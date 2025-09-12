Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $113 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on September 12th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $113 million on September 11th (EST), marking the third consecutive day of net inflows. Fidelity's FETH saw a net inflow of $88.344 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.69 billion. Bitwise's ETHW saw a net inflow of $19.6486 million, bringing its total net inflow to $414 million. BlackRock's ETHA saw a net outflow of $17.3943 million, bringing its total net inflow to $12.721 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs is $28.507 billion, representing 5.35% of Ethereum's total market capitalization, with a cumulative net inflow of $12.958 billion.