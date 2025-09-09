Exchange giant Nasdaq takes on the blockchain! Officially applying for tokenized securities trading, reshaping the rules of the game on Wall Street

By: PANews
2025/09/09 17:07
NEAR
NEAR$2.758+10.18%
Amazon.com xStock
AMZNX$235.79+1.33%
Threshold
T$0.01662+2.84%
Union
U$0.00998-3.76%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00200485+1.59%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.5473+0.90%

By JAE, PANews

Traditional US financial markets are rapidly transitioning to blockchain. On September 6, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) proposed 24/7 trading in traditional financial markets. Just two days later, Nasdaq took decisive action, announcing it had submitted a rule change application to the SEC to facilitate tokenized securities trading on its market. Blockchain technology, as a tool to enhance efficiency and transparency, will be integrated into Nasdaq's financial infrastructure.

The core lies in the post-transaction clearing and settlement process

The core objective of Nasdaq's tokenized securities proposal is to allow its member companies and investors to trade stocks and ETPs in tokenized form within the market. At the same time, Nasdaq, adhering to its established compliance standards, requires that tokenized shares carry the same rights as the underlying securities, including the same CUSIP (U.S. Securities Identification Number) and shareholder rights, such as dividends and voting rights.

The innovation of Nasdaq's tokenized securities proposal lies in the post-trade clearing and settlement process. Under its operational mechanism, the trade itself still occurs within the market, subject to existing order execution and matching rules. Once the trade is completed, participants can choose to settle in traditional digital form or in tokenized form. If tokenization is chosen, the back-end clearing and settlement work will be handled by the Depository Trust Company (DTC), the core clearing organization of the TradFi system, which is responsible for recording ownership as a blockchain-based token.

Nasdaq is leveraging blockchain technology to empower its DTC system, upgrading its existing system. This operational model reveals a defensive strategy: leveraging blockchain technology to upgrade its traditional centralized system, creating a more technologically advanced and thoroughly controlled "trading market," thereby proactively addressing challenges to its dominant position posed by the crypto-native tokenized stock market. By incorporating tokenized assets, Nasdaq will continue to consolidate its core position in the capital markets.

In fact, Nasdaq has been researching and investing in blockchain for 10 years. It has been using blockchain technology since 2015, and has successively developed the blockchain-based equity trading platform Linq, and jointly launched the blockchain payment processing platform ChainCore with Citi; in 2018, Nasdaq used Azure blockchain technology to launch the Nasdaq Financial Framework system, providing blockchain services to more than 100 market operators worldwide; in 2021, it launched the "Market Service Platform" to help customers issue tokenized assets.

Subtle shift in regulatory attitudes

Nasdaq's tokenized securities proposal comes at a critical time when US regulatory stances are undergoing a significant shift. Under former Chairman Gary Gensler, the SEC favored classifying most cryptocurrencies as securities, prioritizing strict regulatory enforcement and sparking widespread concerns within the industry about overregulation.

However, on September 2, 2025, the SEC and CFTC issued a joint statement stating that under current law, regulated exchanges are permitted to offer trading in some crypto asset spot products. This joint statement, part of the SEC's "Project Crypto" and the CFTC's "Crypto Sprint," aims to provide a clear path for compliant blockchain innovation and encourage the development of fintech in the United States.

Nasdaq's choice to submit the application at this time is both a response to changes in regulatory attitudes and a proactive response to the impact of on-chain transactions in line with technological advances.

As a highly regulated traditional financial institution, Nasdaq's tokenized securities proposal also provides regulators with an ideal "testing ground" to prove that blockchain technology can be integrated into the existing system in a compliant and secure manner.

The “Double-Sided” Effect of Tokenization

Tokenization advocates believe that blockchain technology will trigger an efficiency revolution in the TradFi market. Its core advantages include: 1) All-weather trading: Tokenized securities can be traded 24/7 without interruption, breaking away from the regular time constraints of traditional exchanges and allowing investors to react immediately to any news; 2) Higher clearing and settlement efficiency: Tokenization can significantly shorten the clearing and settlement cycle from T+1 or even longer to T+0 (near instant settlement), thereby significantly improving capital efficiency and reducing counterparty risk; 3) Lowering the entry threshold: In theory, through asset fragmentation, tokenization can lower the investment threshold and allow retail investors to participate in high-value asset investments with lower amounts; 4) DeFi composability: Tokenized securities can serve as "Lego blocks" in the DeFi ecosystem, such as using them as collateral for lending agreements, unlocking new financial application scenarios.

It’s important to note that the innovation of Nasdaq’s tokenized securities proposal lies in theoretically improving trading and clearing efficiency by integrating technology and maintaining compatibility with the existing regulatory framework. This does not mean that all of the aforementioned advantages will be fully realized.

However, some in the market point out that tokenization offers limited practical value to individual investors. First, mainstream online brokerages currently offer zero-commission stock trading, and the T+1 settlement cycle is sufficiently efficient for most retail investors. Second, tokenized stock trading carries inherent risks of irreversibility, and its legal protection remains a gray area. Smart contracts also have limitations and the potential for hacker attacks, making them unable to cope with every unforeseen situation.

