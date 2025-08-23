Europe’s Second Largest Insurance Company, Allianz, Changes Its Mind on Bitcoin! “BTC Is Now…”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 06:20
Allianz, Germany’s largest and Europe’s second-largest insurer with $2.5 trillion in assets under management, has changed its stance on Bitcoin (BTC).

In a recent report, Allianz described Bitcoin as a “trusted store of value.”

Allianz, which has been skeptical and hesitant about Bitcoin since 2019, has reversed its position on Bitcoin, classifying it as a “trusted store of value.”

The company announced in 2019 that it was avoiding Bitcoin investments, citing regulatory uncertainty and volatility concerns.

However, Allianz said in a recent report titled “Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies: The Future of Finance” that Bitcoin has evolved from an experimental protocol to a major asset class.

Allianz stated that Bitcoin’s deflationary design, decentralized governance, and low correlation with both traditional stocks and gold have contributed to its transformation into a significant, accepted, and attractive asset class.

Allianz also noted clearer global regulations that encourage institutional adoption and highlighted Bitcoin’s low correlation with the S&P 500 and gold as a diversification advantage.

Bitcoin’s deflationary design, decentralized governance, and low correlation with traditional markets make it an attractive hedge and long-term asset. Bitcoin has a limited supply of 21 million. This scarcity makes it inherently deflationary, which in turn provides a hedge against inflation in the long run.

Its decentralized governance, meaning it is not controlled by a single entity, makes Bitcoin independent of central banks and governments. This independence also increases its appeal as a hedge against traditional financial system risks.

Finally, Bitcoin’s low correlation with assets like the S&P 500 and gold makes it stand out. This characteristic makes it an attractive tool for portfolio diversification, potentially reducing overall risk for investors.

Finally, the report stated that unless a major disaster occurs, Bitcoin should be viewed as a permanent asset of the financial system, not as a speculative asset.

The endorsement of Bitcoin by Allianz, one of Europe’s largest asset managers, represents a significant milestone in Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/europes-second-largest-insurance-company-allianz-changes-its-mind-on-bitcoin-btc-is-now/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal.
