descending channel, consolidating… The post Ethereum price sinks to $4100 amid strong ETF outflows, can it recover? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has traded sideways all week, weighed down by renewed selling pressure and steady outflows from spot ETFs. Summary Ethereum price sinks to $4,100 as spot ETF outflows reach $141 million in a single day. Institutional redemptions pressure ETH with seven-day losses of about 7% from recent highs.  Technical signals show key support around $4,120 as traders watch for a move below $4,000 Ethereum is trading at $4,180 at press time, down about 0.63% after a modest recovery from its low near $4,070 earlier today. Over the past few days, the second-largest cryptocurrency has moved mostly sideways, down roughly 8% on the week. This marks a strong pullback from ETH’s (ETH) recent highs above $4,700. The latest drop follows a weekend rally that briefly reignited hopes of an uptrend, before the asset quickly retreated in response to a surge in liquidations and institutional redemptions. Outflows from exchange-traded funds tracking ETH have accelerated, with recent data showing that four of the nine spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a combined $141 million in net outflows on September 23. The bulk of the redemptions came from Fidelity’s FETH fund at $63 million, Grayscale’s ETH and ETHE at a combined $53 million, and Bitwise’s ETHW at $24 million.  This broad pullback from major issuers follows weeks of mixed flows and suggests that institutional sentiment has turned more cautious in the face of heightened volatility and profit taking. Despite the market’s sharp moves, cumulative net inflows into Ethereum ETFs remain strong at over $13 billion since their mid-2024 launch. However, after days of heavy selling, focus is now on key support levels to gauge whether ETH can recover or if more outflows will drive another leg down. Ethereum price at a crossroads The recent downward pressure has kept Ethereum price moving within a descending channel, consolidating…

Ethereum price sinks to $4100 amid strong ETF outflows, can it recover?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 17:41
Ethereum has traded sideways all week, weighed down by renewed selling pressure and steady outflows from spot ETFs.

Summary

  • Ethereum price sinks to $4,100 as spot ETF outflows reach $141 million in a single day.
  • Institutional redemptions pressure ETH with seven-day losses of about 7% from recent highs. 
  • Technical signals show key support around $4,120 as traders watch for a move below $4,000

Ethereum is trading at $4,180 at press time, down about 0.63% after a modest recovery from its low near $4,070 earlier today. Over the past few days, the second-largest cryptocurrency has moved mostly sideways, down roughly 8% on the week.

This marks a strong pullback from ETH’s (ETH) recent highs above $4,700. The latest drop follows a weekend rally that briefly reignited hopes of an uptrend, before the asset quickly retreated in response to a surge in liquidations and institutional redemptions.

Outflows from exchange-traded funds tracking ETH have accelerated, with recent data showing that four of the nine spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a combined $141 million in net outflows on September 23. The bulk of the redemptions came from Fidelity’s FETH fund at $63 million, Grayscale’s ETH and ETHE at a combined $53 million, and Bitwise’s ETHW at $24 million. 

This broad pullback from major issuers follows weeks of mixed flows and suggests that institutional sentiment has turned more cautious in the face of heightened volatility and profit taking.

Despite the market’s sharp moves, cumulative net inflows into Ethereum ETFs remain strong at over $13 billion since their mid-2024 launch. However, after days of heavy selling, focus is now on key support levels to gauge whether ETH can recover or if more outflows will drive another leg down.

Ethereum price at a crossroads

The recent downward pressure has kept Ethereum price moving within a descending channel, consolidating between $4,085 and $4,200. On the daily chart, ETH is battling to stay above the key support zone at $4,120–$4,200. If this level is breached, the next key level to watch is $4,000. A drop below $4,000 could accelerate selling and potentially bring ETH down closer to around $3,600.

Momentum indicators like the MACD and RSI hint that bearish pressure is still in play, but there are early signs the downside could be losing steam. The MACD histogram shows declining negative momentum, while the RSI is neither oversold nor overbought, suggesting the market may be poised for a period of sideways trading.

Overall, the charts point to a cautious, range-bound scenario for Ethereum in the near term. If prices can decisively reclaim $4,360, a swift recovery toward higher resistance levels of $4,550 is possible. Until then, sideways action with a mild downward bias appears most likely. 

Ethereum price chart | Source: TradingView

Source: https://crypto.news/ethereum-price-sinks-to-4100-amid-strong-etf-outflows-can-it-recover/