Furthermore, there have been cases where the prices of some tokenized stocks have deviated significantly from the prices of the underlying securities. For example, AMZNX, a tokenized stock tracking Amazon, soared to $891.58 on July 5, roughly four times Amazon's previous closing price, sparking investor concerns about market manipulation and insider trading.

Given the nature of its business, Nasdaq, a B2B platform primarily serving institutional clients, may not be the true target audience for its proposal. For traditional financial giants, faster clearing and settlement cycles mean greater capital efficiency and reduced risk exposure. The underlying value of this proposal is likely to serve its institutional clients by optimizing the underlying infrastructure, while the "efficiency revolution" for retail investors is more of a marketing gimmick.

One of Nasdaq's underlying motivations for submitting the proposal is to seize the opportunity presented by the tokenization wave and prevent the emergence of an unregulated tokenized ecosystem isolated from traditional markets. By providing a trading platform that integrates blockchain technology while adhering to strict regulatory compliance, it could become a primary entry point and circulation hub for tokenized assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Orderly: Unaffected by the recent NPM supply chain attack

Orderly: Unaffected by the recent NPM supply chain attack

PANews reported on September 9th that Web3 liquidity provider Orderly Network stated on the X platform that Orderly was not affected by the recent NPM supply chain attack and its SDK has been fully audited. According to previous news , security agency Scam Sniffer said that the NPM supply chain was attacked and the developer qix was affected.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000747-0.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002002+1.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 17:12
Share
Here’s What XRP Price Would Be If Its Market Cap Reached Elon Musk’s Net Worth

Here’s What XRP Price Would Be If Its Market Cap Reached Elon Musk’s Net Worth

XRP stands to gain massively if its valuation rises to the level of the current richest man in the world—Elon Musk. Currently, XRP boasts a market capitalization of $168 billion with a price of $2.90, making it the third-largest cryptocurrency. The only cryptos ahead of XRP are Ethereum and Bitcoin, with market caps of $537 billion and $2.17 trillion, respectively. Many believe XRP is significantly undervalued at its current position. They continue to project future valuations where XRP would be worth much more.  Based on this popular sentiment within the XRP community, this article explores the potential valuation of XRP if its market cap were to match Elon Musk’s net worth. XRP and Elon Musk’s Net Worth According to Forbes, Elon Musk’s real-time net worth is $415.6 billion, making him the richest person in the world. Notably, Musk accumulated his wealth through seven companies he co-founded, including SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI. He owns about 12% of Tesla (excluding options), although over half of that is pledged as loan collateral. Musk also holds a 42% stake in SpaceX, which was valued at $350 billion in late 2024.  In 2022, he acquired Twitter (now X) for $44 billion, though its value had dropped nearly 70% as of August 2024. Additionally, Musk owns 54% of xAI, which was valued at $50 billion in November 2024. It’s worth noting that Tesla is one of the top 11 public companies holding crypto, with a Bitcoin portfolio exceeding $1.2 billion. Given X’s planned rollout of payment integration features, speculation has emerged within the XRP community that XRP could potentially be adopted as the underlying blockchain. As TRIBLU Founder Joshua Dalton tweeted in June, Elon Musk “will do anything” to make XRP the chosen one. However, Musk himself has not shown any clear interest in XRP. In October last year, he did mention XRP publicly—but only in response to a question during a Trump campaign event. Nonetheless, the XRP community continues to push for Musk to endorse the coin. What Would XRP Price Be at Musk’s Net Worth? Currently, Musk’s net worth of $415.6 billion is roughly 2.5 times larger than XRP’s market valuation of $168 billion. Given XRP’s circulating supply of 59.48 billion tokens, a market cap equivalent to Musk’s net worth would result in an XRP price of approximately $7 per token. Elon Musk Net worth | Forbes Considering XRP’s all-time high of $3.84, this projected price would mark a historic new peak. Notably, XRP only needs to soar by 150% from its current position to reach $7 price and match Musk's wealth.  When Could XRP Reach This Level? According to several analysts and voices within the crypto community, the $7 price point could materialize this year. For instance, widely followed crypto commentator Mario Nawfal predicted that XRP could reach $10 by December. Interestingly, this valuation would give XRP a market cap that far exceeds Musk’s current net worth. Another community member, Alex Cobb, believes a $22 price is achievable by December. This price would give XRP a valuation of $1.3 trillion, setting it to rival the valuations of Facebook and Saudi Aramco.
RealLink
REAL$0.06214+1.15%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.797+2.93%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00559+0.17%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/09 13:44
Share
Kyrgyzstan's Finance Minister to Submit Bill to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Kyrgyzstan's Finance Minister to Submit Bill to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on September 9 that according to The Bitcoin Historian, Kyrgyzstan’s Finance Minister will submit a bill to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, and he hopes the government will mine Bitcoin.
Share
PANews2025/09/09 17:37
Share

Trending News

More

Orderly: Unaffected by the recent NPM supply chain attack

Here’s What XRP Price Would Be If Its Market Cap Reached Elon Musk’s Net Worth

Kyrgyzstan's Finance Minister to Submit Bill to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Revolut plans to launch its services in the UAE after receiving preliminary approval from the country's central bank.